Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 20 mars aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario 3D World
2. Among Us
3. Super Mario Party
4. Luigi’s Mansion 3
5. Minecraft
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
8. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
9. Stardew Valley
10. Cooking Simulator
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Super Mario Maker 2
13. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
14. Monster Hunter Rise
15. Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
16. Mario Tennis Aces
17. Crash Bandicoot 4
18. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
19. Little Nightmares II
20. Pokemon Sword
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Bravely Default II
23. Dex
24. Hades
25. Final Fantasy VII
26. Super Mario Odyssey
27. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
28. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
29. Amnesia Collection
30. Just Dance 2021
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Cooking Simulator
4. Dex
5. Final Fantasy VII
6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
7. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
8. Amnesia Collection
9. Pocket Mini Golf
10. Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse
11. Cuphead
12. Final Fantasy IX
13. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
14. Little Nightmares
15. The First Tree
16. ACA NeoGeo Puzzle Bobble
17. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
18. Hollow Knight
19. Q.U.B.E. 2
20. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
21. Littlewood
22. REKT
23. Robonauts
24. Car Mechanic Simulator
25. Paint
26. Uno
27. Star Ocean: First Departure R
28. Bowling
29. Curse of the Dead Gods
30. Mana Spark