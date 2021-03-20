Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 20 mars aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario 3D World

2. Among Us

3. Super Mario Party

4. Luigi’s Mansion 3

5. Minecraft

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

9. Stardew Valley

10. Cooking Simulator

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Super Mario Maker 2

13. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition

14. Monster Hunter Rise

15. Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition

16. Mario Tennis Aces

17. Crash Bandicoot 4

18. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

19. Little Nightmares II

20. Pokemon Sword

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. Bravely Default II

23. Dex

24. Hades

25. Final Fantasy VII

26. Super Mario Odyssey

27. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

28. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

29. Amnesia Collection

30. Just Dance 2021

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Cooking Simulator

4. Dex

5. Final Fantasy VII

6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

7. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

8. Amnesia Collection

9. Pocket Mini Golf

10. Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse

11. Cuphead

12. Final Fantasy IX

13. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

14. Little Nightmares

15. The First Tree

16. ACA NeoGeo Puzzle Bobble

17. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

18. Hollow Knight

19. Q.U.B.E. 2

20. The Jackbox Party Pack 2

21. Littlewood

22. REKT

23. Robonauts

24. Car Mechanic Simulator

25. Paint

26. Uno

27. Star Ocean: First Departure R

28. Bowling

29. Curse of the Dead Gods

30. Mana Spark