Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 18 au 24 mars 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./New. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)
02./New. – Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (8 990¥)
03./00. – GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (Arc System Works) (1 507¥)
04./01. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)
05./New. – Kuukiyomi 3 (G-mode) [19.3.2021] (510¥)
06./02. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021] (6 578¥)
07./New. – Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S (Crypton Future Media) [18.3.2021] (1 500¥)
08./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2017] (1 650¥)
09./03. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)
10./10. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)
11./11. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)
12./00. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020] (7 128¥)
13./00. – Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) [16.5.2019] (1 222¥)
14./New. – Jack Jeanne (Broccoli) [18.3.2021] (8 580¥)
15./12. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)
16./00. – Densha de Go!! Hashirou Yamanotesen (Square-Enix) [19.3.2021] (6 380¥)
17./00. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Gorgeous Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (5 478¥)
18./18. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)
19./00. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (935¥)
20./00. – FIA European Truck Racing Championship (3goo) [31.10.2019] (5 720¥)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./00. – Puyo Puyo Chronicle (SEGA) [08.12.2016] (3 289¥)
02./01. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222¥)
03./02. – Excave II: Wizard of the Underworld (Mechanic Arms) [16.7.2014] (1 300¥)
04./07. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015] (777¥)
05./04. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017] (1 650¥)
06./00. – Stella Glow (SEGA) [04.6.2015] (3 289¥)
07./00. – 7th Dragon III Code: VFD (SEGA) [15.10.2015] (3 289¥)
08./00. – Puyo Puyo Tetris (SEGA) [06.2.2014] (3 289¥)
09./00. – EarthBound (Nintendo, New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console) [04.3.2016] (943¥)
10./10. – Pokémon Gold Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222¥)

