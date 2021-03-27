Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 27 mars aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Among Us
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
- Minecraft
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Mario Party
- Crash Bandicoot 4
- Just Dance 2021
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Dex
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town + Season Pass
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Final Fantasy VII
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokemon Sword
- Little Nightmares II
- Hades
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Cooking Simulator
- Uno
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Final Fantasy IX
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Dex
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Final Fantasy VII
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
- Cooking Simulator
- Uno
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Cuphead
- Amnesia: Collection
- Pocket Mini Golf
- Paint
- Hollow Knight
- Bowling
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- Legrand Legacy
- Little Nightmares
- REKT
- Wheel of Fortune
- Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Thief Simulator
- Draonn Quest
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Woven
- Okami HD
- Blazing Beaks
- Child of Light