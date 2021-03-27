Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 27 mars aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Monster Hunter Rise
  2. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  3. Among Us
  4. Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
  5. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
  6. Minecraft
  7. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Super Mario Party
  13. Crash Bandicoot 4
  14. Just Dance 2021
  15. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  16. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  17. Dex
  18. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town + Season Pass
  19. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  20. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
  21. Final Fantasy VII
  22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  23. Pokemon Sword
  24. Little Nightmares II
  25. Hades
  26. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  27. Cooking Simulator
  28. Uno
  29. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  30. Final Fantasy IX

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Dex
  4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  5. Final Fantasy VII
  6. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
  7. Cooking Simulator
  8. Uno
  9. Final Fantasy IX
  10. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  11. Cuphead
  12. Amnesia: Collection
  13. Pocket Mini Golf
  14. Paint
  15. Hollow Knight
  16. Bowling
  17. Star Ocean: First Departure R
  18. Legrand Legacy
  19. Little Nightmares
  20. REKT
  21. Wheel of Fortune
  22. Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse
  23. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  24. Thief Simulator
  25. Draonn Quest
  26. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  27. Woven
  28. Okami HD
  29. Blazing Beaks
  30. Child of Light
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

