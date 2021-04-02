Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 25 au 30 mars 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)
02./01. – Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (8 990¥)
03./03. – GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (Arc System Works) (1 507¥)
04./04. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)
05./05. – Kuukiyomi 3 (G-mode) [19.3.2021] (510¥)
06./12. – Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) [18.9.2020] (7 128¥)
07./06. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021] (6 578¥)
08./08. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2017] (1 650¥)
09./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)
10./11. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)
11./10. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)
12./18. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)
13./15. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)
14./20. – FIA European Truck Racing Championship (3goo) [31.10.2019] (5 720¥)
15./19. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (935¥)
16./17. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Gorgeous Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (5 478¥)
17./00. – Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) [26.3.2020] (1 599¥)
18./00. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] (6 578¥)
19./00. – Dragon Quest (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (660¥)
20./00. – Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous) [25.7.2019] (5 478¥)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Puyo Puyo Chronicle (SEGA) [08.12.2016] (3 289¥) (
02./02. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222¥)
03./04. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015] (777¥)
04./00. – Adventure Bar Story (Rideon Japan) [25.6.2014] (660¥)
05./03. – Excave II: Wizard of the Underworld (Mechanic Arms) [16.7.2014] (1 300¥)
06./00. – Chou Charisou Atsumete! Chouju Hunter (spicysoft) [24.2.2016] (680¥)
07./06. – Stella Glow (SEGA) [04.6.2015] (3 289¥)
08./05. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017] (1 650¥)
09./08. – Puyo Puyo Tetris (SEGA) [06.2.2014] (3 289¥)
10./07. – 7th Dragon III Code: VFD (SEGA) [15.10.2015] (3 289¥)

