Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Dimanche, le jour du classement hebdomadaire des ventes sur l’eShop, voici les grands gagnants du store français sur la semaine du 12 au 18 avril 2021 !
Top 30 logiciels :
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing New Horizon
- Super Mario Party
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Rayman Legends
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal
- Monster Hunter Rise Édition Deluxe
- Just Dance 2020
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Mario + Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Bomberman R
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- Syberia 1 & 2
- AER Memories of Old
- Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Fifa 21 Édition Éssentielle
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- UNO
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Splatoon 2
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
- Hades
- Gear-Club Unlimited
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Streets of Rage 4
- NARUTO SHIPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Quizz: Coach Culturel
Top 30 des jeux disponibles uniquement en téléchargement :
- Among Us
- Stick Fight: The Game
- AER Memories of Old
- UNO
- Shift Happens
- Streets of Rage 4
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Cozy Grove
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Pikuniku
- Stardew Valley
- Broforce
- STAR WARS Republic Commando
- Inside
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Limbo
- Gris
- Bastion
- GRID Autosport
- Worms W.M.D
- Heave Ho
- MotoGP 20
- Good Job!
- Hotline Miami Collection
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
- Quizz: Coach Culturel
- Path of Sin: Greed
- There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension
- FEZ
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Le top est fini, à la semaine prochaine !