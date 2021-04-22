Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix

−10% 30-In-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 07/05/2021 00:59 13,49 €

Switch 14,99 €

−50% Prison Princess 10/05/2021 00:59 8,39 €

Switch 16,79 €

−25% Kuukiyomi 2: Consider It More! — New Era 19/05/2021 00:59 3,29 €

Switch 4,39 €

−50% Sorry, James 22/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Defoliation 07/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €

Switch 8,99 €

−15% Livestream: Escape From Hotel Izanami 10/05/2021 00:59 14,27 €

Switch 16,79 €

−20% Smashing The Battle 13/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−70% Solo: Islands Of The Heart 13/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−80% Mushroom Heroes 13/05/2021 00:59 1,19 €

Switch 5,99 €

−70% Max Reloaded II 11/05/2021 00:59 2,97 €

Switch 9,90 €

−50% Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf 13/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €

Switch 17,99 €

−80% Drums 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €

Switch 8,99 €

−80% Darts 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €

Switch 8,99 €

−25% Super Soccer Blast 13/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €

Switch 7,99 €

−50% The Adventures Of Elena Temple 13/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 1,99 €

−75% 10 Second Run Returns 06/05/2021 00:59 1 €

Switch 4 €

−40% Tangledeep 30 avr. 2021 00:59 10,20 €

Switch 17 €

−90% Hyperforma 13/05/2021 00:59 1,25 €

Switch 12,59 €

−80% Ghoulboy 13/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−50% The Big Journey 22/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% In Celebration Of Violence 13/05/2021 00:59 6,49 €

Switch 12,99 €

−80% Vesta 20/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−30% Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition 01/05/2021 00:59 13,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−80% Checkers 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €

Switch 8,99 €

−80% Bit Dungeon+ 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €

Switch 8,99 €

−70% Candle: The Power Of The Flame 13/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−75% Ecrossminton 26 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €

Switch 14,99 €

−50% Wayout 22/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 2,99 €

−30% Flying Hero X 10/05/2021 00:59 6,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−50% The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash 06/05/2021 00:59 3,34 €

Switch 6,69 €

−25% Discovery 07/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €

Switch 7,99 €

−80% Sniper 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €

Switch 8,99 €

−30% Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.1 New World Days- 10/05/2021 00:59 4,61 €

Switch 6,59 €

−70% Battle Group 2 13/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−55% Don’t Knock Twice 07/05/2021 00:59 5,62 €

Switch 12,49 €

−80% Forest Home 14/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 14,99 €

−10% Space Otter Charlie 20/05/2021 00:59 12,59 €

Switch 13,99 €

−80% Turmoil 07/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 14,99 €

−80% Ice Cream Surfer 13/05/2021 00:59 1,60 €

Switch 8 €

−70% Police Stories 01/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €

Switch 14,99 €

−60% Tallowmere 07/05/2021 00:59 2,79 €

Switch 6,99 €

−50% Ninnindays 10/05/2021 00:59 3,29 €

Switch 6,59 €

−50% Nekomiko 10/05/2021 00:59 4,09 €

Switch 8,19 €

−75% Mini Motor Racing X 14/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−35% Under The Jolly Roger 13/05/2021 00:59 11,69 €

Switch 17,99 €

−50% Lines X 22/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 1,99 €

−60% Behind The Screen 07/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €

Switch 8,99 €

−70% Dayd: Through Time 07/05/2021 00:59 2,63 €

Switch 8,79 €

−92% Stellar Interface 03/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 12,99 €

−50% Axiom Verge 30 avr. 2021 00:59 8,99 €

Switch 17,99 €

−15% Effie 10/05/2021 00:59 16,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−75% Ascendance 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 5,99 €

−50% Dead Z Meat 20/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−80% Six Sides Of The World 13/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−60% Sparklite 13/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €

Switch 24,99 €

−80% Bubble 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €

Switch 8,99 €

−60% Aragami — Shadow Edition 13/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €

Switch 29,99 €

−30% Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer’s Days- 10/05/2021 00:59 4,61 €

Switch 6,59 €

−50% Mystic Fate 23/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−20% Sakura Succubus 13/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−50% 20Xx 13/05/2021 00:59 7,24 €

Switch 14,49 €

−50% Drift Legends 23/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−60% Cubers: Arena 07/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €

Switch 14,99 €

−80% Hunt 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €

Switch 8,99 €

−50% Lines Infinite 22/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 1,99 €

−40% Kukkorodays 10/05/2021 00:59 3,95 €

Switch 6,59 €

−40% Troubledays 10/05/2021 00:59 3,95 €

Switch 6,59 €

−70% Hopiko 13/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−40% Cloudpunk 13/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €

Switch 24,99 €

−20% Odysseus Kosmos And His Robot Quest 13/05/2021 00:59 11,19 €

Switch 13,99 €

−50% Lunch A Palooza 06/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €

Switch 14,99 €

−50% Apocryph: An Old-School Shooter 13/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €

Switch 11,99 €

−50% Dynos & Ghosts 26 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−23% Chess Royal 10/05/2021 00:59 2,29 €

Switch 2,99 €

−90% The Unholy Society 06/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−20% MotoGP 20 39,99 €

Switch 49,99 €

−40% Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer 13/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €

Switch 24,99 €

−10% Levels+: Addictive Puzzle Game 19/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Body Of Evidence 23/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−10% Kowloon High-School Chronicle 21/05/2021 00:59 26,99 €

Switch 29,99 €

−20% Madoris R 13/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−20% Break Dot 13/05/2021 00:59 3,64 €

Switch 4,55 €

−33% Tanuki Justice 23/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €

Switch 14,99 €

−33% MotoGP 18 19,99 €

Switch 29,99 €

−60% Splashy Cube 23/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−70% Circle Of Sumo 03/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−55% Alder’s Blood 23/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−87% #Breakforcist Battle 07/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 7,99 €

−25% MotoGP 19 29,99 €

Switch 39,99 €

−33% Sushi Reversi 13/05/2021 00:59 8,70 €

Switch 12,99 €

−20% Battojutsu 13/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−85% Flip Over Frog 18/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 7 €

−20% Goonya Fighter 18/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €

Switch 12,49 €

−85% Sky Ride 18/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 6,99 €

−40% Neoverse Trinity Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 11,69 €

Switch 19,49 €

−40% The Flower Collectors 03/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−75% Pato Box 26 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €

Switch 14,99 €

−50% Implosion 03/05/2021 00:59 6 €

Switch 12 €

−70% Windscape 22/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−60% Monkey King: Master Of The Clouds 06/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−30% Tropico 6 — Nintendo Switch Edition 03/05/2021 00:59 34,99 €

Switch 49,99 €

−87% Doodle Derby 22/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 7,99 €

−80% Runbow 22/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 14,99 €

−20% Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room 29 avr. 2021 00:59 7,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−50% Voez 03/05/2021 00:59 10,49 €

Switch 20,99 €

−70% Slime-San 22/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €

Switch 11,99 €

−40% The Lion’s Song 03/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−90% Drawn To Life: Two Realms 29 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−60% F-117A Stealth Fighter 06/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−75% Wide Ocean Big Jacket 03/05/2021 00:59 1,74 €

Switch 6,99 €

−50% Cytus Α 03/05/2021 00:59 24,99 €

Switch 49,99 €

−60% Chameleon 06/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−30% Shadow Bug 06/05/2021 00:59 6,29 €

Switch 8,99 €

−25% Archery Blast 21/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 3,99 €

−93% Tied Together 22/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 14,99 €

−80% Bubsy: Paws On Fire! 06/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €

Switch 24,99 €

−50% Deemo 03/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €

Switch 29,99 €

−40% Nullum 12/05/2021 00:59 1,19 €

Switch 1,99 €

−40% Descenders 19/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €

Switch 24,99 €

−20% Park Inc 21/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 2,49 €

−64% Demon’s Rise — War For The Deep 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 6,99 €

−50% Octafight 12/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−90% Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise 21/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−30% Deemo -Reborn- 03/05/2021 00:59 14,70 €

Switch 21 €

−50% Mo:Astray 03/05/2021 00:59 6,37 €

Switch 12,75 €

−50% Gemini Arms 03/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−50% Remothered: Broken Porcelain 28 avr. 2021 00:59 17,49 €

Switch 34,99 €

−70% Degrees Of Separation 28 avr. 2021 00:59 5,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−90% Troll And I 28 avr. 2021 00:59 3,49 €

Switch 34,99 €

−30% Avicii Invector 05/05/2021 00:59 13,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−50% Pinball Big Splash 11/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 2,99 €

−80% Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots 28 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−60% Ace Invaders 11/05/2021 00:59 3,96 €

Switch 9,90 €

−70% Trine: Ultimate Collection 28 avr. 2021 00:59 14,99 €

Switch 49,99 €

−80% Deer Drive Legends 28 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−80% Beast Quest 28 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €

Switch 34,99 €

−50% Axs 11/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €

Switch 14,99 €

−70% Skully 28 avr. 2021 00:59 10,49 €

Switch 34,99 €

−60% Bear With Me: The Lost Robots 28 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−67% Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break 28 avr. 2021 00:59 9,89 €

Switch 29,99 €

−50% Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition 28 avr. 2021 00:59 14,99 €

Switch 29,99 €

−75% Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince 28 avr. 2021 00:59 8,74 €

Switch 34,99 €

−50% Ary And The Secret Of Seasons 28 avr. 2021 00:59 19,99 €

Switch 39,99 €

−14% Street Power Football 29,99 €

Switch 34,99 €

−40% Puddle Knights 27 avr. 2021 00:59 4,91 €

Switch 8,19 €

−50% Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Blood Waves 10/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−50% The Mooseman 10/05/2021 00:59 3,49 €

Switch 6,99 €

−50% It’s Spring Again 10/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 1,99 €

−40% Superhot 04/05/2021 00:59 13,79 €

Switch 22,99 €

−50% The Tower Of Beatrice 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 5,99 €

−50% Wurroom 10/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €

Switch 1,99 €

−50% Drowning 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 2,99 €

−50% North 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 2,99 €

−50% Rift Keeper 10/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−50% A Winter’s Daydream 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 5,99 €

−50% Iron Snout 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Legend Of The Skyfish 10/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €

Switch 7,99 €

−60% Gunslugs 24 avr. 2021 00:59 3,19 €

Switch 7,99 €

−50% 36 Fragments Of Midnight 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 2,99 €

−60% Deep Space Rush 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Squareboy Vs Bullies: Arena Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Zeroptian Invasion 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Foxyland 2 10/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €

Switch 5,99 €

−60% One More Dungeon 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €

Switch 7,99 €

−60% Daggerhood 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Devious Dungeon 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €

Switch 7,99 €

−25% Urban Street Fighting 19/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 3,99 €

−60% Midnight Deluxe 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% I And Me 10/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €

Switch 9,99 €

−90% Grim Legends 3: The Dark City 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 14,99 €

−50% Fullblast 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 5,99 €

−90% Cecconoid 10/05/2021 00:59 2,40 €

Switch 24 €

−50% Tetra’s Escape 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Gunslugs 2 24 avr. 2021 00:59 3,19 €

Switch 7,99 €

−50% Himno 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Just Ignore Them 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Bird Game + 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Red Bow 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Neon Junctions 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Shadow Of Loot Box 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €

Switch 7,99 €

−90% Lumo 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 19,99 €

−50% Delta Squad 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €

Switch 5,99 €

−50% Paradox Soul 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−55% Football Game 10/05/2021 00:59 2,24 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Hoggy2 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Devious Dungeon 2 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €

Switch 7,99 €

−90% The Secret Order: Return To The Buried Kingdom 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 14,99 €

−60% Heroes Trials 10/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €

Switch 5,99 €

−50% Super Weekend Mode 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Foxyland 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Bouncy Bullets 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−55% My Big Sister 10/05/2021 00:59 2,69 €

Switch 5,99 €

−50% Metagal 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Peasant Knight 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 2,99 €

−50% Attack Of The Toy Tanks 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−55% Super Box Land Demake 10/05/2021 00:59 2,24 €

Switch 4,99 €

−70% Inksplosion 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Access Denied 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Jack N’ Jill DX 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Plantera Deluxe 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €

Switch 4,99 €

−60% Distraint: Deluxe Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €

Switch 5,99 €

−55% Gravity Duck 10/05/2021 00:59 2,24 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Warlock’s Tower 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−90% Bezier: Second Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 2,40 €

Switch 24 €

−50% Mochi Mochi Boy 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Mekabolt 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−80% Death Ray Manta Se 10/05/2021 00:59 2,40 €

Switch 12 €

−60% Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €

Switch 7,99 €

−50% Milo’s Quest 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Super Wiloo Demake 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €

Switch 4,99 €

−50% Sagebrush 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €