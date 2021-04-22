Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Asdivine Cross
Atelier Firis DX
Atelier Lydie & Suelle DX
Atelier Sophie DX
Bamerang
BraveMatch
Buildings Have Feelings Too!
Colorfall
Devil Slayer Raksasi
Driving World: Nordic Challenge
Dungeon and Gravestone
Dungholes
Effie
EQI
Infinite Adventures
Later Alligator
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia
Moon Raider
MotoGP 21
Mystic Fate
Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room
Picross S6
Sakura Succubus
Skyland Rush: Air Raid Attack
Smelter
The Seven Chambers
The Skylia Prophecy
Touhou Hyouibana: Antinomy of Common Flowers
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
War of Stealth: Assassin
World End Economica: Complete
World Spliter

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

N.C.

Démo de la semaine :

    • Home Run High

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Asdivine Cross
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
  • FUSER™
  • Hunting Simulator 2
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING
  • Lethal League Blaze

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−10% 30-In-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 07/05/2021 00:59 13,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Prison Princess 10/05/2021 00:59 8,39 €
Switch 16,79 €
−25%
Kuukiyomi 2: Consider It More! — New Era 19/05/2021 00:59 3,29 €
Switch 4,39 €
−50%
Sorry, James 22/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Defoliation 07/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
−15%
Livestream: Escape From Hotel Izanami 10/05/2021 00:59 14,27 €
Switch 16,79 €
−20%
Smashing The Battle 13/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% Solo: Islands Of The Heart 13/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Mushroom Heroes 13/05/2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
−70% Max Reloaded II 11/05/2021 00:59 2,97 €
Switch 9,90 €
−50%
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf 13/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
−80%
Drums 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80%
Darts 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−25% Super Soccer Blast 13/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
The Adventures Of Elena Temple 13/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−75%
10 Second Run Returns 06/05/2021 00:59 1 €
Switch 4 €
−40% Tangledeep 30 avr. 2021 00:59 10,20 €
Switch 17 €
−90%
Hyperforma 13/05/2021 00:59 1,25 €
Switch 12,59 €
−80% Ghoulboy 13/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
The Big Journey 22/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
In Celebration Of Violence 13/05/2021 00:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−80%
Vesta 20/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition 01/05/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Checkers 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80% Bit Dungeon+ 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−70% Candle: The Power Of The Flame 13/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Ecrossminton 26 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Wayout 22/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−30%
Flying Hero X 10/05/2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash 06/05/2021 00:59 3,34 €
Switch 6,69 €
−25% Discovery 07/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80%
Sniper 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−30%
Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.1 New World Days- 10/05/2021 00:59 4,61 €
Switch 6,59 €
−70% Battle Group 2 13/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−55%
Don’t Knock Twice 07/05/2021 00:59 5,62 €
Switch 12,49 €
−80% Forest Home 14/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−10% Space Otter Charlie 20/05/2021 00:59 12,59 €
Switch 13,99 €
−80%
Turmoil 07/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Ice Cream Surfer 13/05/2021 00:59 1,60 €
Switch 8 €
−70%
Police Stories 01/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60% Tallowmere 07/05/2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Ninnindays 10/05/2021 00:59 3,29 €
Switch 6,59 €
−50%
Nekomiko 10/05/2021 00:59 4,09 €
Switch 8,19 €
−75%
Mini Motor Racing X 14/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−35%
Under The Jolly Roger 13/05/2021 00:59 11,69 €
Switch 17,99 €
−50% Lines X 22/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−60%
Behind The Screen 07/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
−70% Dayd: Through Time 07/05/2021 00:59 2,63 €
Switch 8,79 €
−92%
Stellar Interface 03/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
Axiom Verge 30 avr. 2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
−15%
Effie 10/05/2021 00:59 16,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75% Ascendance 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Dead Z Meat 20/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80% Six Sides Of The World 13/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Sparklite 13/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−80%
Bubble 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−60%
Aragami — Shadow Edition 13/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−30%
Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer’s Days- 10/05/2021 00:59 4,61 €
Switch 6,59 €
−50%
Mystic Fate 23/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20%
Sakura Succubus 13/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
20Xx 13/05/2021 00:59 7,24 €
Switch 14,49 €
−50%
Drift Legends 23/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Cubers: Arena 07/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Hunt 13/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
Lines Infinite 22/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−40%
Kukkorodays 10/05/2021 00:59 3,95 €
Switch 6,59 €
−40%
Troubledays 10/05/2021 00:59 3,95 €
Switch 6,59 €
−70% Hopiko 13/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Cloudpunk 13/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Odysseus Kosmos And His Robot Quest 13/05/2021 00:59 11,19 €
Switch 13,99 €
−50%
Lunch A Palooza 06/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Apocryph: An Old-School Shooter 13/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−50%
Dynos & Ghosts 26 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−23%
Chess Royal 10/05/2021 00:59 2,29 €
Switch 2,99 €
−90%
The Unholy Society 06/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20% MotoGP 20 39,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−40%
Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer 13/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−10% Levels+: Addictive Puzzle Game 19/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Body Of Evidence 23/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−10%
Kowloon High-School Chronicle 21/05/2021 00:59 26,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−20%
Madoris R 13/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−20%
Break Dot 13/05/2021 00:59 3,64 €
Switch 4,55 €
−33%
Tanuki Justice 23/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33% MotoGP 18 19,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−60%
Splashy Cube 23/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70% Circle Of Sumo 03/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−55%
Alder’s Blood 23/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−87%
#Breakforcist Battle 07/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−25% MotoGP 19 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−33%
Sushi Reversi 13/05/2021 00:59 8,70 €
Switch 12,99 €
−20% Battojutsu 13/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−85%
Flip Over Frog 18/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 7 €
−20% Goonya Fighter 18/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 12,49 €
−85%
Sky Ride 18/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−40%
Neoverse Trinity Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 11,69 €
Switch 19,49 €
−40%
The Flower Collectors 03/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75% Pato Box 26 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Implosion 03/05/2021 00:59 6 €
Switch 12 €
−70% Windscape 22/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60% Monkey King: Master Of The Clouds 06/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Tropico 6 — Nintendo Switch Edition 03/05/2021 00:59 34,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−87%
Doodle Derby 22/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80%
Runbow 22/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−20%
Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room 29 avr. 2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Voez 03/05/2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 20,99 €
−70% Slime-San 22/05/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−40% The Lion’s Song 03/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Drawn To Life: Two Realms 29 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% F-117A Stealth Fighter 06/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Wide Ocean Big Jacket 03/05/2021 00:59 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Cytus Α 03/05/2021 00:59 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−60% Chameleon 06/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30% Shadow Bug 06/05/2021 00:59 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
−25%
Archery Blast 21/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−93%
Tied Together 22/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Bubsy: Paws On Fire! 06/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Deemo 03/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−40%
Nullum 12/05/2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 1,99 €
−40%
Descenders 19/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Park Inc 21/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 2,49 €
−64%
Demon’s Rise — War For The Deep 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Octafight 12/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90% Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise 21/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Deemo -Reborn- 03/05/2021 00:59 14,70 €
Switch 21 €
−50%
Mo:Astray 03/05/2021 00:59 6,37 €
Switch 12,75 €
−50%
Gemini Arms 03/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Remothered: Broken Porcelain 28 avr. 2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
−70% Degrees Of Separation 28 avr. 2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Troll And I 28 avr. 2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
−30%
Avicii Invector 05/05/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Pinball Big Splash 11/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80% Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots 28 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Ace Invaders 11/05/2021 00:59 3,96 €
Switch 9,90 €
−70%
Trine: Ultimate Collection 28 avr. 2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−80%
Deer Drive Legends 28 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Beast Quest 28 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−50%
Axs 11/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70%
Skully 28 avr. 2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
−60%
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots 28 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−67%
Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break 28 avr. 2021 00:59 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50% Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition 28 avr. 2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75%
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince 28 avr. 2021 00:59 8,74 €
Switch 34,99 €
−50%
Ary And The Secret Of Seasons 28 avr. 2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−14%
Street Power Football 29,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−40%
Puddle Knights 27 avr. 2021 00:59 4,91 €
Switch 8,19 €
−50%
Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Blood Waves 10/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
The Mooseman 10/05/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
It’s Spring Again 10/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−40% Superhot 04/05/2021 00:59 13,79 €
Switch 22,99 €
−50%
The Tower Of Beatrice 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Wurroom 10/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−50%
Drowning 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50% North 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50%
Rift Keeper 10/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
A Winter’s Daydream 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Iron Snout 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Legend Of The Skyfish 10/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60% Gunslugs 24 avr. 2021 00:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
36 Fragments Of Midnight 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−60%
Deep Space Rush 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Squareboy Vs Bullies: Arena Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Zeroptian Invasion 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Foxyland 2 10/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 5,99 €
−60%
One More Dungeon 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60%
Daggerhood 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Devious Dungeon 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−25%
Urban Street Fighting 19/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−60%
Midnight Deluxe 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
I And Me 10/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Grim Legends 3: The Dark City 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Fullblast 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−90%
Cecconoid 10/05/2021 00:59 2,40 €
Switch 24 €
−50% Tetra’s Escape 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Gunslugs 2 24 avr. 2021 00:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Himno 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Just Ignore Them 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Bird Game + 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Red Bow 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Neon Junctions 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Shadow Of Loot Box 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−90%
Lumo 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Delta Squad 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Paradox Soul 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−55%
Football Game 10/05/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Hoggy2 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Devious Dungeon 2 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−90%
The Secret Order: Return To The Buried Kingdom 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Heroes Trials 10/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Super Weekend Mode 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Foxyland 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Bouncy Bullets 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−55%
My Big Sister 10/05/2021 00:59 2,69 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Metagal 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Peasant Knight 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50%
Attack Of The Toy Tanks 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−55%
Super Box Land Demake 10/05/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Inksplosion 10/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Access Denied 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Jack N’ Jill DX 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Plantera Deluxe 10/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Distraint: Deluxe Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 5,99 €
−55%
Gravity Duck 10/05/2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Warlock’s Tower 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Bezier: Second Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 2,40 €
Switch 24 €
−50%
Mochi Mochi Boy 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Mekabolt 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80% Death Ray Manta Se 10/05/2021 00:59 2,40 €
Switch 12 €
−60%
Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−50%
Milo’s Quest 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Super Wiloo Demake 10/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Sagebrush 10/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire