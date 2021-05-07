Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 29 avril – 5 mai 2021).
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch
01./01. – New Pokémon Snap (The Pokémon Company) [30.4.2021] (6 578¥)
02./04. – Super Nodage Party (Yoshimoto Kyogo) [29.4.2021] (1 000 ¥)
03./02. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990 ¥)
04./03. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520 ¥)
05./17. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530 ¥)
06./08. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930 ¥)
07./18. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (2 750 ¥)
08./New. – Terra Tech (Teyon Japan) [28.4.2021] (2 200 ¥)
09./10. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020] (6 380 ¥)
10./06. – Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (3goo) [12.12.2019] (4 620 ¥)
11./13. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578 ¥)
12./00. – Super Bomberman R (Konami) [03.3.2017] (3 036 ¥)
13./00. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] (6 578 ¥)
14./00. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960 ¥)
15./16. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021] (6 578 ¥)
16./05. – Good Job! (Nintendo) [26.3.2020] (2 000 ¥)
17./00. – Octopath Traveler (Square-Enix) [13.7.2018] (7 480 ¥)
18./12. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920 ¥)
19./19. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378 ¥)
20./00. – Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) [28.6.2019] (6 578 ¥)
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS
01./01. – Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom) [08.10.2016] (4 063 ¥)
02./06. – Mega Man Legacy Collection (Capcom) [25.2.2016] (3 046 ¥)
03./07. – Monhun Nikki Pokapoka Airou Mura DX (Capcom) [10.9.2015 ] (4 063 ¥)
04./00. – 80’s Overdrive (Rainy Frog) [14.3.2018] (800 ¥)
05./00. – Resident Evil Revelations (Capcom) [07.3.2013] (2 037 ¥)
06./00. – Street Fighter IV 3D Edition (Capcom) [19.9.2013] (2 096 ¥)
07./03. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222 ¥)
08./02. – Ginsei Shogi 3D (Silverstar Japan) [27.7.2011] (835 ¥)
09./05. – Bike Rider DX (spicysoft) [26.12.2012] (400 ¥)
10./00. – Musicverse Virtual Keyboard (Rainy Frog) [02.3.2016] (800 ¥)