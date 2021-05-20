Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Kowloon High-School Chronicle
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice
Miitopia
SnowRunner
0 Degrees
Aerial Knight’s Never Yield
Arcaea
Backworlds
Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
Chess Knights: Shinobi
Child of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle
Clannad Side Stories
Color Your World
Cosmic Top Secret
Driving World: Aspen
Fate of the Pharoah
Guards
Gutwhale
Invirium
Jetboard Joust
Just Die Already
Knockout City
Layers of Fear 2
Let It Roll Slide Puzzle
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
Rise of the Slime
Rising Hell
RoboPhobik
Sakura Succubus 2
Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
Tales of Djungarian Hamster
Tiger Trio’s Tasty Travels
Wanna Survive
Wood Block Escape Puzzles
Xylophone

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

  • Magazine Mogul

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • FUSER™
  • Gods Will Fall
  • Knockout City™
  • Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
  • SnowRunner
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−50%
Arcade Archives Atomic Robo-Kid 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−40%
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 04/06/2021 00:59 16,79 €
Switch 27,99 €
−60% Way Of The Passive Fist 04/06/2021 00:59 5,19 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
Green Hell 17/06/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition 07/06/2021 00:59 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−67% Legend Of Kay Anniversary 04/06/2021 00:59 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
−20%
Luckslinger 03/06/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Paper Train 17/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−88%
Tyd Wag Vir Niemand 20/06/2021 00:59 1,07 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80% Vasara Collection 04/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% De Blob 04/06/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−65% Up Cliff Drive 04/06/2021 00:59 1,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70% Aces Of The Luftwaffe — Squadron 28/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Aca Neogeo The King Of Fighters ’95 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−25%
#1 Crosswords 01/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−80%
Dungeon Of The Endless 04/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20%
Sakura Succubus 2 10/06/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−65% Parking Madness 04/06/2021 00:59 1,75 €
Switch 5 €
−67%
Rebel Cops 04/06/2021 00:59 3,29 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Ori And The Will Of The Wisps 30/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−20%
Just Die Already 04/06/2021 00:59 11,19 €
Switch 13,99 €
−75%
Panzer Dragoon: Remake 17/06/2021 00:59 6,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50% Chasm 27/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
−10%
O—O 18/06/2021 00:59 3,14 €
Switch 3,49 €
−50%
Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition 04/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−66%
Ministry Of Broadcast 10/06/2021 00:59 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
−67%
Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy 04/06/2021 00:59 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
−80%
Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom 20/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
−50%
Crysis Remastered 19/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50%
Arcade Archives Terra Cresta 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−80%
The Almost Gone 04/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition 04/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
Squids Odyssey 28/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Aca Neogeo Metal Slug 2 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Aca Neogeo Fatal Fury 2 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−65% Bunny Adventure 04/06/2021 00:59 1,75 €
Switch 5 €
−70%
Ritual: Crown Of Horns 04/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 10/06/2021 00:59 9,97 €
Switch 39,90 €
−78% Duke Of Defense 10/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 13,99 €
−80%
Vortex Attack Ex 18/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−65% Tower Climb 04/06/2021 00:59 1,75 €
Switch 5 €
−60%
Goblin Sword 10/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Mad Bullets 17/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% De Blob 2 04/06/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−67%
The Book Of Unwritten Tales 2 04/06/2021 00:59 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50%
Aldred Knight 04/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−50%
Nyan Cat: Lost In Space 17/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Battle Worlds: Kronos 04/06/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
‘N Verlore Verstand 20/06/2021 00:59 1,39 €
Switch 13,99 €
−75%
Soulblight 10/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−95%
Syberia 2 10/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−55%
The Jackbox Party Pack 04/06/2021 00:59 9,44 €
Switch 20,99 €
−50%
Aca Neogeo Samurai Shodown 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−66% A Robot Named Fight 10/06/2021 00:59 3,69 €
Switch 10,99 €
−70%
The Padre 04/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Arcade Archives Double Dragon II The Revenge 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−65%
Rainbocorns 10/06/2021 00:59 3,88 €
Switch 11,09 €
−50%
Aca Neogeo Aero Fighters 3 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Daylife In Japan — Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series 04/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−50%
Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−70%
Super Toy Cars 2 01/06/2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
−55% The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition 04/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Darksiders Warmastered Edition 04/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−65% The Office Quest 04/06/2021 00:59 4,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−80%
Gnomes Garden 2 04/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Arcade Archives Crazy Climber2 03/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−67%
The Raven Remastered 04/06/2021 00:59 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
−60%
Spooky Chase 04/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,49 €
−50% Smash Rush 17/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−71% Draw A Stickman: Epic 2 10/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−20% The Fox Awaits Me 04/06/2021 00:59 32,79 €
Switch 40,99 €
−44% Cube Creator X 17/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
−50%
Swarmriders 04/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−50%
Red Siren: Space Defense 17/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20%
Five Dates 04/06/2021 00:59 10,39 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
3D Minigolf 04/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Secrets Of Magic 2 — Witches & Wizards 04/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Season Match 2 04/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Dracula’s Legacy 04/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Island Flight Simulator 04/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Summer Sports Games 04/06/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50% Grave Danger 04/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Renzo Racer 04/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Forgotten Tales — Day Of The Dead 04/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Secrets Of Magic — The Book Of Spells 04/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−33% Smilebasic 4 01/06/2021 00:59 14,73 €
Switch 21,99 €
−50% Tales Of The Orient — The Rising Sun 04/06/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Moai VI: Unexpected Guests 04/06/2021 00:59 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
−50% Season Match HD 04/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Season Match 3: Curse Of The Witch Crow 04/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−33%
Jet Kave Adventure 20/06/2021 00:59 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Mahjong Deluxe 3 04/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Winter Sports Games 04/06/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50% Lastfight 04/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50%
3D Billiards — Pool & Snooker 04/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−85%
Elemental Knights R 03/06/2021 00:59 1 €
Switch 7,11 €
−70%
Perils Of Baking 27/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Habroxia 27/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−30%
Star-Crossed Myth — The Department Of Punishments – 04/06/2021 00:59 20,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−30%
My Forged Wedding 04/06/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−70%
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure 27/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−10%
Jay And Silent Bob: Mall Brawl 28/05/2021 00:59 12,32 €
Switch 13,69 €
−30%
Jdm Racing — 2 20/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Love Letter From Thief X 04/06/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Warparty 28/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Enchanted In The Moonlight — Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – 04/06/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Georifters 27/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €
Switch 31,90 €
−30%
Kissed By The Baddest Bidder 04/06/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−30%
Our Two Bedroom Story 04/06/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Habroxia 2 27/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Star-Crossed Myth — The Department Of Wishes – 04/06/2021 00:59 20,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−30%
Enchanted In The Moonlight — Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – 04/06/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−28%
Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield 27/05/2021 00:59 10,79 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Cubicity 08/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50% Dungeon Shooting 17/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Collide-A-Ball 2 17/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70% Riot — Civil Unrest 09/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Ping Pong Trick Shot Evolution 17/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% Vaporum 09/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−70% The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition 09/06/2021 00:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−60%
Bridge Constructor Portal 19/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−10%
Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition 03/06/2021 00:59 21,59 €
Switch 23,99 €
−30%
Baila Latino 19/06/2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% The Long Reach 09/06/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes 09/06/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50% Caterpillar Royale 17/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Bingo For Nintendo Switch 17/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70% Crimson Keep 09/06/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Animal Hunter Z 17/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Super Ping Pong Trick Shot 17/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−36%
Raiders Of The Lost Island 24/05/2021 00:59 6,90 €
Switch 10,79 €
−20%
0 Degrees 09/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−34%
Curling 17/06/2021 00:59 3,95 €
Switch 5,99 €
−42% Fuser 39,99 €
Switch 69,99 €
−70% Purrs In Heaven 16/06/2021 00:59 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
−80%
Leisure Suit Larry — Wet Dreams Don’t Dry 18/06/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−20%
Jetboard Joust 02/06/2021 00:59 7,19 €
Switch 8,99 €
−76%
Super Arcade Soccer 16/06/2021 00:59 1,67 €
Switch 6,99 €
−20%
Leisure Suit Larry — Wet Dreams Dry Twice 18/06/2021 00:59 35,99 €
Switch 44,99 €
−40%
Gods Will Fall 26/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−90%
Deployment 18/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−10% Stealth 01/06/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 4,16 €
−62%
Wizards: Wand Of Epicosity 6,59 €
Switch 17,68 €
−30%
R.B.I. Baseball 21 25/05/2021 00:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−25%
Black Legend 26/05/2021 00:59 22,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50%
Fury Unleashed 17/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20% Mancala 25/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD 17/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
I, Zombie 17/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Gorilla Big Adventure 16/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−66% Darts Up 15/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50% Farmer’s Dynasty 25/05/2021 00:59 22,49 €
Switch 44,99 €
−35% Ghostrunner 25/05/2021 00:59 19,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−66%
Pirates Pinball 15/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−30%
Turbo Skiddy Racing 16/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Bounce Mania 16/06/2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 3,99 €
−66%
Werewolf Pinball 15/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−75% Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing 15/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Speedway Racing 15/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Retrovamp 25/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−72%
Adventure Pinball Bundle 15/06/2021 00:59 2,51 €
Switch 8,99 €
−65% Wildtrax Racing 15/06/2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−66%
Halloween Pinball 15/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−65% Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition 01/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Monster Truck Championship 25/05/2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−66%
Mummy Pinball 15/06/2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80%
Fin And The Ancient Mystery 31/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−83%
Spellkeeper 31/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−90%
Dark Arcana: The Carnival 07/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
King’s Heir: Rise To The Throne 07/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Gangsta Paradise 17/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Among Pipes 17/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−87%
Royal Tower Defense 17/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80%
Dadish 2 07/06/2021 00:59 1,80 €
Switch 9 €
−80%
Super Fowlst 2 07/06/2021 00:59 1,81 €
Switch 9,09 €
−35%
Adverse 02/06/2021 00:59 3,43 €
Switch 5,29 €
−40%
Team Troopers 28/05/2021 00:59 9,54 €
Switch 15,90 €
−50%
Terraria 23/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50%
Glyph 24/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30% Ages Of Mages: The Last Keeper 14/06/2021 00:59 7,69 €
Switch 10,99 €
−34%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 23/05/2021 00:59 19,79 €
Switch 29,99 €
−30%
Ace Strike 13/06/2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 3,99 €
−34%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 23/05/2021 00:59 19,79 €
Switch 29,99 €
−70%
Super Arcade Racing 05/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack 23/05/2021 00:59 34,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−75%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum’N’Fun! 23/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−30%
America Wild Hunting 13/06/2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 3,99 €
−40% Table Soccer Foosball 14/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−10%
Quantum Replica 28/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Car Mechanic Simulator 14/06/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix 12/06/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Magical Maze 07/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−35%
Train Station Simulator 14/06/2021 00:59 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Bakery Master 07/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Elden: Path Of The Forgotten 31/05/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 15,99 €
