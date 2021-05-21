Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 6 au 12 mai 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./New. – Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous) [20.5.2021] (7 678¥)

02./New. – Rune Factory 5 Digital Deluxe (Marvelous) [20.5.2021] (8 778 ¥)

03./03. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520 ¥)

04./New – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] (5 478 ¥)

05./New. – Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir (Nintendo) [14.5.2021] (4 378 ¥)

06./02. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990 ¥)

07./01. – New Pokémon Snap (The Pokémon Company) [30.4.2021] (6 578 ¥)

08./New. – Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (Nintendo) [14.5.2021] (4 378 ¥)

09./12. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960 ¥)

10./05. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530 ¥)

11./New. – Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) [13.5.2021] (3 520 ¥)

12./04. – Super Nodage Party (Yoshimoto Kyogo) [29.4.2021] (1 000 ¥)

13./14. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578 ¥)

14./11. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930 ¥)

15./New. – Arcaea (lowiro) [18.5.2021] (4 400 ¥)

16./16. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920 ¥)

17./17. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378 ¥)

18./New. – Daikoukai Jidai IV with Power-Up Kit HD Version (Koei-Tecmo) [20.5.2021] (4 180 ¥)

19./00. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] (6 578 ¥)

20./00. – Choju Giga Wars (Silverstar Japan) [01.3.2018] (713 ¥)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./04. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222 ¥)

02./00. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015] (777 ¥)

03./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017] (1 650 ¥)

04./00. – Pokémon Trading Card Game (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [24.12.2014] (628 ¥)

05./00. – Crystareino (Kemco) [02.8.2017] (815 ¥)

06./00. – Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [24.4.2013] (524 ¥)

07./00. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016] (1 222 ¥)

08./00. – Pokémon Silver Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222 ¥)

09./00. – Pokémon Gold Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222 ¥)

10./00. – EarthBound (Nintendo, New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console) [04.3.2016] (943 ¥)