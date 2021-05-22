Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 22 mai aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- New Pokemon Snap
- Miitopia
- Among Us
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Stardew Valley
- Subnautica
- Super Mario Party
- NBA 2K21
- Cooking Simulator
- Old Man’s Journey
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monopoly
- Thief Simulator
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- AER: Memories of Old
- Uno
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Pokemon Sword
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Cozy Grove
- Cuphead
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Hades
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Subnautica
- Cooking Simulator
- Old Man’s Journey
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Thief Simulator
- AER: Memories of Old
- Uno
- Cozy Grove
- Cuphead
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Hollow Knight
- Journey of the Broken Circle
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
- Terraria
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
- Boomerang Fu
- Woven
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Wheel of Fortune
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm