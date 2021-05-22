Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 22 mai aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. New Pokemon Snap
  2. Miitopia
  3. Among Us
  4. Minecraft
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  7. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Subnautica
  10. Super Mario Party
  11. NBA 2K21
  12. Cooking Simulator
  13. Old Man’s Journey
  14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  15. Subnautica: Below Zero
  16. Monster Hunter Rise
  17. Monopoly
  18. Thief Simulator
  19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  20. AER: Memories of Old
  21. Uno
  22. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  23. Pokemon Sword
  24. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  25. Cozy Grove
  26. Cuphead
  27. Stick Fight: The Game
  28. Hades
  29. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Subnautica
  4. Cooking Simulator
  5. Old Man’s Journey
  6. Subnautica: Below Zero
  7. Thief Simulator
  8. AER: Memories of Old
  9. Uno
  10. Cozy Grove
  11. Cuphead
  12. Stick Fight: The Game
  13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  14. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
  15. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
  16. Hollow Knight
  17. Journey of the Broken Circle
  18. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
  19. Terraria
  20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  21. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
  22. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  23. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  24. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  25. RWBY: Grimm Eclipse
  26. Boomerang Fu
  27. Woven
  28. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  29. Wheel of Fortune
  30. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
