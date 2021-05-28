Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 20 au 26 mai 2021).
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch
01./01. – Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous) [20.5.2021] (7 678¥)
02./04. – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] (5 478¥)
03./03. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)
04./00. – Kunio-kun The World ~Downtown Special: Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!~ (Arc System Works) [25.6.2020] (500¥)
05./06. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)
06./02. – Rune Factory 5 Digital Deluxe (Marvelous) [20.5.2021] (8 778¥)
07./09. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)
08./18. – Daikoukai Jidai IV with Power-Up Kit HD Version (Koei-Tecmo) [20.5.2021] (4 180¥)
09./00. – Kunio-kun The World ~Downtown Nekketsu March: Super Awesome Field Day~ (Arc System Works) [14.5.2020] (500¥)
10./00. – Kunio-kun The World ~Nekketsu Koukou Dodgeball Bu: Kyouteki! Doukyuu Senshi no Maki~ (Arc System Works) [23.4.2020] (500¥)
11./11. – Subnautica (Unknown Worlds Entertainment) [13.5.2021] (3 520¥)
12./13. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)
13./00. – Kunio-kun The World ~Nekketsu Fighting Legend~ (Arc System Works) [04.6.2020] (500¥)
14./00. – Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) [12.11.2020] (1 499¥)
15./00. – Kunio-kun The World ~Downtown Nekketsu Story~ (Arc System Works) [30.4.2020] (500¥)
16./16. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)
17./10. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)
18./New. – G-Mode Archives + dondonPachi DAI-OU-JOU DX (G-Mode) [20.5.2021] (500¥)
19./17. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378¥)
20./14. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS
01./01. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222¥)
02./02. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015] (777¥)
03./03. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017] (1 650¥)
04./07. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016] (1 222¥)
05./04. – Pokémon Trading Card Game (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [24.12.2014] (628¥)
06./05. – Crystareino (Kemco) [02.8.2017] (815¥)
07./10. – EarthBound (Nintendo, New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console) [04.3.2016] (943¥)
08./08. – Pokémon Silver Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222¥)
09./00. – Final Fantasy V (Square-Enix, New Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console) [23.8.2017] (943¥)
10./00. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (935¥)