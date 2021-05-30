La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch (Digaea 6, Legend of Mana, Cris Tales, etc.)

Les eShop Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !
Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Wing of Darkness – 6.8GB
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – 6.3GB
Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North – 5.5GB
Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse – 5.4GB
Legend of Mana – 5.1GB
Cow Catcher – 4.1GB
Infinite Tanks WWII – 3.1GB
Cris Tales – 2.7GB
Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI – 1.9GB
A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – 1.4GB
Wave Break – 1.4GB
Winds of Change – 1.3GB
The Sisters – Party of the Year – 1.3GB
Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt – 1.1GB
The Solitaire Conspiracy – 831MB
Arcane Arts Academy – 655MB
Chroma Quaternion – 601MB
Tiny Lands – 566MB
Mystic Pillars – 545MB
Reversi Let’s Go – 491MB
Felix The Toy – 380MB
Retrograde Arena – 375MB
Dungeons of Clay – 367MB
Basketball Pinball – 307MB
Caesar Empire War – 295MB
Sweet Bakery Tycoon – 291MB
Piczle Cells – 281MB
Super Magbot – 273MB
Astalon: Tears of the Earth – 271MB
Inexistence Rebirth – 237MB
Basketball Club Story – 205MB
Grand Slam Tennis – 204MB
Mighty Goose – 134MB
Nature Matters – 112MB
Zombie Raid – 98MB
Find 10 Differences – 78MB
Justin Danger – 77MB
Donuts’n’Justice – 29MB