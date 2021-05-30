La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch (Digaea 6, Legend of Mana, Cris Tales, etc.)

Les eShop Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !

Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Wing of Darkness – 6.8GB

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – 6.3GB

Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North – 5.5GB

Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse – 5.4GB

Legend of Mana – 5.1GB

Cow Catcher – 4.1GB

Infinite Tanks WWII – 3.1GB

Cris Tales – 2.7GB

Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI – 1.9GB

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – 1.4GB

Wave Break – 1.4GB

Winds of Change – 1.3GB

The Sisters – Party of the Year – 1.3GB

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt – 1.1GB

The Solitaire Conspiracy – 831MB

Arcane Arts Academy – 655MB

Chroma Quaternion – 601MB

Tiny Lands – 566MB

Mystic Pillars – 545MB

Reversi Let’s Go – 491MB

Felix The Toy – 380MB

Retrograde Arena – 375MB

Dungeons of Clay – 367MB

Basketball Pinball – 307MB

Caesar Empire War – 295MB

Sweet Bakery Tycoon – 291MB

Piczle Cells – 281MB

Super Magbot – 273MB

Astalon: Tears of the Earth – 271MB

Inexistence Rebirth – 237MB

Basketball Club Story – 205MB

Grand Slam Tennis – 204MB

Mighty Goose – 134MB

Nature Matters – 112MB

Zombie Raid – 98MB

Find 10 Differences – 78MB

Justin Danger – 77MB

Donuts’n’Justice – 29MB