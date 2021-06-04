Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 27 mai au 2 juin 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./00. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (5 478¥)

02./04. – Kunio-kun The World ~Downtown Special: Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!~ (Arc System Works) [25.6.2020] (500¥)

03./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (1 650¥)

04./02. – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] (5 478¥)

05./03. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)

06./05. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)

07./00. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [27.9.2017] (935¥)

08./00. – Dragon Quest II (Square-Enix) [27.9.2017] (660¥)

09./09. – Kunio-kun The World ~Downtown Nekketsu March: Super Awesome Field Day~ (Arc System Works) [14.5.2020] (500¥)

10./10. – Kunio-kun The World ~Nekketsu Koukou Dodgeball Bu: Kyouteki! Doukyuu Senshi no Maki~ (Arc System Works) [23.4.2020] (500¥)

11./06. – Rune Factory 5 Digital Deluxe (Marvelous) [20.5.2021] (8 778¥)

12./07. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)

13./13. – Kunio-kun The World ~Nekketsu Fighting Legend~ (Arc System Works) [04.6.2020] (500¥)

14./15. – Kunio-kun The World ~Downtown Nekketsu Story~ (Arc System Works) [30.4.2020] (500¥)

15./00. – Kunio-kun The World ~Bikkuri Nekketsu Shinkiroku: Harukanaru Kin Medal~ (Arc System Works) [28.5.2020] (500¥)

16./12. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)

17./00. – Kunio-kun The World ~Ike Ike! Nekketsu Hockey Bu: Subette Koronde Dairantou~ (Arc System Works) [21.5.2020] (500¥)

18./00. – Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] (2 150¥)

19./16. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)

20./19. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378¥)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222¥)

02./03. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017] (1 650¥)

03./10. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (935¥)

04./00. – Dragon Quest (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (660¥)

05./02. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015] (777¥)

06./08. – Pokémon Silver Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222¥)

07./00. – Bike Rider DX2: Galaxy (spicysoft) [18.12.2013] (600¥)

08./00. – Pokémon Gold Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222¥)

09./04. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016] (1 222¥)

10./05. – Pokémon Trading Card Game (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [24.12.2014] (628¥)