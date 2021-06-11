Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure

Age of Sokoban

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Animus: Revenant

Bring Honey Home

Game Builder Garage

Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse

Inexistence Rebirth

League of Champions Soccer

Life of Fly 2

Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Deluxe Edition

Notes

Paradox Error

Piczle Cells

Pix Jungle Adventures

Pocket Warrior

Red Ball Escape

Sable’s Grimoire

Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North

Sun Wukong VS Robot

Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe

The Solitaire Conspiracy

Wave Break

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town

Zombie Raid

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition

Démo de la semaine :

Lost Lands: Mistakes of the Past

The Solitaire Conspiracy

Les DLC de la semaine :

Asphalt 9: Legends

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS

FUSER

Kissed by the Baddest Bidder

Pet Shop Snacks

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Les promotions de la semaine :