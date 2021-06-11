Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 3 juin au 9 juin 2021).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (5 478¥)

02./03. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (1 650¥) dragon qu

03./New. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] (2 980¥)

04./05. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)

05./08. – Dragon Quest II (Square-Enix) [27.9.2017] (660¥)

06./04. – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] (5 478¥)

07./08. – Dragon Quest (Square-Enix) [27.9.2017] (660¥)

08./06. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)

09./12. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)

10./18. – Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] (2 150¥)

11./16. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)

12./19. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)

13./20. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378¥)

14./00. – Dragon Quest X All-in-One Package (Square-Enix) [14.5.2020] (5 280¥)

15./11. – Rune Factory 5 Digital Deluxe (Marvelous) [20.5.2021] (8 778¥)

16./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)

17./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)

18./00. – ibb & obb (Sparpweed) [05.3.2020] (1 580¥) (90% off until June 16th)

19./00. – Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square-Enix) [20.12.2020] (5 478¥)

20./00. – Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) [03.12.2020] (2 000¥)

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222¥)

02./02. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017] (1 650¥)

03./03. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (935¥)

04./07. – Bike Rider DX2: Galaxy (spicysoft) [18.12.2013] (600¥)

05./05. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015] (777¥)

06./09. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016] (1 222¥)

07./06. – Pokémon Silver Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222¥)

08./00. – Dragon Sinker (Kemco) [15.2.2017] (815¥) (currently 50% off)

09./08. – Pokémon Gold Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [22.9.2017] (1 222¥)

10./04. – Dragon Quest (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (660¥)