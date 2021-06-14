Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Deuxième semaine de juin,  voici le classement du 7 au 13 juin 2021

Pour les logiciels en téléchargement et en vente:

  •  L’Atelier du jeu vidéo
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizon
  • Among Us
  • Miitopia
  • Minecraft
  • Worms W.M.D.
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Astérix et Obélix XXL2
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  • Okami HD
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Américan Fugitive
  • Tales of Emergency
  • Subnautica
  • Super Mario 3D World+ Bowser Fury
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3: Full Burst
  • Monopoly Switch Édition
  • Pokémon Épée
  • UNO
  • Overcooked Spécial Édition
  • Old Man’s Journey
  • Assassin Screed 3 Remastered
  • Moto Racer 4
  • Griftlands
  • Monster Hunter Rise : édition Deluxe
  • Quizz : Coach Culturel
  • Édition Standard de Knockout City
  • Abyss: The wraiths of Eden
  • Syberia 1 & 2
  • Ace Attorney Trilogy

Pour les jeux en téléchargement uniquement :

  • L’atelier du jeu vidéo
  • Among Us
  • Worms W.M.D.
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  • Okami HD
  • American Fugitive
  • Subnautica
  • Naruto Shippuden ultimate ninja storm 3 full Burst
  • UNO
  • Griftlands
  • Quizz : coach culturel
  • Abyss : the wraiths of Eden
  • Ace Attorney Trilogy
  • Summer in Mara
  • Subnautica Bellow Zéro
  • Trivial Poursuit
  • The Room
  • Dragons Dogma Dark Arisen
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm
  • Ninja Gaiden Master Collection
  • Moto GP 21
  • Kings of seas
  • CMS
  • Crypt of thé Necrodancer
  • The First Three
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Eyes : the horror game
  • Stick fight : the game
  • Astalon tears of the earth

À la semaine prochaine

