Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Deuxième semaine de juin, voici le classement du 7 au 13 juin 2021
Pour les logiciels en téléchargement et en vente:
- L’Atelier du jeu vidéo
- Animal Crossing: New Horizon
- Among Us
- Miitopia
- Minecraft
- Worms W.M.D.
- Just Dance 2020
- Astérix et Obélix XXL2
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Okami HD
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Américan Fugitive
- Tales of Emergency
- Subnautica
- Super Mario 3D World+ Bowser Fury
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3: Full Burst
- Monopoly Switch Édition
- Pokémon Épée
- UNO
- Overcooked Spécial Édition
- Old Man’s Journey
- Assassin Screed 3 Remastered
- Moto Racer 4
- Griftlands
- Monster Hunter Rise : édition Deluxe
- Quizz : Coach Culturel
- Édition Standard de Knockout City
- Abyss: The wraiths of Eden
- Syberia 1 & 2
- Ace Attorney Trilogy
Pour les jeux en téléchargement uniquement :
- Summer in Mara
- Subnautica Bellow Zéro
- Trivial Poursuit
- The Room
- Dragons Dogma Dark Arisen
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection
- Moto GP 21
- Kings of seas
- CMS
- Crypt of thé Necrodancer
- The First Three
- Crysis Remastered
- Eyes : the horror game
- Stick fight : the game
- Astalon tears of the earth
À la semaine prochaine