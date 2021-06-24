Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Farm for your Life

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Worms Rumble

#1 Crosswords Puzzle

Beasts of Maravilla Island

BeeFense Remastered

Bitmaster

Bocce

CarX Drift Racing Online

Cube Blast: Match

Cyber Hook

Empire of Angels IV

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek

Kirakira Stars Idol Project

Legend of Mana

LEGO Builder’s Journey

Loopindex

LoveKami: Useless Goddess

Ninja Buddy Epic Quest

Promesa

Sakura Succubus 3

Summer Paws

Super Cable Boy

Super Magbot

Sweet Sugar Candy

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Void Source

Les DLC de la semaine :

Arcaea

Escape Game Fort Boyard

FUSER™

Graveyard Keeper

SnowRunner

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town

Sword of the Necromancer

Tales of Djungarian Hamster

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Worms Rumble

Les promotions de la semaine :