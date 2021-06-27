Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Qui dit dimanche dit aussi nouveau classement hebdomadaire. Nous nous retrouvons donc aujourd’hui pour voir les meilleures ventes sur le Nintendo eShop français de la Nintendo Switch, sur la semaine du 21 au 27 juin 2021.
Meilleures ventes de jeux:
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
- Metro : Last Light Redux
- Among Us
- Super Bomberman R
- L’Atelier du jeu vidéo
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
- NBA 2K21
- L’aventure Layton : Katrielle et la conspiration des millionnaires
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- Animal Crossing New Horizon
- Hadès
- Sword Art Online : Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
- Minecraft
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Limbo
- Just Dance 2020
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the Withe Witch
- This War of Mine : Complete Edition
- FIFA 21 : Legacy Edition
- Firewatch
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
- Miitopia
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
- Moto Rush GT Deluxe Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
Meilleures ventes de jeux uniquement en dématérialisés:
- Among Us
- L’Atelier du jeu vidéo
- Limbo
- Firewatch
- The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
- UNO
- The First Tree
- Ender Lilies
- Legend of Mana
- Inside
- Worms W.M.D
- Gris
- Hungry Shark World
- Tools Up
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
- Pikuniku
- Bastion
- Oxenfree
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Broforce
- Trivial Poursuit Live
- Elli
- Subnautica
- Final Fantasy IX
- Football Manager Touch 2021
- Spiritfarer
- Blossom Tales: Le roi dormant
- The Last Campfire
- Transistor
Le classement étant terminé, je vous dis à la semaine prochaine, amusez vous bien!