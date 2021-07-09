Top 20 des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch au Japon sur le mois de juin 2021

Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en juin 2021, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 30 juin :

01./New. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] (2 980¥)

02./New. – Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) [25.6.2021] (6 578 ¥)

03./04. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520 ¥)

04./New. – Legend of Mana (Square-Enix) [24.6.2021] (3 520 ¥)

05./00. – DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (5 478 ¥)

06./00. – NBA 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) [04.9.2020] (6 600 ¥)

07./01. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990 ¥)

08./New. – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] (2 728 ¥)

09./10. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960 ¥)

10./New. – Hades (Supergiant Games) [24.6.2021] (2 800 ¥)

11./05. – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] (5 478 ¥)

12./07. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530 ¥)

13./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.98.2019]

14./09. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578 ¥)

15./14. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378 ¥)

16./15. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920 ¥)

17./00. – LIMBO (Playdead) [28.6.2018] (980 ¥)

18./New. – Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei-Tecmo) [24.6.2021] (8 580 ¥)

19./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678 ¥)

20./00. – Overcooked!: Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] (2 150 ¥)