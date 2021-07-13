Top 30 des ventes eShop Nintendo Switch depuis le début de l’année 2021

Nintendo dévoile régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch au Japon sur son site web. Cette fois, le Top du jour répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop entre janvier et juin 2021, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le Top 30 jeux pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er janvier au 30 juin 2021 :

01./New. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)

02./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520 ¥)

03./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930 ¥)

04./New. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021] (6 578 ¥)

05./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530 ¥)

06./00. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578 ¥)

07./New. – New Pokémon Snap (The Pokémon Company) [30.4.2020]

08./00. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920 ¥)

09./00. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960 ¥)

10./New. – Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous) [25.2.2021] (6 578 ¥)

11./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378 ¥)

12./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678 ¥)

13./00. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] (6 578 ¥)

14./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (2 750 ¥)

15./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2021] (6 578 ¥)

16./00. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020] (6 380 ¥)

17./00 – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] (6 578 ¥)

18./New. – Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous) [20.5.2021] (7 678 ¥)

19./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.98.2019] (was on sale)

20./00. – DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (5 478 ¥)

21./New. – Super Nodage Party (Yoshimoto Kyogo) [29.4.2021] (1 000 ¥)

22./New. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] (2 980 ¥)

23./New. – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] (5 478 ¥)

24./00. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Sensou (ponos) [20.12.2018] (999 ¥)

25./New. – Bravely Default II (Square-Enix) [26.2.2021] (7 480 ¥)

26./00. – Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2020] (6 578 ¥)

27./00. – Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) [01.12.2017] (8 778 ¥)

28./00. – Overcooked!: Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] (2 150 ¥)

29./New. – SaGa Frontier Remastered (Square-Enix) [15.4.2021] (4 800 ¥)

30./New. – Little Nightmares 2 (Bandai-Namco) [10.2.2021] (3 960 ¥)