Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Bustafellows
Corpse Killer: 25th Anniversary Edition
Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+
NEO: The World Ends with You
Samurai Warriors 5
10 Second Ninja X
Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure
Alone With You
Apple Slash
Ayo the Clown
B.ARK
Banners of Ruin
Blaster Master Zero 3
Christmas Tina
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
Closer: Anagnorisis
Cucchi
Demons of Asteborg
Dream House Days DX
Dungeon of Crawl
Easy Flight Simulator
Eldest Souls
Fuga: Melodies of Steel
Horror Tales: The Wine
Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
Night Book
OS Omega
Paint the Town Red
Papa’s Quiz
Pets No More
Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection
SkyDrift Infinity
Sound Waves
Super Squidlit
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
The Long Gate
Trigger Witch
Unbound: Worlds Apart
Xenogunner

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

  • LOVE: A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories
  • Sound Waves

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Minecraft Dungeons – Echoing Void
  • Coloring Book
  • Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
  • FUSER™
  • GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
  • NEO: The World Ends with You
  • Pandemic
  • ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
  • SnowRunner
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix Dernière mise à jour
−20%
Picross S 6,39 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Ancestors Legacy 13,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 34,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Desktop Soccer 2,45 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,14 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Bite The Bullet 5,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−15% Exodemon 10,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
29/08/2021 00:59
−40%
Blue Fire 11,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Mable & The Wood 3,74 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−15%
Evil Inside 10,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
29/08/2021 00:59
−66% Tens! 3,39 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Niffelheim 3,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Desktop Baseball 2,60 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,51 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Zombie Scrapper 0,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−35% Time Tenshi 7,79 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
15/08/2021 00:59
−77% Voxel Shot For Nintendo Switch 1,60 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Os Omega 9,59 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
08/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Viviette 4,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−85%
Dimension Drive 1,94 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−40%
Little Big Workshop 11,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Shakedown: Hawaii 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
29/08/2021 00:59
−74% Cybxus Hearts 1,29 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−83%
Chalk Dash Carnival 0,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,18 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Fracter 2,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Chasm 5,39 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 17,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Adventures Of Chris 5,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Night Call 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition 13,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−79% Castle Of No Escape 1 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20% Old Man’s Journey 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
29/08/2021 00:59
−20% Flat Heroes 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
29/08/2021 00:59
−77%
Voxel Galaxy 1,50 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,81 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−20% Kemono Friends Picross 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−15%
Eight Dragons 6,79 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
29/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Warparty 9,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−67% Titan Quest 13,19 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes 1,64 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Picross S3 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−55%
Absolute Drift 4,94 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 10,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Picross S5 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−25% Kuukiyomi: Consider It! 3,29 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,39 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Braveland Trilogy 2,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−55% Darksiders Warmastered Edition 13,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Lost Artifacts 2,63 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 8,79 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−77%
Voxel Sword 1,34 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−80% Uurnog Uurnlimited 1,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Out There: Ω The Alliance 3,25 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 13 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Battle Chasers: Nightwar 11,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−50% Super Dungeon Tactics 4,34 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 8,69 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Desktop Volleyball 2,64 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,61 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Desktop Bowling 2,62 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,55 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−25%
Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning 29,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−55% Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition 13,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−10%
Cozy Grove 12,57 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 13,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Reactorx 1,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Mosaic 8,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 17,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−77%
Desktop Rugby 1,50 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,81 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−33%
39 Days To Mars 8,36 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 12,49 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Void Source 1,81 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 5,49 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−85% The Bridge 1,47 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−10%
Undead Battle Royale 6,75 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 7,50 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−12%
Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection 6,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition 4,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−55%
Darksiders Genesis 17,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−33% Robothorium 10,04 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−85% Tumblestone 1,92 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Sentinels Of Freedom 11,19 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 22,39 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−33%
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated 20,09 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−85%
The Bug Butcher 1,19 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−67%
The Explorer Of Night 1,64 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−33%
Mx Vs Atv All Out 26,79 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Virtual Battle 4,51 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,45 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−40%
West Of Dead 11,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−65% Dandara: Trials Of Fear Edition 5,24 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Hand Of Fate 2 8,51 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 25,79 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−65% Spaceland 6,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Atomicrops 7,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−80%
The Tiny Bang Story 1,69 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 8,49 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Dark Grim Mariupolis 1,64 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Desktop Dodgeball 2,72 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,81 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Picross S4 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Double Cross 4,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−75% Kingdom: New Lands 3,74 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−79% Bullet Beat 1 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−35%
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 25,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−40%
MotoGP 21 29,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Desktop Basketball 2,71 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,79 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−33% Hidden Through Time 5,35 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Picross S2 7,19 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 8,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Creature In The Well 7,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Gonner 1,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered 4,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Joggernauts 3,74 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Rez Plz 5,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−15%
The Lost Cube 8,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
29/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Discolored 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−75%
The King’s Bird 4,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−30%
El Hijo — A Wild West Tale 13,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−50% Our Flick Erasers 5,75 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 11,50 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Smart Moves 1,97 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Lost Wing 1,59 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 3 9,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−40%
Star Renegades 14,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Desktop Table Tennis 2,59 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,49 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−77%
Voxel Pirates 1,50 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,54 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−20% Picross Lord Of The Nazarick 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−50% Bubble Shooter DX 1,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Task Force Kampas 1,79 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−30% Reversi Let’s Go 3,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Candleman 9,79 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 13,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50% Traffix 2,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
03/08/2021 00:59
−40% Paw Patrol: On A Roll! 23,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−70% M.A.C.E. Space Shooter 1,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−50% Ben 10 14,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Duel On Board 4,59 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,59 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−65%
Brawl Chess 3,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−40%
Ben 10: Power Trip! 23,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Flood Of Light 2,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Princess Closet 17,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−70% Super Star Blast 1,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−20% Mom Hid My Game! 3,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Transformers: Battlegrounds 19,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−50% Gigantosaurus The Game 19,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−15%
Mom Hid My Game! 2 4,24 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Heaven Dust 3,29 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,59 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education In Love★ 13,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Ephemeral -Fantasy On Dark- 22,39 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 31,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50% Race With Ryan 19,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−30% Angerforce: Reloaded For Nintendo Switch 6,29 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 8,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50% Marble Power Blast 1,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire 4,19 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−50% Trollhunters: Defenders Of Arcadia 19,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Byakko-Tai Samurai Boys 13,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Sudoku Universe 3,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50% Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Pirates Of The Enchiridion 14,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Devil Slayer Raksasi 10,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Ghost Parade 3,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−33% Smilebasic 4 14,73 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 21,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Superepic: The Entertainment War 1,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−50% Dreamworks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders 19,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−50% Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard 14,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−40%
Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! 23,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−50% Swamp Defense 2 1,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−30%
My Bewitching Perfume 13,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed 15,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−50% 64.0 1,34 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 2,69 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Yumemidori Nostalgia 13,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−50% Balance Blox 1,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−70% Spencer 2,09 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−33%
Mail Mole 9,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−50% Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure 19,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−30%
0 Degrees 3,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−25%
Cooking Simulator — Pizza 11,24 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−25%
Steam Prison 41,69 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 55,59 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Kawaii Deathu Desu 1,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Tin & Kuna 2,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−10%
Trigger Witch 13,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Never Breakup 6,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−70% Blue Rider 2,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Fun! Fun! Animal Park 2,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Hide & Dance! 3,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−50% Perry Pig Jump 1,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Cruel Bands Career 2,79 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50% Jumanji: The Video Game 19,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Wenjia 3,49 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Hentai Vs. Evil 7,99 € 29 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−33%
WWE 2K18 20,09 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Carnival Games 9,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−20%
The Outer Worlds 19,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
18/08/2021 00:59
−75% NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 7,49 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Tales From The Borderlands 19,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition 7,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition 11,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−67% NBA 2K21 32,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 99,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds 19,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Pga Tour 2K21 23,09 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 69,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Bioshock 2 Remastered 7,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−67% NBA 2K21 19,79 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
The Outer Worlds 23,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
18/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Xcom 2 Collection 14,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50% L.A. Noire 24,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
18/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Borderlands Legendary Collection 19,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 15,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Bioshock: The Collection 19,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 14,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−67% WWE 2K18 14,84 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 44,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Pga Tour 2K21 19,79 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Bioshock Remastered 7,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−60%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds 19,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Ghoulboy 0,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
18/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Sable’s Grimoire 10,49 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
18/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Sakura Succubus 2 6,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
18/08/2021 00:59
−33%
Boris The Rocket 8,70 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−10%
Ayo The Clown 14,85 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 16,50 €
04/08/2021 00:59
−60%
One Dog Story 5,19 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−50% Mechanika 2,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−67%
My Little Icecream Booth 0,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 3 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Sakura Succubus 6,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
18/08/2021 00:59
−50% Agatha Knife 5,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−83%
Hyper Sentinel 0,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
05/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Bdsm: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre 9,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−15%
Unbound: Worlds Apart 16,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
04/08/2021 00:59
−33%
My Hidden Things 4,01 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Pix Jungle Adventures 0,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Mystery Mine 1,64 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 3,29 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Naught 4,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Hardcube 1,79 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−74%
Flying Soldiers 3,89 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Get Ogre It 3,95 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Legends Of Talia: Arcadia 2,09 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
18/08/2021 00:59
−72% Heart&Slash 3,91 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 13,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords Of The North 5,59 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
11/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition 27,99 € 28 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Clone Drone In The Danger Zone 13,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Max Reloaded II 1,98 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 9,90 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Bringit To Mom 0,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Banana Treasures Island 2,97 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 9,90 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−12% Super Arcade Soccer 2021 6,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
−35%
Railway Empire — Nintendo Switch Edition 25,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 15,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−25%
Commandos 2 — HD Remaster 22,49 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Tropico 6 — Nintendo Switch Edition 34,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−83%
Solitaire Card Games 0,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 5,90 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Trine: Ultimate Collection 9,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
03/08/2021 00:59
−15%
Port Royale 4 42,49 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Little Squire’s Quests 2,97 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 9,90 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition 9,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Jetboard Joust 6,29 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 8,99 €
07/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics 9,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
07/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Filament 6,79 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 16,99 €
02/08/2021 00:59
−35%
Lost Words: Beyond The Page 9,74 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
03/08/2021 00:59
−60% Golf Peaks 1,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Apocryph: An Old-School Shooter 5,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−55%
The Darkside Detective 5,84 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
04/08/2021 00:59
−15%
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark 9,76 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 11,49 €
04/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Spinch 8,74 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 12,49 €
04/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical Rpg 47,18 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 58,98 €
11/08/2021 00:59
−30% Relic Hunters Zero: Remix 8,39 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
04/08/2021 00:59
−75% Dungeon Warfare 1,99 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
11/08/2021 00:59
−55%
Etherborn 7,64 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 16,99 €
04/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical Rpg 19,59 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 27,99 €
11/08/2021 00:59
−55%
Desert Child 4,72 € 27 juil. 2021
Switch 10,49 €
04/08/2021 00:59
−33% Ai: The Somnium Files 39,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
−75%
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 14,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−42%
Indie Gems Bundle — Nonograms Edition 9,85 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 16,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Sonic Mania 9,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition 9,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Team Sonic Racing 9,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War 5,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Doom & Destiny 5,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
03/08/2021 00:59
−33%
Persona 5 Strikers 40,19 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Chess Ultra 4,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 12,49 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Lego City Undercover 14,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Santa’s Xmas Adventure 2,39 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−66% Abyss 1,01 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−65%
Bakugan: Champions Of Vestroia 17,49 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−35%
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition 9,74 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 34,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Child Of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle 11,54 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 34,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−66% 99Moves 1,01 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 19,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Scribblenauts Mega Pack 7,49 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Immortals Fenyx Rising 49,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 99,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−70% Junior League Sports — Soccer 2,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−85%
Indie Gems Bundle — Jrpg Edition 2,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−70% Junior League Sports — Ice Hockey 2,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Trials Rising 9,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Just Dance 2021 29,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 2 3,49 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−56% Knights Of Pen And Paper Bundle 9,89 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 22,49 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−70% Contraptions 2,69 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 8,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Tested On Humans: Escape Room 3,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Perky Little Things 10,49 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Sega Mega Drive Classics 14,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Pets No More 3,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Snooker 19 13,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 34,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−60%
The Spectrum Retreat 5,19 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−70% Junior League Sports — Basketball 2,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−30% Pure Pool 9,79 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 13,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Jurassic Pinball 1,01 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−66%
World Soccer Pinball 1,01 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−50% Lego Harry Potter Collection 19,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Risk: The Game Of Global Domination 7,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally 3,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−70% Vegas Party 6,59 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 21,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Titans Pinball 1,01 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Uno 3,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 3,49 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−63% Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 14,79 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Miner Warfare 3,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
03/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Dragon Pinball 1,01 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room 3,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−60% Animated Jigsaws Collection 9,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−75%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole 14,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Legendary Fishing 7,49 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Trivial Pursuit Live! 7,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−75%
The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame 14,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Horror Pinball Bundle 2,24 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 8,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Dull Grey 3,49 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD 14,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−63%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 14,79 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Just Dance 2020 19,79 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Hungry Shark World 2,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−30%
In Rays Of The Light 5,59 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−70% Junior League Sports 3-In-1 Collection 8,39 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 27,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Cars 3: Driven To Win 11,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Cars 3: Driven To Win 11,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−70% Crash Dummy 2,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Immortals Fenyx Rising 29,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−66%
Touchdown Pinball 1,01 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Monopoly For Nintendo Switch 9,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Child Of Light Ultimate Edition 5,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−50% Sonic Forces 19,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−75% Wuppo: Definitive Edition 3,74 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
01/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection 24,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−85%
Indie Gems Bundle — Explosions Edition 4,49 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Super Club Tennis 5,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−42% Pen And Paper Games Bundle 17,39 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−82%
Starlink: Battle For Atlas 14,39 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 79,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−30% Pantsu Hunter: Back To The 90S 9,09 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−56%
Old School Rpg Bundle 13,19 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Ironcast 5,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−70% Chicken Range 2,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Doom & Destiny Advanced 8,39 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
03/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Sports Party 7,99 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Music Racer 4,89 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−63%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth 14,79 € 26 juil. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59

 

