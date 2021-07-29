Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

|Réduction
|Nom
|Prix
|Dernière mise à jour
|
|Picross S
|6,39 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Ancestors Legacy
|13,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Desktop Soccer
|2,45 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,14 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Bite The Bullet
|5,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|−15%
|Exodemon
|10,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|29/08/2021 00:59
|
|Blue Fire
|11,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Mable & The Wood
|3,74 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Evil Inside
|10,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|29/08/2021 00:59
|−66%
|Tens!
|3,39 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Niffelheim
|3,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Desktop Baseball
|2,60 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,51 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Zombie Scrapper
|0,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|−35%
|Time Tenshi
|7,79 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|15/08/2021 00:59
|−77%
|Voxel Shot For Nintendo Switch
|1,60 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Os Omega
|9,59 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|08/08/2021 00:59
|
|Viviette
|4,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|27/08/2021 00:59
|
|Dimension Drive
|1,94 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Little Big Workshop
|11,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|
|Shakedown: Hawaii
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|29/08/2021 00:59
|−74%
|Cybxus Hearts
|1,29 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Chalk Dash Carnival
|0,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,18 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Fracter
|2,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Chasm
|5,39 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|Adventures Of Chris
|5,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Night Call
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition
|13,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|−79%
|Castle Of No Escape
|1 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|−20%
|Old Man’s Journey
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|29/08/2021 00:59
|−20%
|Flat Heroes
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|29/08/2021 00:59
|
|Voxel Galaxy
|1,50 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,81 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−20%
|Kemono Friends Picross
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Eight Dragons
|6,79 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|29/08/2021 00:59
|
|Warparty
|9,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|−67%
|Titan Quest
|13,19 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes
|1,64 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Picross S3
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Absolute Drift
|4,94 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|
|Picross S5
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|−25%
|Kuukiyomi: Consider It!
|3,29 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Braveland Trilogy
|2,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|−55%
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|13,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Lost Artifacts
|2,63 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|8,79 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Voxel Sword
|1,34 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−80%
|Uurnog Uurnlimited
|1,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|Out There: Ω The Alliance
|3,25 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|13 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|11,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Super Dungeon Tactics
|4,34 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|8,69 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Desktop Volleyball
|2,64 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,61 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Desktop Bowling
|2,62 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,55 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
|29,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|−55%
|Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
|13,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Cozy Grove
|12,57 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Reactorx
|1,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Mosaic
|8,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|Desktop Rugby
|1,50 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,81 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|39 Days To Mars
|8,36 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Void Source
|1,81 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,49 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|−85%
|The Bridge
|1,47 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Undead Battle Royale
|6,75 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,50 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection
|6,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition
|4,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Darksiders Genesis
|17,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|−33%
|Robothorium
|10,04 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|−85%
|Tumblestone
|1,92 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sentinels Of Freedom
|11,19 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|22,39 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated
|20,09 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Bug Butcher
|1,19 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Explorer Of Night
|1,64 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Mx Vs Atv All Out
|26,79 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Virtual Battle
|4,51 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,45 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|West Of Dead
|11,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|−65%
|Dandara: Trials Of Fear Edition
|5,24 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|Hand Of Fate 2
|8,51 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|25,79 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|−65%
|Spaceland
|6,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Atomicrops
|7,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Tiny Bang Story
|1,69 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|8,49 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Dark Grim Mariupolis
|1,64 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Desktop Dodgeball
|2,72 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,81 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Picross S4
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Double Cross
|4,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|−75%
|Kingdom: New Lands
|3,74 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|−79%
|Bullet Beat
|1 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
|25,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|MotoGP 21
|29,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Desktop Basketball
|2,71 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,79 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−33%
|Hidden Through Time
|5,35 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|
|Picross S2
|7,19 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Creature In The Well
|7,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Gonner
|1,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered
|4,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Joggernauts
|3,74 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Rez Plz
|5,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Lost Cube
|8,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|29/08/2021 00:59
|
|Discolored
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|The King’s Bird
|4,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|El Hijo — A Wild West Tale
|13,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Our Flick Erasers
|5,75 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,50 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Smart Moves
|1,97 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Lost Wing
|1,59 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 3
|9,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Star Renegades
|14,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|Desktop Table Tennis
|2,59 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,49 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Voxel Pirates
|1,50 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,54 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−20%
|Picross Lord Of The Nazarick
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Bubble Shooter DX
|1,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Task Force Kampas
|1,79 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|−30%
|Reversi Let’s Go
|3,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Candleman
|9,79 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Traffix
|2,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|03/08/2021 00:59
|−40%
|Paw Patrol: On A Roll!
|23,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
|1,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Ben 10
|14,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Duel On Board
|4,59 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,59 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Brawl Chess
|3,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|26/08/2021 00:59
|
|Ben 10: Power Trip!
|23,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Flood Of Light
|2,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Princess Closet
|17,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Super Star Blast
|1,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−20%
|Mom Hid My Game!
|3,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Transformers: Battlegrounds
|19,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Gigantosaurus The Game
|19,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Mom Hid My Game! 2
|4,24 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Heaven Dust
|3,29 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,59 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education In Love★
|13,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|
|Ephemeral -Fantasy On Dark-
|22,39 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|31,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Race With Ryan
|19,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|−30%
|Angerforce: Reloaded For Nintendo Switch
|6,29 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Marble Power Blast
|1,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|4,19 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Trollhunters: Defenders Of Arcadia
|19,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Byakko-Tai Samurai Boys
|13,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sudoku Universe
|3,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Pirates Of The Enchiridion
|14,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Devil Slayer Raksasi
|10,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Ghost Parade
|3,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|27/08/2021 00:59
|−33%
|Smilebasic 4
|14,73 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|
|Superepic: The Entertainment War
|1,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|27/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Dreamworks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders
|19,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|14,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay!
|23,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Swamp Defense 2
|1,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|My Bewitching Perfume
|13,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|
|Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed
|15,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|64.0
|1,34 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,69 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Yumemidori Nostalgia
|13,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Balance Blox
|1,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Spencer
|2,09 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Mail Mole
|9,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|23/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
|19,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|0 Degrees
|3,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Cooking Simulator — Pizza
|11,24 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Steam Prison
|41,69 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|55,59 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Kawaii Deathu Desu
|1,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Tin & Kuna
|2,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|27/08/2021 00:59
|
|Trigger Witch
|13,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Never Breakup
|6,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Blue Rider
|2,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Fun! Fun! Animal Park
|2,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|27/08/2021 00:59
|
|Hide & Dance!
|3,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Perry Pig Jump
|1,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Cruel Bands Career
|2,79 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Jumanji: The Video Game
|19,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Wenjia
|3,49 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Hentai Vs. Evil
|7,99 €
|29 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|WWE 2K18
|20,09 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Carnival Games
|9,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Outer Worlds
|19,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|18/08/2021 00:59
|−75%
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|7,49 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Tales From The Borderlands
|19,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|7,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition
|11,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−67%
|NBA 2K21
|32,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|99,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|19,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Pga Tour 2K21
|23,09 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|69,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Bioshock 2 Remastered
|7,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−67%
|NBA 2K21
|19,79 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Outer Worlds
|23,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|18/08/2021 00:59
|
|Xcom 2 Collection
|14,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|L.A. Noire
|24,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|18/08/2021 00:59
|
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|19,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|15,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Bioshock: The Collection
|19,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|14,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|−67%
|WWE 2K18
|14,84 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|44,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Pga Tour 2K21
|19,79 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Bioshock Remastered
|7,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|19,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|25/08/2021 00:59
|
|Ghoulboy
|0,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|18/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sable’s Grimoire
|10,49 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|18/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sakura Succubus 2
|6,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|18/08/2021 00:59
|
|Boris The Rocket
|8,70 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Ayo The Clown
|14,85 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|16,50 €
|
|04/08/2021 00:59
|
|One Dog Story
|5,19 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Mechanika
|2,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|My Little Icecream Booth
|0,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|3 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sakura Succubus
|6,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|18/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Agatha Knife
|5,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|19/08/2021 00:59
|
|Hyper Sentinel
|0,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|05/08/2021 00:59
|
|Bdsm: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre
|9,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Unbound: Worlds Apart
|16,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|04/08/2021 00:59
|
|My Hidden Things
|4,01 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Pix Jungle Adventures
|0,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|13/08/2021 00:59
|
|Mystery Mine
|1,64 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|3,29 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Naught
|4,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Hardcube
|1,79 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|12/08/2021 00:59
|
|Flying Soldiers
|3,89 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Get Ogre It
|3,95 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Legends Of Talia: Arcadia
|2,09 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|18/08/2021 00:59
|−72%
|Heart&Slash
|3,91 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords Of The North
|5,59 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|11/08/2021 00:59
|
|Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition
|27,99 €
|28 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Clone Drone In The Danger Zone
|13,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|
|Max Reloaded II
|1,98 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,90 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|
|Bringit To Mom
|0,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Banana Treasures Island
|2,97 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,90 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|−12%
|Super Arcade Soccer 2021
|6,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Railway Empire — Nintendo Switch Edition
|25,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|02/08/2021 00:59
|
|Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
|15,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|02/08/2021 00:59
|
|Commandos 2 — HD Remaster
|22,49 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|02/08/2021 00:59
|
|Tropico 6 — Nintendo Switch Edition
|34,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|02/08/2021 00:59
|
|Solitaire Card Games
|0,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|5,90 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|9,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|03/08/2021 00:59
|
|Port Royale 4
|42,49 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|02/08/2021 00:59
|
|Little Squire’s Quests
|2,97 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,90 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|9,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|02/08/2021 00:59
|
|Jetboard Joust
|6,29 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|07/08/2021 00:59
|
|Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics
|9,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|07/08/2021 00:59
|
|Filament
|6,79 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|02/08/2021 00:59
|
|Lost Words: Beyond The Page
|9,74 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|03/08/2021 00:59
|−60%
|Golf Peaks
|1,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|27/08/2021 00:59
|
|Apocryph: An Old-School Shooter
|5,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Darkside Detective
|5,84 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|04/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark
|9,76 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,49 €
|
|04/08/2021 00:59
|
|Spinch
|8,74 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|04/08/2021 00:59
|
|Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical Rpg
|47,18 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|58,98 €
|
|11/08/2021 00:59
|−30%
|Relic Hunters Zero: Remix
|8,39 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|04/08/2021 00:59
|−75%
|Dungeon Warfare
|1,99 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|11/08/2021 00:59
|
|Etherborn
|7,64 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|04/08/2021 00:59
|
|Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical Rpg
|19,59 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|27,99 €
|
|11/08/2021 00:59
|
|Desert Child
|4,72 €
|27 juil. 2021
|Switch
|10,49 €
|
|04/08/2021 00:59
|−33%
|Ai: The Somnium Files
|39,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
|14,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Indie Gems Bundle — Nonograms Edition
|9,85 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sonic Mania
|9,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
|9,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Team Sonic Racing
|9,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|5,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Doom & Destiny
|5,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|03/08/2021 00:59
|
|Persona 5 Strikers
|40,19 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Chess Ultra
|4,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|
|Lego City Undercover
|14,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Santa’s Xmas Adventure
|2,39 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−66%
|Abyss
|1,01 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|
|Bakugan: Champions Of Vestroia
|17,49 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|9,74 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
|34,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Child Of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle
|11,54 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|−66%
|99Moves
|1,01 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|19,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|7,49 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|49,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|99,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Junior League Sports — Soccer
|2,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Indie Gems Bundle — Jrpg Edition
|2,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Junior League Sports — Ice Hockey
|2,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Trials Rising
|9,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Just Dance 2021
|29,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 2
|3,49 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−56%
|Knights Of Pen And Paper Bundle
|9,89 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|22,49 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Contraptions
|2,69 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Tested On Humans: Escape Room
|3,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|
|Perky Little Things
|10,49 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sega Mega Drive Classics
|14,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Pets No More
|3,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Snooker 19
|13,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Spectrum Retreat
|5,19 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Junior League Sports — Basketball
|2,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−30%
|Pure Pool
|9,79 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|
|Jurassic Pinball
|1,01 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|
|World Soccer Pinball
|1,01 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|19,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Risk: The Game Of Global Domination
|7,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally
|3,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Vegas Party
|6,59 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Titans Pinball
|1,01 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|
|Uno
|3,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog
|3,49 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−63%
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|14,79 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Miner Warfare
|3,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|03/08/2021 00:59
|
|Dragon Pinball
|1,01 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|
|Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room
|3,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|−60%
|Animated Jigsaws Collection
|9,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|14,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Legendary Fishing
|7,49 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|7,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame
|14,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Horror Pinball Bundle
|2,24 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|
|Dull Grey
|3,49 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|14,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|14,79 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Just Dance 2020
|19,79 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Hungry Shark World
|2,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|In Rays Of The Light
|5,59 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Junior League Sports 3-In-1 Collection
|8,39 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|27,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Cars 3: Driven To Win
|11,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|
|Cars 3: Driven To Win
|11,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|10/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Crash Dummy
|2,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|29,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Touchdown Pinball
|1,01 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|24/08/2021 00:59
|
|Monopoly For Nintendo Switch
|9,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Child Of Light Ultimate Edition
|5,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|−50%
|Sonic Forces
|19,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|−75%
|Wuppo: Definitive Edition
|3,74 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|01/08/2021 00:59
|
|Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
|24,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Indie Gems Bundle — Explosions Edition
|4,49 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Super Club Tennis
|5,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|17/08/2021 00:59
|−42%
|Pen And Paper Games Bundle
|17,39 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|14,39 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|79,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|−30%
|Pantsu Hunter: Back To The 90S
|9,09 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Old School Rpg Bundle
|13,19 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Ironcast
|5,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|06/08/2021 00:59
|−70%
|Chicken Range
|2,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|09/08/2021 00:59
|
|Doom & Destiny Advanced
|8,39 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|03/08/2021 00:59
|
|Sports Party
|7,99 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|Music Racer
|4,89 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59
|
|South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|14,79 €
|26 juil. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|16/08/2021 00:59