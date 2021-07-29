Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Bustafellows

Corpse Killer: 25th Anniversary Edition

Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+

NEO: The World Ends with You

Samurai Warriors 5

10 Second Ninja X

Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure

Alone With You

Apple Slash

Ayo the Clown

B.ARK

Banners of Ruin

Blaster Master Zero 3

Christmas Tina

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

Closer: Anagnorisis

Cucchi

Demons of Asteborg

Dream House Days DX

Dungeon of Crawl

Easy Flight Simulator

Eldest Souls

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Horror Tales: The Wine

Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality

Night Book

OS Omega

Paint the Town Red

Papa’s Quiz

Pets No More

Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection

SkyDrift Infinity

Sound Waves

Super Squidlit

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The Long Gate

Trigger Witch

Unbound: Worlds Apart

Xenogunner

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

LOVE: A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories

Sound Waves

Les DLC de la semaine :

Minecraft Dungeons – Echoing Void

Coloring Book

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

FUSER™

GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!

NEO: The World Ends with You

Pandemic

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5

SnowRunner

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town

Les promotions de la semaine :