Top 20 des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch au Japon sur le mois de juillet 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en juillet 2021, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er juillet au 31 juillet :

01/New. – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom) [09.7.2021] (6 990¥)

02./New. – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) [16.7.2021] (6 578 ¥)

03./New. – Crayon Shin-chan “Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi” ~ Owaranai Nanakakan no Tabi (Neos) [15.7.2021] (6 580 ¥)

04./New. – eBaseball Professional Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami) [08.7.2021] (7 678 ¥)

05./03. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520 ¥)

06./09. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960 ¥)

07./02. – Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) [25.6.2021] (6 578 ¥)

08./01. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] (2 980 ¥)

09./14. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578 ¥)

10./08. – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] (2 728 ¥)

11./16. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920 ¥)

12./12. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530 ¥)

13./New. – Earth Defense Force 2 for Nintendo Switch (D3 Publisher) [15.7.2021] (3 980 ¥)

14./15. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378 ¥)

15./00. – Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) [03.12.2020] (2 000 ¥)

16./19. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678 ¥)

17./00. – Final Fantasy IX (Square-Enix) [14.2.2019] (2 547 ¥)

18./07. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990 ¥)

19./10. – Hades (Supergiant Games) [24.6.2021] (2 800 ¥)

20./00. – Fitness Boxing 2 (imagineer) [03.12.2020] (6 380 ¥)