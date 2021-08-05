Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
Zengeon
123 Dots
3D Avantime
Badland: Game of the Year Edition
Battle Calculator
Bone Marrow
Castle of Pixel Skulls
Dating Life: Miley X Emily
Dodgeball Academia
Doomsday Vault
Dragon Star Varnir
Dreamscaper
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption
Gems of Magic: Father’s Day
Haven Park
I.F.O
Memory Lane 2
Orbals
Picross S: Mega Drive & Master System Edition
Pop Blocks
Race Track Driver
Spelunker HD Deluxe
Star Hunter DX

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Foreclosed

Démo de la semaine :

  • Crashnauts

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Asphalt 9: Legends
  • CrossCode
  • Goonya Fighter
  • PAC-MAN 99
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix
−75%
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition 3,49 €
Switch 13,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Fledgling Heroes 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−68% Otttd: Over The Top Tower Defence 2,23 €
Switch 6,99 €
4 sep. 2021 00:59
−20% Infection — Board Game 3,96 €
Switch 4,95 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Burnout Paradise Remastered 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Klondike Solitaire Collection 3,91 €
Switch 4,89 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−10%
Moon 14,39 €
Switch 15,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Superola And The Lost Burgers 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
4 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Teddy Gangs 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Foreclosed 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Save Farty 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20% Video Poker Collection 7,96 €
Switch 9,95 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20% Hexxagon — Board Game 5,59 €
Switch 6,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Robotech The Macross Saga HD Edition 5,80 €
Switch 8,29 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Spintires: Mudrunner — American Wilds 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Dandy Dungeon — Legend Of Brave Yamada – 7,99 €
Switch 15,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−10% Kid Tripp 3,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−33%
Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
4 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Dogfight 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−10%
Doomsday Vault 17,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Paint 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20% Freecell Solitaire Collection 3,91 €
Switch 4,89 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−33% Iris School Of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
4 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Area 86 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
13/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Tricky Towers 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Chess 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Myastere -Ruins Of Deazniff- 14,39 €
Switch 17,99 €
4 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Xylophone 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Night Vision 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−75% Conduct Together! 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−50% Black Bird 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Guitar 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Guacamelee! 2 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Snowrunner 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Spider Solitaire Collection 3,91 €
Switch 4,89 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−33% Kitty Love -Way To Look For Love- 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
4 sep. 2021 00:59
−20% Deuces Wild — Video Poker 3,96 €
Switch 4,95 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−25%
Fly Together! 11,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
27/08/2021 00:59
−68% Super One More Jump 1,78 €
Switch 5,59 €
4 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Hidden 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Monkey Business 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Fight 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−35%
Trenga Unlimited 3,89 €
Switch 5,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−20% Dominate — Board Game 3,96 €
Switch 4,95 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−67% Unravel Two 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−20% Mazezam — Puzzle Game 3,92 €
Switch 4,90 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20% Push The Box — Puzzle Game 6,31 €
Switch 7,89 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Joker Poker — Video Poker 3,96 €
Switch 4,95 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−20% Jacks Or Better — Video Poker 3,96 €
Switch 4,95 €
26/08/2021 00:59
−33% Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance With Mysterious Spirit- 16,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
4 sep. 2021 00:59
−40% Detective Case And Clown Bot In: Murder In The Hotel Lisbon 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−45% Get Over Here 2,31 €
Switch 4,20 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−68% Death Squared 4 €
Switch 12,50 €
4 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Riverbond 4,39 €
Switch 21,99 €
12/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Mushroom Heroes 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−80% Six Sides Of The World 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−40% In Celebration Of Violence 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−80% Balthazar’s Dream 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Black Jack World Tour 1,19 €
Switch 3,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Ice Cream Surfer 1,60 €
Switch 8 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Space Ribbon 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Crazy Zen Mini Golf 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−80% Chill Panda 2,19 €
Switch 10,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−40% Pachi Pachi On A Roll 4,19 €
Switch 6,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−80% Bit Dungeon+ 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Pinball Lockdown 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Art Sqool 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
3 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Brigandine The Legend Of Runersia 34,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
19/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Enter Digiton: Heart Of Corruption 6,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
25/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Snk 40Th Anniversary Collection 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Outbreak: The New Nightmare 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−70% Degrees Of Separation 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
The Princess Guide 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Disgaea 5 Complete 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III 29,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Void Trrlm(); //Void Terrarium 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
La-Mulana 2 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−82%
Grip 7,19 €
Switch 39,99 €
18/08/2021 00:59
−50% The Liar Princess And The Blind Prince 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Kemono Heroes 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Lapis X Labyrinth 9,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Rpg Maker Mv 29,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Langrisser I & II 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
The Caligula Effect: Overdose 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel IV 47,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Giraffe And Annika 17,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
God Wars The Complete Legend 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Fallen Legion Revenants 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
La-Mulana 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Outbreak: Epidemic 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−60% Troll And I 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Penny-Punching Princess 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−62%
Yomawari: The Long Night Collection 14,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Prinny 2: Dawn Of Operation Panties, Dood! 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
The Lost Child 9,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Outbreak 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Labyrinth Of Refrain: Coven Of Dusk 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−67%
Override 2: Super Mech League 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Deer Drive Legends 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Fallen Legion: Rise To Glory 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Disgaea 1 Complete 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of Dana 19,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Beast Quest 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−40%
Disgaea 4 Complete+ 29,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Saviors Of Sapphire Wings Stranger Of Sword City Revisited 39,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
The Longest Five Minutes 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Happy Birthdays 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Poison Control 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
The Alliance Alive HD Remastered 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince 6,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−25% Mad Rat Dead 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Outbreak Lost Hope 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories 29,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Candy Match Kiddies 2,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Dragon Star Varnir 23,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
11/08/2021 00:59
−25%
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
24/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Turmoil 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
11/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Darkest Dungeon 10,99 €
Switch 21,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Steamworld Quest: Hand Of Gilgamech 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−75% The Sinking City 12,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
16/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Steamworld Dig 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Baila Latino 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Red Ball Escape 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Let’s Cook Together 4,74 €
Switch 18,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Raiden V: Director’s Cut 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Just Black Jack 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Them Bombs! 3,14 €
Switch 12,59 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−60% Monkey King: Master Of The Clouds 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Juiced! 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−60% Chameleon 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Miniature — The Story Puzzle 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Steamworld Heist: Ultimate Edition 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−60%
Steamworld Dig 2 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Super Loop Drive 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−95%
Overlanders 0,99 €
Switch 22,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
History 2048 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
2 sep. 2021 00:59
−75% Rally Rock ‘N Racing 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Bubsy: Paws On Fire! 4,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−60% F-117A Stealth Fighter 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Jin Conception 10,09 €
Switch 12,62 €
06/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Puss! 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
17/08/2021 00:59
−50% Behold The Kickmen 1,64 €
Switch 3,29 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya 3,59 €
Switch 7,19 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Pixel Game Maker Series Steos -Sorrow Song Of Bounty Hunter- 4,09 €
Switch 8,19 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber 5,73 €
Switch 8,19 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−20%
The Solitaire Conspiracy 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Thomas Was Alone 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−20%
Pixel Game Maker Series Isekai Quartet Adventure:Action Game 8,95 €
Switch 11,19 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−70%
Lair Of The Clockwork God 5,39 €
Switch 17,99 €
30/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch And The 66 Mushrooms 2,75 €
Switch 5,50 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−90%
Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Pixel Game Maker Series Dungeon Of Nazarick 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−50%
My Friend Pedro 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians 8,74 €
Switch 12,49 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−25% Mindseize 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
09/08/2021 00:59
−30%
Pixel Game Maker Series Dragon Peak 5,73 €
Switch 8,19 €
23/08/2021 00:59
−50% Skee-Ball 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−50%
Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−35%
Suicide Guy Collection 7,14 €
Switch 10,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−30% Landflix Odyssey 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
08/08/2021 00:59
−90%
The Warlock Of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! 2,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−40% Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae 7,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
22/08/2021 00:59
−50% Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan 4,47 €
Switch 8,95 €
15/08/2021 00:59
−75%
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
The Mysterious Case Of Dr.Jekyll And Mr.Hyde 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31/08/2021 00:59
−33%
My Little Fruit Juice Booth 1,99 €
Switch 3 €
20/08/2021 00:59
−80%
Fobia 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 sep. 2021 00:59
