Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Minecraft

2. WarioWare: Get It Together!

3. Among Us

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Stardew Valley

6. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

10. Spiritfarer

11. Pico Park

12. Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Edition

13. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

14. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

15. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

16. Super Mario Party

17. Cooking Simulator

18. Civilization VI

19. Mario Golf: Super Rush

20. No More Heroes 3

21. Spelunky 2

22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

23. Quake

24. Pokemon Sword

25. Hades

26. Baldo: The Guardian Owls

27. Sonic Colors: Ultimate

28. Thief Simulator

29. Slay the Spire

30. Blasphemous

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Pico Park

4. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

5. Cooking Simulator

6. Spelunky 2

7. Quake

8. Baldo: The Guardian Owls

9. Blasphemous

10. Thief Simulator

11. Eastward

12. Hollow Knight

13. Spelunky

14. Cuphead

15. Townscaper

16. Minecraft Dungeons

17. Human: Fall Flat

18. Terraria

19. Wizard of Legend

20. Pocket Mini Golf

21. Road 96

22. The Gardens Between

23. ibb & obb

24. Secret Neightbor

25. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

26. Islanders

27. Tools Up!

28. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2

29. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

30. Ultimate Fishing Simulator