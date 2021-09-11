Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Minecraft
2. WarioWare: Get It Together!
3. Among Us
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Stardew Valley
6. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
9. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
10. Spiritfarer
11. Pico Park
12. Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Edition
13. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
14. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
15. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
16. Super Mario Party
17. Cooking Simulator
18. Civilization VI
19. Mario Golf: Super Rush
20. No More Heroes 3
21. Spelunky 2
22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
23. Quake
24. Pokemon Sword
25. Hades
26. Baldo: The Guardian Owls
27. Sonic Colors: Ultimate
28. Thief Simulator
29. Slay the Spire
30. Blasphemous

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Pico Park
4. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
5. Cooking Simulator
6. Spelunky 2
7. Quake
8. Baldo: The Guardian Owls
9. Blasphemous
10. Thief Simulator
11. Eastward
12. Hollow Knight
13. Spelunky
14. Cuphead
15. Townscaper
16. Minecraft Dungeons
17. Human: Fall Flat
18. Terraria
19. Wizard of Legend
20. Pocket Mini Golf
21. Road 96
22. The Gardens Between
23. ibb & obb
24. Secret Neightbor
25. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
26. Islanders
27. Tools Up!
28. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
29. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
30. Ultimate Fishing Simulator

