Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Colors Live
Cruis’n Blast
Ni no Kuni II
Razion EX
RiMS Racing
Tails of Iron
Between Time: Escape Room
Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition
Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
Classic Logical Bundle (4in1)
Dojoran
Earth Marines
Eastward
Elva the Eco Dragon
Endless Puzzle Fun Collection
Family Vacation 2: Road Trip
Flynn: Son of Crimson
Galactic Invasion
Marble Parkour
Match 3 Adventure Collection
Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack
Metallic Child
Mindcell
Murder Diaries
Nexomon
Pipe Fitter
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold ’em
SkateBIRD
The Amazing American Circus
Titan Chaser
TOEM

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • Bonfire Peaks
  • Okinawa Rush

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Arcaea
  • Kitaria Fables
  • PAC-MAN 99
  • RiMS Racing
  • ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Promotion de la semaine:

Réduction Nom Prix
−50%
City Bus Driving Simulator 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Truck Simulator 2 7,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−78%
Spirit Roots 1,48 €
Switch 6,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−66%
Skull Rogue 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Street Racing: Tokyo Rush 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−66%
One Person Story 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−43% Double Pug Switch 4,39 €
Switch 7,79 €
−70%
Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−42%
Grid Autosport 19,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
28 sep. 2021 00:59
−28% Aperion Cyberstorm 8,89 €
Switch 12,50 €
−35% Dead Cells: The Bad Seed 3,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Mermaid Castle 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
11 oct. 2021 00:59
−35% Dead Cells 16,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Dungeon Of Crawl 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
11 oct. 2021 00:59
−80% #Nolimitfantasy, Super Puzzles Dream 1,23 €
Switch 6,19 €
17 oct. 2021 00:59
−88%
Freecell Solitaire Deluxe 0,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Food Truck Tycoon — Asian Cuisine 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Paint The Town Red 11,75 €
Switch 16,79 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−55%
Titan Quest: Atlantis 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Tinker Racers 0,99 €
Switch 2,49 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−55%
The Darkside Detective 5,84 €
Switch 12,99 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Chess Knights: Shinobi 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−34%
Sumire 8,57 €
Switch 12,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
The Takeover 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−30% Relic Hunters Zero: Remix 8,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−90%
Ghoulboy 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Savage Halloween 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−65% De Blob 10,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Red Siren: Space Defense 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−40% Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Reknum Cheri Dreamland 1,39 €
Switch 6,99 €
10 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Desert Child 4,19 €
Switch 10,49 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−55%
Titan Quest: Ragnarök 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−75% Tens! 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Implosion 6 €
Switch 12 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Kwaidan ～Azuma Manor Story～ 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−67%
The Book Of Unwritten Tales 2 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Space Elite Force 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Voez 10,49 €
Switch 20,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−25%
Collection Of Saga Final Fantasy Legend 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−90% Boom Ball: Boost Edition 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
23 sep. 2021 00:59
−40% Snakeybus 7,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Space Marshals 2 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Moonshades 7,99 €
Switch 15,99 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−33%
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated 20,09 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% This Is The Police 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark 9,19 €
Switch 11,49 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Monster Jam Steel Titans 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−65%
Barrier X 1,04 €
Switch 2,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Thumper 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−67%
Rebel Cops 3,29 €
Switch 9,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Os Omega 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−75% Slain: Back From Hell 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Chicken Assassin: Reloaded 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−55% Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition 13,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−55%
Darksiders Genesis 17,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−67%
My Little Icecream Booth 0,99 €
Switch 3 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Legend Of Kay Anniversary 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Sokodice 1,66 €
Switch 4,99 €
23 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Signs Of The Sojourner 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−65% De Blob 2 10,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Magicolors 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−55% Darksiders Warmastered Edition 13,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Peace, Death! Complete Edition 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−67%
Sphinx And The Cursed Mummy 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Aces Of The Luftwaffe Squadron — Nebelgeschwader 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−75% 8-Ball Pocket 1,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Destroy All Humans! 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Police Stories 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Ploid 1,19 €
Switch 2,99 €
10 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% 1979 Revolution: Black Friday 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
My Little Fruit Juice Booth 1,50 €
Switch 3 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Omega Strike 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−25%
Shadow Gangs 17,99 €
Switch 23,99 €
5 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill — Slaps And Beans 6 €
Switch 20 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−40%
Retro Machina 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
2 oct. 2021 00:59
−15%
I Saw Black Clouds 11,04 €
Switch 12,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Cytus Α 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
War Solution — Casual Math Game 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−33%
Mahjong Masters 3,95 €
Switch 5,90 €
5 oct. 2021 00:59
−45% Mechanika 3,29 €
Switch 5,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−67% Titan Quest 13,19 €
Switch 39,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Ubermosh:Black 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Mad Bullets 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Letter Quest Remastered 2,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Paper Train 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−65%
Draw Chilly 1,04 €
Switch 2,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−40%
Breathedge 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Demon Pit 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−25%
Demons Of Asteborg 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−25%
Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Suzerain 13,59 €
Switch 16,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−33%
Mx Vs Atv All Out 26,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−40% Spitlings 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−75% Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Stunt Kite Party 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Nyan Cat: Lost In Space 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
This Is The Police 2 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−65%
Battle Worlds: Kronos 10,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−15%
S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored 10,61 €
Switch 12,49 €
11 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Box Align 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Tamashii 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Bleed Complete Bundle 4,19 €
Switch 27,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
A Ch’ti Bundle 3,19 €
Switch 15,99 €
26 sep. 2021 00:59
−40% Underhero 10,19 €
Switch 16,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Smash Rush 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Down In Bermuda 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Whispering Willows 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Super Blood Hockey 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Nefarious 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−45% Agatha Knife 6,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
12 Is Better Than 6 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Golem Gates 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Standby 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−67%
The Raven Remastered 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−25%
Chronos: Before The Ashes 22,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−70% Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−55%
Valfaris 11,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Deemo 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
17 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 25,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−80% Ploid Saga 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
10 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Ethan: Meteor Hunter 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
26 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Inside My Radio 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
26 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 39,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Space Marshals 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Battle Chasers: Nightwar 11,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Writhe 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−30% Jdm Racing 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
17 oct. 2021 00:59
−66%
Dicey Dungeons 4,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Casino Roulette Royal 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Horror Bundle Vol. 1 4,57 €
Switch 30,49 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Super Crush Ko 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
24 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy 14,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Bowling 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Match 3 Adventure Collection 11,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Snakes & Ladders 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
6180 The Moon 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
23 sep. 2021 00:59
−65%
My Hero One’s Justice 2 24,49 €
Switch 69,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Party Trivia 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Spot The Difference 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst HD 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
I.F.O 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
23 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Rad 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Namco Museum Archives Volume 2 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Katamari Damacy Reroll 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Piano 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−25% Phoenotopia: Awakening 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Jump Force — Deluxe Edition 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Pool 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Namco Museum 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Namco Museum Arcade Pac 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Spy Alarm 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Robox 2,21 €
Switch 11,09 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Namco Museum Archives Volume 1 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−60% Hidden Folks 4,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Air Hockey 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Bouncing Hero 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
23 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Zombie’s Cool 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−40%
Deemo -Reborn- 12,60 €
Switch 21 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Wicce 5,83 €
Switch 7,29 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Nekopara Vol.4 8,79 €
Switch 10,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Mo:Astray 6,37 €
Switch 12,75 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Silent World 2,19 €
Switch 4,39 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Nekopara Vol.1 4,39 €
Switch 10,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Red Death 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−72%
Takotan 1,95 €
Switch 6,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Asdivine Kamura 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Wonder Boy Returns Remix 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
The Almost Gone 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Everdark Tower 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Kingdom Of Arcadia 3,89 €
Switch 5,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Sacred Stones 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Machiknights -Blood Bagos- 5,49 €
Switch 10,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Taiko No Tatsujin Collaboration Collection 2,52 €
Switch 4,20 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Alvastia Chronicles 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’Em 4,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Princess Closet 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
5 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Yōdanji 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Ruvato: Original Complex 9,83 €
Switch 12,29 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Mazm: The Phantom Of The Opera 8,74 €
Switch 12,49 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Yumemidori Nostalgia 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
5 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Archlion Saga 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Nevaeh 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
Null Drifter 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education In Love★ 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
5 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Touhou Spell Bubble 34,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Nekopara Vol.3 4,39 €
Switch 10,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Hotel Sowls 5,83 €
Switch 7,29 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
My Bewitching Perfume 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
5 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
A Street Cat’s Tale 5,83 €
Switch 7,29 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−83%
Dotori 1,69 €
Switch 9,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Mazm: Jekyll And Hyde 7,49 €
Switch 12,49 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−80%
#Sinucaattack 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Classic Logical Bundle (4In1) 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Drunken Fist 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−40%
Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess 8,39 €
Switch 13,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−85%
Elemental Knights R 1 €
Switch 7,11 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−30%
Ruinverse 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Amazing Brick Breaker 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Princess Maker -Faery Tales Come True- 16,19 €
Switch 26,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Beat Them All 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−40%
Battle Of Kings 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
23 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Fairy Knights 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−50% Monochrome World 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−20%
Chef’s Tail 9,19 €
Switch 11,49 €
11 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey 7,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Byakko-Tai Samurai Boys 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
5 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey 7,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Byakko-Tai Samurai Boys 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
5 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Qv 6,24 €
Switch 12,49 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−35%
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition 3,89 €
Switch 5,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Nekopara Vol.2 4,39 €
Switch 10,99 €
30 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Wizards Of Brandel 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
7 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Between Time: Escape Room 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Flip Over Frog 0,99 €
Switch 7 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−40% Tested On Humans: Escape Room 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Neon City Riders 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition — Modern Design 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Teslagrad 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
23 sep. 2021 00:59
−20% Goonya Fighter 9,99 €
Switch 12,49 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Super Tennis Blast 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
World To The West 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
23 sep. 2021 00:59
−40% Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
1 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
War Of Stealth — Assassin 1,67 €
Switch 8,36 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Spy Chameleon 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Sky Ride 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Filament 6,79 €
Switch 16,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Super Volley Blast 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Super Soccer Blast: America Vs Europe 6,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
6 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Demong Hunter 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Counter Recon: The First Mission 11,89 €
Switch 16,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−40% Nine Witches: Family Disruption 10,79 €
Switch 17,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Bullet Battle: Evolution 6,79 €
Switch 16,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Dungeon Limbus 11,89 €
Switch 16,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered 10,39 €
Switch 12,99 €
22 sep. 2021 00:59
−80% The Deer God 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Dark Water: Slime Invader 11,89 €
Switch 16,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse 11,89 €
Switch 16,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Animus 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−56%
Subdivision Infinity DX 5,71 €
Switch 12,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Infliction: Extended Cut 8,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Infliction: Extended Cut 8,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Animus: Revenant 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Infinite — Beyond The Mind 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Traffix 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Animus: Harbinger 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Uno 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Ary And The Secret Of Seasons 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Just Dance 2021 23,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Immortals Fenyx Rising 23,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−55%
Immortals Fenyx Rising 44,99 €
Switch 99,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−67%
Just Dance 2020 19,79 €
Switch 59,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Risk: The Game Of Global Domination 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−63% Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Uno Rayman Theme DLC 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Legendary Fishing 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−67%
Child Of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Bundle 11,54 €
Switch 34,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Bear With Me: The Lost Robots 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Uno Fenyx’s Quest 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Remothered: Broken Porcelain 17,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Monopoly For Nintendo Switch 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−63%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Uno Flip! 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−63%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth 14,79 €
Switch 39,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−80% Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Skully 8,74 €
Switch 34,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−70%
Child Of Light Ultimate Edition 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole 14,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Hungry Shark World 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Trials Rising 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−82%
Starlink: Battle For Atlas 14,39 €
Switch 79,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Uno Just Dance Theme DLC 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Trivial Pursuit Live! 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Trivial Pursuit Live! 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Sports Party 7,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Unlock 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−35%
Niche — A Genetics Survival Game 11,69 €
Switch 17,99 €
5 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Donkey Kong Adventure 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Guacamelee! 2 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
The King’s Bird 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Super Daryl Deluxe 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Bite The Bullet 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Joggernauts 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Severed 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Murder By Numbers 6,24 €
Switch 12,49 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−60% Pinball Fx3 — Bethesda Pinball 4,39 €
Switch 10,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Puzzle Bundle — 3 In 1 4,44 €
Switch 17,79 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Mable & The Wood 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−60% Guacamelee! 2 — The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level) 1,39 €
Switch 3,49 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Guacamelee! 2 — Three Enemigos Character Pack 0,99 €
Switch 2,49 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−66%
Pinball Fx3 — Iron & Steel Pack 1,65 €
Switch 4,99 €
21 sep. 2021 00:59
−40%
Dreams Fantasy Pack 1 2,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Fly Punch Boom! 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition 3,49 €
Switch 13,99 €
20 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Adventures Of Chris 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Quell Zen 1,94 €
Switch 7,79 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−60%
Rez Plz 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Double Cross 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−75%
Quell Memento 1,67 €
Switch 6,69 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−33%
Jet Kave Adventure 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−73%
Run The Fan 0,99 €
Switch 3,79 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−77%
Brotherhood United 1,89 €
Switch 8,29 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−65% Quest Hunter 10,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
11 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Daemon X Machina 29,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
27 sep. 2021 00:59
−50%
Apocryph: An Old-School Shooter 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
4 oct. 2021 00:59

