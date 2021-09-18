Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. WarioWare: Get It Together!
2. Eastward
3. Minecraft
4. Among Us
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Stardew Valley
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
9. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
10. Sonic Colors: Ultimate
11. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
12. Little Nightmares
13. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
14. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
15. Pico Park
16. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
17. Super Mario Party
18. Star Wars: Republic Commando
19. Spiritfarer
20. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
21. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
22. Hades
23. Pokemon Sword
24. Mario Golf: Super Rush
25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
26. Cuphead
27. Civilization VI
28. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
29. Monopoly
30. Hollow Knight

Download-Only Games

1. Eastward
2. Among Us
3. Stardew Valley
4. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
5. Little Nightmares
6. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
7. Pico Park
8. Star Wars: Republic Commando
9. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
10. Cuphead
11. Hollow Knight
12. ibb & obb
13. Cities: Skylines
14. Minecraft Dungeons
15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
16. Terraria
17. Spelunky 2
18. Quake
19. Diablo II: Resurrected
20. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
21. Goblin Sword
22. Blasphemous
23. Nexomon
24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
25. Townscaper
26. Human: Fall Flat
27. Lost in Random
28. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
29. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
30. Road 96

