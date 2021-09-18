Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. WarioWare: Get It Together!

2. Eastward

3. Minecraft

4. Among Us

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Stardew Valley

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

10. Sonic Colors: Ultimate

11. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

12. Little Nightmares

13. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

14. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

15. Pico Park

16. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

17. Super Mario Party

18. Star Wars: Republic Commando

19. Spiritfarer

20. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

21. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

22. Hades

23. Pokemon Sword

24. Mario Golf: Super Rush

25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

26. Cuphead

27. Civilization VI

28. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

29. Monopoly

30. Hollow Knight

Download-Only Games

1. Eastward

2. Among Us

3. Stardew Valley

4. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

5. Little Nightmares

6. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

7. Pico Park

8. Star Wars: Republic Commando

9. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

10. Cuphead

11. Hollow Knight

12. ibb & obb

13. Cities: Skylines

14. Minecraft Dungeons

15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

16. Terraria

17. Spelunky 2

18. Quake

19. Diablo II: Resurrected

20. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

21. Goblin Sword

22. Blasphemous

23. Nexomon

24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

25. Townscaper

26. Human: Fall Flat

27. Lost in Random

28. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

29. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

30. Road 96