Retour sur les tests Nintendo Switch du mois de septembre 2021 sur Nintendo-Town

Nous sommes désormais en octobre, l’occasion de revenir sur les tests publiés en septembre sur 2021 sur Nintendo-Town. Un mois que nous avons pris le soin de vous présenter à travers différentes catégories. Retrouvez ci-dessous tous nos tests avec les coups de cœur de l’équipe, la déception, la pépite indépendante… Il y en a pour tous les goûts !
Les tests du mois
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition – 9.1
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods part 1 & 2 – 8.6
- Nexomon – 8.4
- Castlevania Advance collection – 7.8
- WarioWare: Get It Together! – 7.6
- Eastward – 7.4
La pépite indépendante
- Spelunky – 8.9
Nos coups de cœur
- Sokobond – 8.3
- Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 – 8.2
- Piczle Puzzle & Watch collection – 8.2
- QUAKE – 8.1
- Garden Paws – 8.1
- Boulder Dash Deluxe – 8
- Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set – 7.8
- Fort Triumph – 7.7
- Super Squidlit – 7.6
- Barry the Bunny – 7.5
- Outbuddies DX – 7.5
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate – 7.5
- KeyWe – 7.4
- Townscaper – 7.4
- Cruis’n Blast – 7
- Jessika – 7
- Embr – 7
Les déceptions
- Fantasy Friends: Sous l’Océan – 4.9
- The Amazing American Circus – 4.8
- RiMS Racing – 4.8
- Kitaria Fables – 4.7
- The Long Gate – 4.7
- Dungeons of Clay – 4.2
- Virtuous Wester – 4
- Paw Patrol, la Pat’Patrouille – le film À la rescousse d’Adventure City – 4
- The Silver Case 2425 – 4
Les autres tests publiés ce mois-ci
- Tetragon – 6.9
- Dice Legacy – 6.6
- BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites – 6.5
- Alveole – 6.5
- Secret Neighbor – 6.4
- Castle Pals – 6.4
- OBAKEIDORO! – 6.4
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – 6.3
- The Magnificent Trufflepigs – 6.3
- Spelunker HD Deluxe – 6.2
- Murder Mystery Machine – 6.1
- Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask – 6
- Monster Harvest – 6
- Tiny Gladiators – 6
- Knockout Home Fitness – 5.6
- Rustler – 5.6
- Staxel – 5.6
- Baldo The guardian owls – 5.5
- The Innsmouth Case – 5.5
- Spacebase Startopia – 5.3
Sérieux ?
- Thea 2: The Shattering – 3.8
- Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew – 3.8
- Residual – 3.5
- Instant Sports Paradise – 2.5