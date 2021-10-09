Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Knockout Home Fitness

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Metroid Dread

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

AAA Clock

AmaneSwitch

Balloon Pop: Learning Games for Preschool Kids & Toddlers – Learn numbers, letters, shapes and colors in 14 languages

Bouncy Bullets 2

Business Tour Deluxe

Creepy Tale 2

Drum Box

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala

Gang Beasts

InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game

Jack Axe

Lord of the Click II

Lotus Bloom

Lyrica2 Stars Align

Medieval Tower Defense

My Little Ramenbar

No Longer Home

PandaBall

Panmorphia

Parasomnia Verum

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Smashing the Battle Ghost Soul

Sophia’s World

Sweets Swap Classic

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat

The Lightbringer

The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria

Toree 2

Toroom (Roguelike)

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals

Les DLC de la semaine :

Children of Morta

FUSER™

Les promotions de la semaine: