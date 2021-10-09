Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Knockout Home Fitness
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Metroid Dread
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
AAA Clock
AmaneSwitch
Balloon Pop: Learning Games for Preschool Kids & Toddlers – Learn numbers, letters, shapes and colors in 14 languages
Bouncy Bullets 2
Business Tour Deluxe
Creepy Tale 2
Drum Box
Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
Gang Beasts
InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game
Jack Axe
Lord of the Click II
Lotus Bloom
Lyrica2 Stars Align
Medieval Tower Defense
My Little Ramenbar
No Longer Home
PandaBall
Panmorphia
Parasomnia Verum
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
Smashing the Battle Ghost Soul
Sophia’s World
Sweets Swap Classic
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat
The Lightbringer
The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria
Toree 2
Toroom (Roguelike)

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Children of Morta
  • FUSER™

Les promotions de la semaine:

Réduction Nom Prix Dernière mise à jour
−50%
Golden Force 9,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Kickerinho World 2,49 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−83%
Pirates: All Aboard! 0,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−68%
Graviter 2,49 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Rico: London 23,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Ego Protocol: Remastered 0,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Star Horizon 1,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Bob Help Them 1,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−55%
Alder’s Blood 8,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−25%
Driving World: Italian Job 8,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Drag Racing Rivals 2,49 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Pool Pro Gold 1,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Nonograms Prophecy 0,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Creepy Tale 2,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−62%
Connection Rehaunted 2,49 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 6,66 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Kids: Farm Colouring 1,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Dream Alone 0,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Body Of Evidence 2,49 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−68%
Picklock 2,49 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
/Connection Haunted <Server Error> 0,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Strike Force Kitty 1,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Make War 1,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Splashy Cube 0,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Powertris 0,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−66%
Rawr-Off 0,99 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−65%
Apparition 3,49 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula 7,49 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−41%
Destropolis 3,49 € 9 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−61%
Death Coming 2,72 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Super Arcade Racing 4,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
29 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Bouncy Bullets 2 3,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
29 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
The First Tree 2,49 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption 4,74 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 18,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−61%
Depth Of Extinction 5,26 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 13,49 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−80% Frozen Friends — Escape The Forest 1,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Power Racing Bundle 4,24 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 16,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Rally Road 1,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Tilt Pack 1,49 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
29 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Lost Castle 2,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−20% Killer Queen Black 14,16 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 17,70 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−66% Robots Under Attack! 1,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Gnomes Garden 2,49 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The Fatebounds 1,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−85% Polyroll 1,34 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 8,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Puddle Knights 4,09 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 8,19 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Speed Truck Racing 3,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−66%
Shmubedi Boo 3,30 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Candy Match Kiddies 1,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−25%
Tetris Effect: Connected 29,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Pizza Bar Tycoon 0,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Carnage: Battle Arena 4,49 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−33% Green Game: Timeswapper 2 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Breakfast Bar Tycoon 0,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% Midnight Evil 1,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−20% Strike! Ten Pin Bowling 8,79 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 10,99 €
7 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Battle Princess Madelyn 3,74 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
29 oct. 2021 00:59
−85% Death Squared 1,87 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 12,50 €
7 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Golf Story 7,49 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Hunter Shooting Camp 3,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated 1,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Bear’s Restaurant 10,39 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Girabox 0,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 2,49 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition 3,32 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 13,30 €
29 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
One Night Stand 0,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
29 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Driving World: Nordic Challenge 5,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Clay Skeet Shooting 1,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Diabolic 0,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Enigmatis 3: The Shadow Of Karkhala 8,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−67%
Ludomania 0,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 3 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Easy Flight Simulator 2,49 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Cyber Protocol 0,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−66%
Island Maze 0,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Monster Truck Xt Airport Derby 5,99 € 8 oct. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Pinball Lockdown 1,19 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Robophobik 1,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Réussir: Code De La Route — Nouvelle Édition (French Highway Code) 5,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Songbird Symphony 5,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Aokana — Four Rhythms Across The Blue 19,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Chasm 8,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 17,99 €
14 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Asterix & Obelix Xxl3: The Crystal Menhir 6,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 34,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−25% Never Stop 3,74 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−93% Syberia 2 1,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Roundout By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Cube Blast: Match 5,40 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 18 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Lego Builder’s Journey 15,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Alphaset By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Aery — Little Bird Adventure 3,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Cat Quest 6,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Lunch A Palooza 7,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Inside 4,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−40% Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae 7,19 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Space Elite Force II 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Techno Tanks 2,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Knight’s Retreat 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Aery — Sky Castle 4,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Bunny Adventure 1,50 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 5 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate 19,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Arcade Space Shooter 2 In 1 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−47% Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles 13,24 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
7 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Flatland Vol.1 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−25% Tales Of The Tiny Planet 11,24 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−85% Six Sides Of The World 1,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−25%
Equestrian Training 26,24 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 34,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−40% Through The Darkest Of Times 8,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Up Cliff Drive 1,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Flying Hero X 4,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Link-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin 27,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% The Office Quest 3,59 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Crypto By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−20% Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town 39,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
−75%
Moonlighter 6,24 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Chess Knights: Viking Lands 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Gaps By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Tic-Tac-Letters By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Inertial Drift 12,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−25%
A Short Hike 5,24 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Parking Madness 1,50 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 5 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Tanky Tanks 2,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Epic Word Search Collection 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Sudoku Relax 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 5,09 €
7 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Block-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−80% 99Vidas — Definitive Edition 1,79 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 8,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Tower Climb 1,50 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 5 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Blazblue Centralfiction Special Edition 5,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Life Of Fly 2 4,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Crazy Zen Mini Golf 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Epic Word Search Collection 2 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Blacksad: Under The Skin 9,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash 3,34 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 6,69 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Puzzles By Powgi 4,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Arcade Archives The Legend Of Kage 3,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Hardcore Maze Cube 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 2,49 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Onirike 11,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Aca Neogeo Puzzle Bobble 2 3,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Marblelous Animals 1,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Moonlighter: Between Dimensions 4,54 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Flatland Vol. 2 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Space Ribbon 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Fill-A-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Wordsweeper By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Gear.Club Unlimited 2,98 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,90 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Arcade Archives Kiki Kaikai 3,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Sudoku By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−30% Neighbours Back From Hell 10,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Garfield Kart Furious Racing 5,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Search By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Ubermosh:Omega 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−92%
Stellar Interface 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Arcade Archives Water Ski 3,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Spidersolitaire Black 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 5,09 €
7 nov. 2021 01:59
−65%
Blazblue Cross Tag Battle 6,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Syberia 2,98 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,90 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Root Film 27,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−65%
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[Cl-R] 13,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Aggelos 2,09 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 13,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Mxgp3 — The Official Motocross Videogame 2,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Blazblue Cross Tag Battle Ver2.0 12,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Ice Cream Surfer 1,20 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 8 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today 5,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Limbo 1,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−61%
Children Of Morta 8,57 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 21,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Ladders By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Pic-A-Pix Pieces 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−45%
Arcade Spirits 10,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Lotus Bloom 2,39 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Arcade Archives The Tin Star 3,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Zenith 5,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Iconoclasts 7,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Pic-A-Pix Deluxe 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−30% Levels+: Addictive Puzzle Game 3,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−25%
Réussir: Code De La Route Spécial Moto 1,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Just A Phrase By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Barbearian 6,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
11 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Word Wheel By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Worldend Syndrome 11,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−30% A Gummy’s Life 13,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
16 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Evergate 6,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Retro Tanks 2,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−55%
Cat Quest II 6,74 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Dogurai 0,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−25% Magic Twins 9,74 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Kowloon High-School Chronicle 23,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Fifty Words By Powgi 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−25% Oniria Crimes 14,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−25%
Nira 7,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−80% Chill Panda 2,19 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 10,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
MotoGP 20 7,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−35%
Nexomon: Extinction 12,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
22 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Wacca + Hardcore Tano*C Pack 10,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Fun! Fun! Animal Park 2,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Superepic: The Entertainment War 1,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Muse Dash + Misc Pack 10,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−25% Absolute Drift 8,24 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 10,99 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Creepy Road 3,89 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Ghost Parade 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
Battle Axe 18,75 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 27,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Creepy Tale 2 11,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Tin & Kuna 2,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Arcaea + Misc Pack 10,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Djmax Respect Pack 10,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire 3,99 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Lanota Pack 10,49 € 7 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Trine Enchanted Edition 3,74 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−40% Super Sports Blast 14,99 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
27 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Trine 2: Complete Story 4,24 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 16,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Galaxy Squad 6,79 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 8,49 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−40% Stone 8,99 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
11 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Boreal Blade 1,99 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Trine 3: The Artifacts Of Power 4,99 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Super Soccer Blast 3,99 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
27 oct. 2021 00:59
−20%
Knight Squad 2 9,99 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 12,49 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Nine Parchments 4,99 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
21 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% The Sinking City 19,99 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
6 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Zombo Buster Advance 2,79 € 6 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
20 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Fuser 19,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
−34%
Warriors Orochi 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack 26,39 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−25%
King’s Bounty II 44,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 59,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−34%
Warriors Orochi 4 46,19 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 69,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Kona 4,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition 27,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Windbound 14,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 29,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Children Of Morta: Paws And Claws 1,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
−35%
Lost Words: Beyond The Page 9,74 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Batu Ta Batu 1,49 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Inferno 2 1,24 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Back To Bed 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Rainswept 2,49 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Manticore — Galaxy On Fire 4,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−25%
Road 96 14,97 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 19,96 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Relicta 9,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
13 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Trine: Ultimate Collection 9,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Lumini 1,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Door Kickers 4,79 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Puzzle Book 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Bit.Trip Core 1,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Eyes: The Horror Game 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 2,49 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Good Night, Knight 5,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Bit.Trip Runner 1,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Stencil Art 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−80% Coffee Crisis 1,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Welcome To Primrose Lake 1,59 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Bit.Trip Flux 1,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Robonauts 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Wreckin’ Ball Adventure 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Not Not — A Brain Buster 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Tiny Lands 2,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Akuto: Showdown 1,59 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Tharsis 2,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 11,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Bit.Trip Void 1,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Timothy And The Mysterious Forest 3,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−33%
Badland: Game Of The Year Edition 3,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Epistory — Typing Chronicles 7,49 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Dungeontop 4,19 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 13,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Sheep Patrol 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
One Strike 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−80%
Akane 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Bit.Trip Fate 1,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Arcane Arts Academy 3,19 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Jumping Joe & Friends 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Bit.Trip Beat 1,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−83%
Rekt! High Octane Stunts 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−83%
Mini Trains 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Party Treats 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Death’s Hangover 1,24 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−80% Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr 1,59 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Gravity Rider Zero 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 6,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Pocket Mini Golf 0,99 € 5 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Classic Solitaire 2,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−40% Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs — Royal Edition 14,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Regina & Mac 4,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Bullet Trail 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% Mousecraft 3,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Head Games 2,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Ao Tennis 2 27,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 54,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
One Line Coloring 1,79 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 5,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Timber Tennis: Versus 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 8,74 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 34,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−75% Snow Moto Racing Freedom 8,74 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 34,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
WRC 8 Fia World Rally Championship 12,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 49,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Area 86 4,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Dunk Lords 4,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Wacky Run 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 1,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Another Sight 19,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 39,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−50% Commander Keen In Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition 4,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−40% Warsaw 11,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Empire Invasion 6,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% Cinders 7,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition 3,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Hexologic 1,19 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Regina & Mac World 1,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Save Koch 1,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
24 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Dirt Bike Retro 2,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Butcher 4,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Classic Checkers 3,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Stranded Deep 17,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 24,99 €
19 oct. 2021 00:59
−55%
Pinball Fx3 — Williams Pinball: Volume 5 4,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Pinball Fx3 — Medieval Pack 1,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
12 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Zombie Blast Crew 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
#Racedierun 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Brawl 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Wondershot 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Koloro 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Rimelands: Hammer Of Thor 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Space Pioneer 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Queen’s Quest 2: Stories Of Forgotten Past 1,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Unit 4 1,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce 1,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Blazing Beaks 1,49 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 14,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Utopia 9 — A Volatile Vacation 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Dex 1,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Mana Spark 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Escape Doodland 0,99 € 4 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
30 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Promesa 3,49 € 3 oct. 2021
Switch 4,99 €
10 oct. 2021 00:59
−60% Cycle 28 2,23 € 3 oct. 2021
Switch 5,59 €
11 oct. 2021 00:59
−66%
Safari Pinball 1,01 € 3 oct. 2021
Switch 2,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Resolutiion 9,99 € 3 oct. 2021
Switch 19,99 €
18 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Off And On Again 7,76 € 3 oct. 2021
Switch 11,09 €
10 oct. 2021 00:59
−55%
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia 5,84 € 3 oct. 2021
Switch 12,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Art Sqool 1,99 € 3 oct. 2021
Switch 9,99 €
2 nov. 2021 01:59
−32%
Sakura — Japanese Cherry Blossoms – 1,69 € 2 oct. 2021
Switch 2,49 €
15 oct. 2021 00:59
−20% Color Zen Kids 3,19 € 2 oct. 2021
Switch 3,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59

S'inscrire