Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Metroid Dread
2. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
3. Diablo II: Resurrected
4. Castlevania Advance Collection
5. Undertale
6. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
7. Minecraft
8. Hades
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Among Us
11. Overcooked 2
12. Stardew Valley
13. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
14. Contra Anniversary Collection
15. WarioWare: Get It Together!
16. Civilization VI
17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
18. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
19. This War of Mine Complete Edition
20. Just Dance 2021
21. Diablo II: Resurrected Prime Evil Collection
22. Eastward
23. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
24. Spiritfarer
25. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
26. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
27. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
28. Actraiser Renaissance
29. Slime Rancher Plortable Edition
30. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
Download-Only Games
1. Diablo II: Resurrected
2. Castlevania Advance Collection
3. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
4. Among Us
5. Stardew Valley
6. Contra Anniversary Collection
7. Eastward
8. Actraiser Renaissance
9. Slime Rancher Plortable Edition
10. Cuphead
11. Cattails
12. Castle Crashers Remastered
13. Goat Simulator: GOATY
14. Final Fantasy VII
15. Hollow Knight
16. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
17. Nexomon
18. AER: Memories of Old
19. Axiom Verge
20. Cooking Simulator
21. Don’t Starve
22. Little Misfortune
23. Overwatch
24. Final Fantasy IX
25. Doom
26. Love Colors
27. Pico Park
28. Figment
29. Smashy Road: Wanted 2
30. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon