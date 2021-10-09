Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Metroid Dread

2. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

3. Diablo II: Resurrected

4. Castlevania Advance Collection

5. Undertale

6. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

7. Minecraft

8. Hades

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Among Us

11. Overcooked 2

12. Stardew Valley

13. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

14. Contra Anniversary Collection

15. WarioWare: Get It Together!

16. Civilization VI

17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

18. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

19. This War of Mine Complete Edition

20. Just Dance 2021

21. Diablo II: Resurrected Prime Evil Collection

22. Eastward

23. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

24. Spiritfarer

25. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

26. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

27. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition

28. Actraiser Renaissance

29. Slime Rancher Plortable Edition

30. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

Download-Only Games

1. Diablo II: Resurrected

2. Castlevania Advance Collection

3. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

4. Among Us

5. Stardew Valley

6. Contra Anniversary Collection

7. Eastward

8. Actraiser Renaissance

9. Slime Rancher Plortable Edition

10. Cuphead

11. Cattails

12. Castle Crashers Remastered

13. Goat Simulator: GOATY

14. Final Fantasy VII

15. Hollow Knight

16. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

17. Nexomon

18. AER: Memories of Old

19. Axiom Verge

20. Cooking Simulator

21. Don’t Starve

22. Little Misfortune

23. Overwatch

24. Final Fantasy IX

25. Doom

26. Love Colors

27. Pico Park

28. Figment

29. Smashy Road: Wanted 2

30. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon