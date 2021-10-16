Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

a
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
Monster Crown
Aeon Must Die!
Aliens Drive Me Crazy
A Little Golf Journey
Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt
Barbero
Bonito Days
Catty & Batts: The Spirit Guide
Critadel
Crysis Remastered Trilogy
Damn Dolls
Dungeon Encounters
Evil Tonight
Fight of Animals: Arena
Gleylancer
Halloween Jigsaw Puzzles: Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers
Henchman Story
Hextones
Immortus Temporus
Inspector Waffles
Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies
Lumione
Mon Amour
Nira
Puzzle 9
Rootage Reloaded
Ruin Raiders
Starlight Alliance
Super Chicken Catchers
Tears of Avia
The Good Life
The Jackbox Party Pack 8
The Sundew
Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy
Wild & Horror Pinball

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Just Dance 2022

Démo de la semaine :

  • Children of Morta
  • Howling Village: Echoes
  • Moonlighter

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Ghostrunner
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble
  • UNO
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

−30%
Elva The Eco Dragon 9,09 € 16 oct. 2021
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

