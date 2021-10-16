Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

|Réduction
|Nom
|Prix
|Dernière mise à jour
|
|Elva The Eco Dragon
|9,09 €
|16 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Zombie Hill Race
|0,99 €
|16 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Jin Conception
|9,46 €
|16 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,62 €
|
|23 oct. 2021 00:59
|−66%
|Footgoal! Tiki Taka
|1,66 €
|16 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Snowball Collections Bubble
|1,99 €
|16 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|.Cat Milk
|0,99 €
|16 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Miner Warfare
|3,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|23 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Doom & Destiny Advanced
|8,39 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|23 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Hunt
|1,79 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
|2,29 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|22,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Croc’s World 3
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Calculator
|1,79 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Paint
|1,79 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Doom & Destiny
|5,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|23 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Night Vision
|1,79 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Monkey Business
|1,59 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Push-Ups Workout
|2,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Shark Pinball
|2 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|13 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Gleylancer
|4,79 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Snake Vs Snake
|2,79 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Street Cleaner: The Video Game
|9,75 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|13 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Super Jumpy Ball
|3,49 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Teddy Gangs
|1,79 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|6,87 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|17,19 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Grandmaster Sudoku
|2,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan
|6,26 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,95 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Yes, Your Grace
|6,71 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|16,79 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Yellow Fins
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Retro Game Pack
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Golf Club: Wasteland
|7,49 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Sniper
|1,79 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|−33%
|Hidden Through Time
|5,35 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Multi Quiz
|1,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally
|3,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|13 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Nowhere Prophet
|8,67 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|21,69 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Toejam & Earl: Back In The Groove!
|2,62 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|17,49 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Total Arcade Racing
|6,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Wild & Horror Pinball
|9,89 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|13 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Funbox Party
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Event Horizon
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Mech Rage
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Gas Station: Highway Services
|3,59 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Croc’s World 2
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Mad Carnage
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Steampunk Tower 2
|1,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Genetic Disaster
|1,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Sweet Witches
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|City Driving Simulator 2
|7,79 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−82%
|Super One More Jump
|1 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,59 €
|
|15 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Mini Car Racing 2
|5,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Paratopic
|1,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,49 €
|
|Cow Costume
|Gratuit
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Sweet Bakery Tycoon
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Spider Solitaire
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Blood Breed
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Black Legend
|13,39 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Food Truck Tycoon
|0,99 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Warparty
|6,69 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream
|1,19 €
|15 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−50%
|Gnomes Garden 2
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|29 oct. 2021 00:59
|−20%
|Pianista
|19,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Frederic: Resurrection Of Music
|1,25 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Torchlight III
|9,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|19 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|88 Heroes — 98 Heroes Edition
|5,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Instant Sports Paradise
|27,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|20 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Vambrace: Cold Soul
|6,24 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Worms W.M.D
|7,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Star Story: The Horizon Escape
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−90%
|Hollow
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−49%
|Nice Slice
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−50%
|Semispheres
|4,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Masky
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Steamworld Heist: Ultimate Edition
|4,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Frontline Zed
|1,19 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|My Time At Portia — Housewarming Gift Set
|1,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?!
|7,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Monster Sanctuary
|9,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Curious Expedition 2
|14,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Clock Simulator
|1,03 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Risky Rescue
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Dress Code
|2,09 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Teddy The Wanderer: Kayaking
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Hello Neighbor
|27,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Greak: Memories Of Azur
|14,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Violett
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Cooking Simulator
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Mr. Shifty
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Startide
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Steamworld Quest: Hand Of Gilgamech
|9,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection
|3,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|−75%
|Piczle Lines DX
|3,74 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|13,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|22,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Grab Lab
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Towaga: Among Shadows
|1,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−55%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|9,44 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|20,99 €
|
|2 nov. 2021 01:59
|−50%
|Newt One
|4,44 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,89 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Bad Dream: Fever
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Vosaria: Lair Of The Forgotten
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Graceful Explosion Machine
|3,20 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Steamworld Dig
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Grave Keeper
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Torchlight II
|5,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|19 oct. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|The Low Road
|5,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|6,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Q-Yo Blaster
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Telling Lies
|6,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−49%
|Hyperide
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Narita Boy
|12,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Aground
|9,21 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,29 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Seeds Of Resilience
|1,39 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Persian Nights: Sands Of Wonders
|1,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−33%
|Say No! More
|10,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−50%
|Summer Sweetheart
|8,39 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|16,79 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Surfingers
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Trüberbrook
|7,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−49%
|Timberman Vs
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Balthazar’s Dream
|1,59 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Fred3Ric
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−49%
|Mr Blaster
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Terrorhythm (Trrt)
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|My Brother Rabbit
|1,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−79%
|Zombillie
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−79%
|Sparkle 3 Genesis
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Speedrunners
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dark Veer
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Stunt Sets
|3,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Secret Neighbor
|13,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Ninja Shodown
|2,59 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−49%
|Roll’D
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
|9,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Harvest Moon: Light Of Hope Special Edition
|19,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Bedtime Blues
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Crazy Oce
|2,44 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,89 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|−75%
|Bombfest
|2,87 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,49 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Noreload Heroes
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Ballzout
|1,09 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,19 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Aeolis Tournament
|1,24 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Party Hard 2 DLC: Alien Butt Form
|4,89 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Streets Of Rogue: Character Pack
|4,19 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Millie
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−61%
|Ashen
|13,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|35,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Bad Dream: Coma
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Guts & Glory
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|Gone Home
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Ikenfell
|11,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|Piczle Lines DX Bundle
|4,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|The Survivalists — Monkey Business Pack
|2 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Streets Of Rogue
|13,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|The Childs Sight
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Glaive: Brick Breaker
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Beasts Of Maravilla Island
|5,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Project Aether: First Contact
|6,69 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|The Final Station
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Virus: The Outbreak
|2,59 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Piczle Cells
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Pixboy
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Soulblight
|3,74 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Agony
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Steamworld Dig 2
|7,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−60%
|Giga Wrecker Alt.
|9,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Hardcore Mecha
|13,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Kholat
|3,74 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|King Of Seas
|14,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Party Hard 2
|13,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Party Hard
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|My Time At Portia
|7,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Neon Abyss — The Lovable Rogues Pack
|1,33 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Happy Animals Bowling
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|29 oct. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Tiny Hands Adventure
|1,57 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,49 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Goblin Sword
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Black The Fall
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Ruin Raiders
|12,79 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|29 oct. 2021 00:59
|−75%
|Symmetry
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Sinless
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Cake Laboratory
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Dungeons & Aliens
|1,03 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Pack Master
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−45%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4
|12,09 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|2 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Graveyard Keeper
|13,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Phantaruk
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Realpolitiks
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−49%
|Fly O’Clock
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Hello Neighbor Hide And Seek
|20,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|I Am Dead
|9,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Neon Abyss
|11,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Spyhack
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Rico
|7,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Gunpowder On The Teeth: Arcade
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Conga Master Party!
|1,79 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Golf With Your Friends — Caddy Pack
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−75%
|Where The Bees Make Honey
|2,22 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,89 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Overcooked! 2
|25,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|42,49 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Graeme & Vulphaes
|2,93 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,19 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|No Thing
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Hob: The Definitive Edition
|2,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|19 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Omotomo
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Phantom Doctrine
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Donut County
|3,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Decay Of Logos
|7,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Clustertruck
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|11,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Unepic
|2,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|29 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Kuukiyomi 2: Consider It More! — New Era
|3,29 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|10 nov. 2021 01:59
|−40%
|Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends
|14,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−75%
|Robbotto
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Mecha Painting Set 1
|1,74 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,49 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos
|11,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|What Remains Of Edith Finch
|5,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Noreload Heroes Enhanced Edition
|4,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Omen Exitio: Plague
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
|7,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Binarystar Infinity
|2,54 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Anthill
|3,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−74%
|Shut Eye
|1,03 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Half Dead
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|29 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Mushroom Savior
|2,06 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,59 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Diggerman
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Blasphemous
|8,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|−79%
|Qbik
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Game Of Crone
|6,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|If Found…
|6,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Party Hard: High Crimes
|3,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Ihugu
|1,03 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Golf With Your Friends
|9,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−75%
|Piczle Colors
|3 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|We Are Doomed
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Neon Abyss — Alter Ego Pack
|2,67 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Kill It With Fire
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Trailblazers
|5,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−49%
|Bomber Fox
|2,54 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Akihabara — Feel The Rhythm Remixed
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Estiman
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Sparkle 4 Tales
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Thunderbolt Otome
|3,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Little Dragons Café
|19,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Path: Through The Forest
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Thief Simulator
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Starcrossed
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Stick It To The Man
|2,39 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Hextones
|2,39 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Goetia
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Last Stop
|15,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|20,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|−74%
|Poly Puzzle
|1,29 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Gorogoa
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|−49%
|Biolab Wars
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−79%
|Sparkle Zero
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Florence
|2,69 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,49 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Curious Expedition
|7,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−79%
|Sparkle 2 Evo
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Merchants Of Kaidan
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Pilot Pack 1
|1,74 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,49 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Go All Out!
|1,29 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−70%
|Holy Potatoes! We’Re In Space?!
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill — Eldfjall Island
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Tap Skaters
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|23,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Shepherd Jäger & Morris
|2,93 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,19 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Defend Your Castle
|1,75 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Machinarium
|5,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|29 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Hyperide: Vector Raid
|1,01 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−75%
|Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles!
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|−60%
|Ashen: Nightstorm Isle
|3,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Road To Ballhalla
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Dream Gallery
|2,74 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,49 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Wanderlust Travel Stories
|1,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Monster Prom: XXL
|6,39 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
|3,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Hard West
|1,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Stranger Sins
|6,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Hellpoint
|24,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Mini Island Challenge Bundle
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Fishing Universe Simulator
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Tennis Open 2020
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|We Should Talk.
|4,33 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,19 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition
|5,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Superbeat Xonic Ex
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Flipping Death
|3,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Hot Shot Burn
|1,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Evan’s Remains
|4,33 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,19 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Breaking Dead
|3,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Outbuddies DX
|7,19 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|17,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Infinite Golf 2
|3,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|29 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Breakout
|3,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|14 nov. 2021 01:59
|−79%
|The Mahjong Huntress
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Round Hammer Particle Cannon
|2,37 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,39 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−79%
|Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back
|1,04 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Cyberfunk
|3,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Crying Suns
|16,79 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|20,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Alphadia Genesis
|9,74 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|What Comes After
|4,89 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Void Bastards
|14,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Ring Of Pain
|11,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Karma Knight
|3,08 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,70 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Fort Triumph
|13,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Wildfire
|10,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|−50%
|Uni
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Antiquia Lost
|6,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Wandersong
|4,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Ubongo
|9,09 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Monster Puzzle
|1,39 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Galactic Defence Squadron
|1,09 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Tools Up! Garden Party — Episode 1: The Tree House
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Laraan
|3,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Sunblaze
|8,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains
|2,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Revenant Dogma
|7,14 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Metamorphosis
|7,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Forager
|9,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Revenant Saga
|6,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Miden Tower
|9,74 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Aegis Defenders
|4,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Supraland
|13,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Space Cows
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Explosive Dinosaurs
|4,89 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Tools Up!
|3,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Omvorm
|1,09 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,39 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy
|7,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Tools Up! Garden Party — Episode 2: Tunnel Vision
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Dodgeball Academia
|19,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Red Wings: Aces Of The Sky
|3,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|One Step From Eden
|13,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Chess Gambit
|4,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|13 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey
|7,14 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Deadlings
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Carto
|11,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Wizard Of Legend
|6,39 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
|2,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Slay The Spire
|12,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Bonds Of The Skies
|7,14 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Seek Hearts
|8,24 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Tools Up! Garden Party — Episode 3: Home Sweet Home
|4,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|−45%
|Sephirothic Stories
|8,24 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Little Racer
|0,99 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|4 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Toroom (Roguelike)
|3,89 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|13 nov. 2021 01:59
|−30%
|Gunpig: Firepower For Hire
|3,49 €
|14 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|5 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels
|5,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|The Swindle
|3,74 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Motorsport Manager For Nintendo Switch
|4,49 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Titan Chaser
|3,74 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|22 oct. 2021 00:59
|−60%
|Human: Fall Flat
|7,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Manual Samuel
|2,49 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|−35%
|Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
|12,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|For The King
|8,49 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
|9,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|3 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|The Bluecoats North & South
|11,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|3 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Velocity 2X
|4,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Space Crew
|7,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|20 oct. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|When Ski Lifts Go Wrong
|2,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Pumped Bmx Pro
|2,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|The Sisters — Party Of The Year
|29,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|27 oct. 2021 00:59
|−80%
|Hue
|1,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Heart Chain Kitty
|5,34 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,90 €
|
|20 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Agatha Christie — The Abc Murders
|17,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|3 nov. 2021 01:59
|−85%
|Serial Cleaner
|2,24 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|−70%
|American Fugitive
|5,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Wind Peaks
|7,19 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
|4,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Smoke And Sacrifice
|4,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Foregone
|7,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|A Knight’s Quest
|4,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Hotshot Racing
|4,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Beholder: Complete Edition
|2,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition
|3,74 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|28 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Instant Farmer
|2,39 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|27 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Medieval Tower Defense
|4,89 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|−50%
|Pony World 3
|3,49 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|13 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Immortus Temporus
|3,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|3 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Georifters
|1,59 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|31,90 €
|
|9 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Fatum Betula
|0,99 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,49 €
|
|Adventure Field 4
|5,58 €
|13 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,59 €
|
|10 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Naught
|4,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|−85%
|Perception
|2,54 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|16,99 €
|
|2 nov. 2021 01:59
|−72%
|Heart&Slash
|3,91 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Crypt Of The Necrodancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
|3,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|2 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Flying Soldiers
|3,89 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Get Ogre It
|3,95 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Timothy Vs The Aliens
|7,94 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|−20%
|Meditation Studio
|7,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
|6,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|18 oct. 2021 00:59
|−20%
|Yoga Master
|19,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Perfect Traffic Simulator
|1,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Weaving Tides
|19,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Fantasy Tower Defense
|0,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Fall Gummies
|1,59 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|Animaludo
|1,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|−80%
|The Legend Of Ninja
|1,59 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Colorfall
|0,99 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|12 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical Rpg
|47,18 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|58,98 €
|
|27 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical Rpg
|19,59 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|27,99 €
|
|27 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Dune Sea
|4,49 €
|12 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|19 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Madorica Real Estate
|8,57 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|11 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Willy Morgan And The Curse Of Bone Town
|18,74 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|19 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Tank Battle Heroes
|1,79 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|10 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Pool: 8 Ball Billiards
|2,99 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|10 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D
|3,59 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|10 nov. 2021 01:59
|−25%
|Debris Infinity
|3,74 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|−40%
|Racing Xtreme 2
|4,19 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|10 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Whiteboards — 17 More Whiteboards!
|0,99 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Puzzle Book: Foxes Pack
|0,99 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Demon’s Rise — Lords Of Chaos
|3,49 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|25 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Om Nom Chapter — 13 New Drawings (Labo, Nommies, Supernom)
|1,99 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Basic Chapter — 36 New Drawings (Cats, Ocean, Farm, Girls Room, Construction Site And Dinosaurs)
|2,49 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Pinball Fx3 — Williams Pinball: Volume 4
|4,49 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Torn Tales: Rebound Edition
|2,79 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|25 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Mountains Pack
|1,49 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|−60%
|Pinball Fx3 — Balls Of Glory Pinball
|3,99 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|19 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Special Square Pack
|1,49 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Ocean Views
|0,99 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Puzzle Book: Cats Pack
|1,49 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Azurebreak Heroes
|1,99 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|25 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Adventure Chapter
|2,49 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|
|Knights And Bikes
|13,19 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|19 oct. 2021 00:59
|−40%
|Where’s Samantha?
|5,09 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|8,49 €
|
|1 nov. 2021 01:59
|−33%
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|20,09 €
|11 oct. 2021
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|19 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
|4,99 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Landflix Odyssey
|10,49 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|17 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Contra Rogue Corps
|3,99 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Skelattack
|3,99 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Contra Anniversary Collection
|4,99 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Collapsed
|7,49 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|30 oct. 2021 00:59
|−30%
|Get 10 Quest
|2,09 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|17 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Castlevania Anniversary Collection
|4,99 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|21 oct. 2021 00:59
|
|Adrenaline Rush — Miami Drive
|0,99 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 In 1 Bundle
|0,99 €
|10 oct. 2021
|Switch
|12,99 €