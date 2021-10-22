Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

BxLeaxCH Pas de commentaires C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Angry Alligator
My Friend Peppa Pig
Raiden IV x Mikado Remix
The Caligula Effect 2
Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2
BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
Cards of the Dead
City Stunt Driver
Corpse Party
Crazy Gravity
Crossroad Crash
Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light
Duo Zombies
Evertried
Flaskoman
Howling Village: Echoes
JARS
Minigolf Adventure
Monomals
Murder Diaries 2
Negative Nancy
Pro Flight Simulator
Regency Solitaire
Reminiscence in the Night
Sakura Nova
Sheepo
Skul: The Hero Slayer
Spectacular Sparky
Super Fowlst
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows
The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller
Tomb of the Mask
Yumeiri

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Danganronpa S
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
Danganronnpa 2
Danganronpa V3

Démo de la semaine :

  • Tennis Club Story

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Sora Challenger Pack
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium
  • Coloring Book
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Horizon Chase Turbo
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
  • Jigsaw Masterpieces
  • King’s Bounty II
  • Mail Mole
  • PAC-MAN 99
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • Tales of Djungarian Hamster
  • The Caligula Effect 2
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix
−80%
Water Balloon Mania 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Breathing Fear 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
Zombies Ate My Neighbors And Ghoul Patrol 8,36 €
Switch 12,49 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Pacific Wings 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Jewel Fever 2 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−78%
Demon’s Rise — War For The Deep 1,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
12 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Octafight 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
12 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Detective Driver: Miami Files 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−43%
Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords Of The North 4,49 €
Switch 7,99 €
12 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Jewel Rotation 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Birds And Blocks 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Nullum 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
12 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Croc’s World Run 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Vampire: The Masquerade — Coteries Of New York 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Rack N Ruin 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
2 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Airfield Mania 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Croc’s World 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Vampire: The Masquerade — Shadows Of New York 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
Chess Royal 1,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
12 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Bridge Strike 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
Pippu — Bauble Quest 2,33 €
Switch 3,49 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Farm For Your Life 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
2 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Demon Hunter: Riddles Of Light 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Without Escape 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
King’s Heir: Rise To The Throne 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Tiny Racer 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
15 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Dungeon Escape 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! 3,59 €
Switch 5,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Sushi Time! 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Family Tree 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Zero Strain 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Enter Digiton: Heart Of Corruption 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Void Gore 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
Ghosts ‘N Goblins Resurrection 20,09 €
Switch 29,99 €
20 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 5,24 €
Switch 34,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Leader Skin: « Kai: Soul Baron » 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Colt Canyon 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−65% Valfaris & Slain Double Pack 13,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Unto The End 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Leader Skin: « Kagura: Heavenly Envoy » 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−40%
Charterstone: Digital Edition 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
20 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Toby: The Secret Mine 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Bleed 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Bloo Kid 2 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−55%
Pumpkin Jack 13,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% Hopiko 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Earth Atlantis 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% In Between 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
The Coma: Recut 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Sagrada 11,19 €
Switch 15,99 €
27 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Mundaun 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Solo: Islands Of The Heart 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Writhe 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle 34,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Buildings Have Feelings Too! 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Istanbul: Digital Edition 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
20 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% Battle Group 2 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Cloudpunk 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Glass Masquerade 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Rapala Fishing Pro Series 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Super Treasure Arena 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Reverse Crawl 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Bleed 2 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Anti Hero Bundle 6,14 €
Switch 40,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
20 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Raiders Of The North Sea 12,59 €
Switch 17,99 €
27 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
Sparklite 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Digerati Best Sellers 7,79 €
Switch 51,97 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Stealth 1,66 €
Switch 4,16 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Leader Skin: « Kazuki: Pursuing Victory » 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
Leader Skin: « Luca: Dark Emperor » 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Blood And Guts Bundle 6,74 €
Switch 44,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Dead End Job 1,69 €
Switch 16,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Goosebumps The Game 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Mahluk Dark Demon 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Oniken: Unstoppable Edition 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−66% Abyss 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−65%
Here Be Dragons 5,59 €
Switch 15,99 €
21 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 5,24 €
Switch 34,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 5,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Whip! Whip! 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Leader Skin: « Hiro: Awoken Flame » 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Black Paradox 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Uncanny Valley 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Unexplored 4,50 €
Switch 15 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−66% Verlet Swing 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% Battery Jam 2,49 €
Switch 12,49 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Glass Masquerade Double Pack 3,29 €
Switch 21,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% Royal Roads 3,51 €
Switch 8,79 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Odallus: The Dark Call 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Dimension Drive 1,94 €
Switch 12,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Leader Skin: « Alice: Underworld Sovereign » 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−85%
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 7,87 €
Switch 52,49 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 7,57 €
Switch 50,49 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Cards Of The Dead 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
21 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Rigid Force Redux 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Leader Skin: « Mimori: Sublime Melody » 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−35% Tower Of Time 16,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Azkend 2: The World Beneath 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
The Inner World — The Last Wind Monk 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Tennis In The Face 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
28 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition — The Card Warriors 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Monster Slayers 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% Candle: The Power Of The Flame 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−66% 99Moves 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 6,89 €
Switch 45,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−85% Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 5,69 €
Switch 37,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
The Inner World 1,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Street Outlaws: The List 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Shikhondo: Soul Eater 4,19 €
Switch 13,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−85% The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 6,74 €
Switch 44,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Drift Legends 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
21 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% Safety First! 1,19 €
Switch 2,99 €
14 nov. 2021 01:59
−33% Space Marshals 9,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Aragami — Shadow Edition 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−81%
Earthlock 4,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
20 nov. 2021 01:59
−85% Rest In Pieces 1,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−33% Smilebasic 4 14,73 €
Switch 21,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
The Pyraplex 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
Sushi Reversi 8,70 €
Switch 12,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Spencer 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
MotoGP 18 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% M.A.C.E. Space Shooter 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Marble Power Blast 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Undertale Pack 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
World Cruise Story 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Perry Pig Jump 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Gensokyodefenders 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
Touhou Luna Nights 10,04 €
Switch 14,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Keen: One Girl Army 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!! 41,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Gensou Skydrift 13,19 €
Switch 21,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Animal Pairs — Matching & Concentration Game For Toddlers & Kids 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Azure Reflections 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
The Manga Works 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
11 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Balance Blox 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Cafeteria Nipponica 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Bubble Shooter DX 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
Mail Mole 9,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
15 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Swamp Defense 2 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Super Star Blast 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% Dungeon Warfare 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Gensokyo Defenders Plus 1,94 €
Switch 6,49 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−90% Flashback 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−67%
Override 2: Super Mech League 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−60%
One Dog Story 5,19 €
Switch 12,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Hardcube 1,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−30% Kiai Resonance 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
Boris The Rocket 8,70 €
Switch 12,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince 6,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Mystery Mine 1,64 €
Switch 3,29 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Degrees Of Separation 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
My Universe — School Teacher 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
My Universe — Fashion Boutique 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Override 2 Ultraman — Dan Moroboshi — Fighter DLC 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Bemular — Fighter DLC 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−30% Divine Ascent 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Black King — Fighter DLC 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−33%
My Hidden Things 4,01 €
Switch 5,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Bdsm: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Creature In The Well 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−30% Qube Qross 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Cooking Star Restaurant 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
10 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium: Ghosts ‘N Goblins 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
13 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Retrograde Arena — Arms Race Pack 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Syberia 3 4,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
9 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% Redeemer: Enhanced Edition 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
27 oct. 2021 00:59
−80% The Bug Butcher 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
2 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Retrograde Arena — Deathmatch Pack 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Avicii Invector 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% Ash Of Gods: Redemption 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
27 oct. 2021 00:59
−40%
Rise: Race The Future 10,79 €
Switch 17,99 €
9 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Lost Wing 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
2 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Close To The Sun 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Retrograde Arena — Supporter Pack 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
9 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
27 oct. 2021 00:59
−30%
NBA 2K22 41,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
27 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Prison Architect — Island Bound 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Cursed Legacy Chapter 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Prison Architect — Second Chances 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Halloween Chapter 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: A Nightmare On Elm Street 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Ghost Face 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Prison Architect: Escape Mode DLC 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Descend Beyond 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Prison Architect — Going Green 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: All-Kill 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight — The Saw Chapter 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Ash Vs Evil Dead 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: A Binding Of Kin 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Leatherface 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Darkness Among Us Chapter 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Chains Of Hate Chapter 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Dead By Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter 4,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
9 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dead By Daylight: Demise Of The Faithful Chapter 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% Oxenfree 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
2 nov. 2021 01:59
−66% Whipseey And The Lost Atlas 2,03 €
Switch 5,99 €
16 nov. 2021 01:59
−66% Storm Boy 2,03 €
Switch 5,99 €
16 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% Morphite 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
27 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Death Road To Canada 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−82%
Must Dash Amigos 0,99 €
Switch 5,59 €
−60% Projection: First Light 7,19 €
Switch 17,99 €
16 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Jump King 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
3 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Merrily Perilly 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
31 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Super Punch 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Into A Dream 5,79 €
Switch 11,59 €
31 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Felix The Reaper 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Fates Of Ort 8,74 €
Switch 12,49 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−30% Return Of The Obra Dinn 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−55%
Pinball Fx3 — Jurassic World Pinball 4,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Forest Guardian 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
31 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Potion Party 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
31 oct. 2021 00:59
−70%
Speed Dating For Ghosts 1,99 €
Switch 6,66 €
1 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Infernium 2,29 €
Switch 22,99 €
4 nov. 2021 01:59
−55%
Pinball Fx3 — Williams Pinball: Volume 3 4,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
26 oct. 2021 00:59
−70% Crossbow: Bloodnight 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
12 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Tomb Sweeper 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
Shift Happens 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Them Bombs! 3,14 €
Switch 12,59 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−50%
Puzzle Plowing A Field 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
State Of Mind 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Aer Memories Of Old 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−95%
Highway Haste 0,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−75%
Let’s Cook Together 4,74 €
Switch 18,99 €
25 oct. 2021 00:59
−90%
The Long Journey Home 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−79% Unhatched 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% Every Life Matters 2,39 €
Switch 5,99 €
−80% Death Ray Manta Se 2,40 €
Switch 12 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−79% Vsr: Void Space Racing 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80% Rogue Aces 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Bezier: Second Edition 2,40 €
Switch 24 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Under Leaves 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−85% Earthworms 1,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60%
Non-Bears 1,19 €
Switch 2,99 €
−75%
Mars Power Industries 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
−90% 911 Operator 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60% Special Resources 1,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
−90% The Way Remastered 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Love — A Puzzle Box Filled With Stories 2,40 €
Switch 24 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% 911 Operator Deluxe Edition 4,39 €
Switch 21,99 €
−40%
Route Me Mail And Delivery Co 3,95 €
Switch 6,59 €
15 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
10 Second Ninja X 7,50 €
Switch 15 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−79% Hamster Bob 1,04 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Lumo 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Astro Bears 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
−90%
Cecconoid 2,40 €
Switch 24 €
8 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Train Station Simulator 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% Search & Rescue 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
−80% Be-A Walker 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−35%
Horror Tales: The Wine 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
5 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Crimson Keep 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
7 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Riot — Civil Unrest 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
7 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Street Racer Underground 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Indiecalypse 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
The Last Dead End 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Smoots Summer Games 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Spirit Arena 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
7 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Emma: Lost In Memories 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Regions Of Ruin 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Furwind 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Spartan Fist 3,12 €
Switch 12,49 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
She Sees Red — Interactive Movie 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−66% Guess The Character 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Elliot 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Freakout: Calamity TV Show 2,24 €
Switch 8,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% Neonwall 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Rodent Warriors 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
Ecrit par
Fan de Tiplouf et d'aventure, ma passion pour les jeux vidéo n'a d'égal que mon amour pour les chats ! <3

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire