Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Angry Alligator

My Friend Peppa Pig

Raiden IV x Mikado Remix

The Caligula Effect 2

Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad

Cards of the Dead

City Stunt Driver

Corpse Party

Crazy Gravity

Crossroad Crash

Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light

Duo Zombies

Evertried

Flaskoman

Howling Village: Echoes

JARS

Minigolf Adventure

Monomals

Murder Diaries 2

Negative Nancy

Pro Flight Simulator

Regency Solitaire

Reminiscence in the Night

Sakura Nova

Sheepo

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Spectacular Sparky

Super Fowlst

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows

The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller

Tomb of the Mask

Yumeiri

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Danganronpa S

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Danganronnpa 2

Danganronpa V3

Démo de la semaine :

Tennis Club Story

Les DLC de la semaine :

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Sora Challenger Pack

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Coloring Book

Dead by Daylight

Horizon Chase Turbo

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

Jigsaw Masterpieces

King’s Bounty II

Mail Mole

PAC-MAN 99

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

Tales of Djungarian Hamster

The Caligula Effect 2

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :