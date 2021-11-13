Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Party Superstars
2. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
3. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
5. Pokemon Shining Pearl
6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. Shin Megami Tensei V
8. Metroid Dread
9. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond + Shining Pearl Double Pack
10. Minecraft
11. Unpacking
12. Among Us
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
15. Unravel Two
16. Stardew Valley
17. Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition
18. Hob
19. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
20. Civilization VI
21. AER: Memories of Old
22. Just Dance 2022
23. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
24. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
25. Overcooked 2
26. Hollow Knight
27. Monopoly
28. Amnesia: Collection
29. Little Nightmares
30. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Download-Only Games

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
2. Unpacking
3. Among Us
4. Stardew Valley
5. Hob
6. AER: Memories of Old
7. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
8. Hollow Knight
9. Amnesia: Collection
10. Little Nightmares
11. Diablo II: Resurrected
12. Cuphead
13. Cattails
14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
15. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
16. Voice of Cards
17. Skul: The Hero Slayer
18. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
19. Outlast
20. Gang Beasts
21. Guacamelee
22. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
23. Blasphemous
24. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
25. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
26. Crash Drive 3
27. South Park: The Stick of Truth
28. Resident Evil Revelations 2
29. SteamWorld Dig
30. Resident Evil

