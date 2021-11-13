Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Party Superstars

2. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

3. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

5. Pokemon Shining Pearl

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

7. Shin Megami Tensei V

8. Metroid Dread

9. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond + Shining Pearl Double Pack

10. Minecraft

11. Unpacking

12. Among Us

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

15. Unravel Two

16. Stardew Valley

17. Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition

18. Hob

19. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

20. Civilization VI

21. AER: Memories of Old

22. Just Dance 2022

23. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

24. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

25. Overcooked 2

26. Hollow Knight

27. Monopoly

28. Amnesia: Collection

29. Little Nightmares

30. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Download-Only Games

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

2. Unpacking

3. Among Us

4. Stardew Valley

5. Hob

6. AER: Memories of Old

7. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

8. Hollow Knight

9. Amnesia: Collection

10. Little Nightmares

11. Diablo II: Resurrected

12. Cuphead

13. Cattails

14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

15. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

16. Voice of Cards

17. Skul: The Hero Slayer

18. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

19. Outlast

20. Gang Beasts

21. Guacamelee

22. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

23. Blasphemous

24. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

25. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

26. Crash Drive 3

27. South Park: The Stick of Truth

28. Resident Evil Revelations 2

29. SteamWorld Dig

30. Resident Evil