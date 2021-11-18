La liste des promotions du black friday sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (Cyber-Offres)

Lors des Cyber-Offres, plus de 1000 jeux de la Nintendo Switch bénéficieront d’une remise allant jusqu’à -75%. Ces offres débuteront sur le Nintendo eShop le jeudi 18 novembre à 15h, et prendront fin le mardi 30 novembre à 23h59.

Les joueuses et joueurs pourront rejoindre la bataille pour défendre Hyrule, un siècle avant les événements de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, dans le jeu Hyrule Warriors: L’Ère du Fléau, bénéficiant pour la toute première fois d’une remise exceptionnelle. Celles et ceux désirant plutôt améliorer leurs talents au skateboard pourront afficher leur style dans Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2. Enfin, dans New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, quiconque pourra courir, sauter et rebondir sur les ennemis dans plus de 160 parcours en 2D et à scrolling horizontal, dans la plus pure des traditions des jeux Super Mario.

Quatre joueuses ou joueurs au maximum pourront s’essayer à d’innombrables interactions avec le monde gigantesque de Rivellon dans Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition. Libre à vous aussi de commander une troupe de Pikmin talentueux et variés pour récupérer objets et nourriture dans Pikmin 3 Deluxe ; ou de mettre à l’épreuve votre esprit dans un véritable festival des sens dans Tetris® Effect: Connected… Une multitude de titres saura satisfaire chacune et chacun !

La liste fournie est non exhaustive mais se rapproche le plus des promotions actuellement en cours: