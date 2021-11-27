SEGA / Atlus lance les promotions du Black Friday 2021 sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

SEGA / Atlus lance les promotions du Black Friday 2021 via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits, qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera. Les promotions sont valides jusqu’au 30 novembre à 23h59 PT / 1er décembre à 2h59 ET. Elles ne seront pour le moment pas tous identiques en Europe.

– Alien: Isolation – $17.49 (prix de base avant promotion: $34.99)

– Catherine: Full Body – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $49.99)

– Citizens of Space – $2.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)

– Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix – $19.69 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.39)

– Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)

– Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Persona 5 Strikers – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $59.99)

– Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $19.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder – $2.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)

– SEGA Ages Alex Kidd in Miracle World – $3.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Columns II: A Voyage Through Time – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages G-LOC Air Battle – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Gain Ground – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Herzog Zwei – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Ichidant-R – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Phantasy Star – $5.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo 2 – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Shinobi – $5.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Space Harrier – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC – $2.79 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Virtua Racing – $5.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land – $3.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $7.99)

– SEGA Genesis Classics – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $29.99)

– SolSeraph – $2.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $14.99)

– Sonic Colors: Ultimate – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – $29.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $39.99)

– Valkyria Chronicles – $9.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $19.99)

– Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $14.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $29.99)