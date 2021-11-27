Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

2. Pokemon Shining Pearl

3. Mario Party Superstars

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

6. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Double Pack

7. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Ediiton

8. Shin Megami Tensei V

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Among Us

11. Minecraft

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

14. Stardew Valley

15. Ruined King: A League of Legend Story

16. Cuphead

17. Inside

18. Just Dance 2022

19. Metroid Dread

20. Super Mario Odyssey

21. Dicey Dungeons

22. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

23. Unpacking

24. Hades

25. Unravel Two

26. Civilization VI

27. Cooking Simulator

28. Overcooked 2

29. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

30. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Download-Only Games

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

2. Among Us

3. Stardew Valley

4. Ruined King: A League of Legend Story

5. Cuphead

6. Inside

7. Dicey Dungeons

8. Unpacking

9. Cooking Simulator

10. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

11. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legend Story

12. Hollow Knight

13. Castlevania Advance Collection

14. Diablo II: Resurrected

15. Subnautica

16. Thief Simulator

17. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

18. Death’s Door

19. Journey of the Broken Circle

20. Little Nightmares

21. Crash Drive 3

22. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle

23. Tetris Effect: Connected

24. Figment

25. Cattails

26. Limbo

27. Car Mechanic Simulator

28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

29. Cozy Grove

30. Gang Beasts