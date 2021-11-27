Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
2. Pokemon Shining Pearl
3. Mario Party Superstars
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
6. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Double Pack
7. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Ediiton
8. Shin Megami Tensei V
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Among Us
11. Minecraft
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
14. Stardew Valley
15. Ruined King: A League of Legend Story
16. Cuphead
17. Inside
18. Just Dance 2022
19. Metroid Dread
20. Super Mario Odyssey
21. Dicey Dungeons
22. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
23. Unpacking
24. Hades
25. Unravel Two
26. Civilization VI
27. Cooking Simulator
28. Overcooked 2
29. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
30. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Download-Only Games
1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
2. Among Us
3. Stardew Valley
4. Ruined King: A League of Legend Story
5. Cuphead
6. Inside
7. Dicey Dungeons
8. Unpacking
9. Cooking Simulator
10. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
11. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legend Story
12. Hollow Knight
13. Castlevania Advance Collection
14. Diablo II: Resurrected
15. Subnautica
16. Thief Simulator
17. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
18. Death’s Door
19. Journey of the Broken Circle
20. Little Nightmares
21. Crash Drive 3
22. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
23. Tetris Effect: Connected
24. Figment
25. Cattails
26. Limbo
27. Car Mechanic Simulator
28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
29. Cozy Grove
30. Gang Beasts