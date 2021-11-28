Top des ventes sur l’eshop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Spoudy Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 21 au 27 novembre 2021 :

Classement toutes ventes :

  1. Pokémon Diamant Étincelant
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Pokémon Perle Scintillante
  4. Inside
  5. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  6. Unravel Two
  7. Mario Party Superstars
  8. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
  9. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
  10. Animal Crossing New Horizon
  11. Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  13. Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
  14. Among Us
  15. Moto Rush GT
  16. Crash Drive 3
  17. Limbo
  18. Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
  19. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  20. Hades
  21. Dicey Dungeon
  22. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  23. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Edition Deluxe
  24. Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
  25. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
  26. Minecraft
  27. Gris
  28. Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
  29. Rayman Legends
  30. Dark Souls Remastered

 

Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :

  1. Inside
  2. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
  3. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  4. Among Us
  5. Moto Rush GT
  6. Crash Drive 3
  7. Limbo
  8. Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
  9. Dicey Dungeon
  10. Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
  11. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
  12. Gris
  13. Okami HD
  14. Suicide Guy
  15. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
  16. Agent A – Casse-tête d’espions
  17. Bastion
  18. Monster Boy et le Royaume Maudit
  19. Cities : Sklylines – Nintendo Switch edition
  20. Broforce
  21. Death’s Door
  22. Marooners
  23. Pikuniku
  24. Diablo II: Resurrected
  25. Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 – La Malédiction du Serpent
  26. Green Hell
  27. Evoland Legendary Edition
  28. Transistor
  29. Heave Ho
  30. The Last Campfire

C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.

Et, comme chaque dimanche, n’oubliez pas de venir ce soir sur notre chaine Twitch pour l’émission, à bientôt !

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire