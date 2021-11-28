Top des ventes sur l’eshop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 21 au 27 novembre 2021 :
Classement toutes ventes :
- Pokémon Diamant Étincelant
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokémon Perle Scintillante
- Inside
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Unravel Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
- Animal Crossing New Horizon
- Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
- Among Us
- Moto Rush GT
- Crash Drive 3
- Limbo
- Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Hades
- Dicey Dungeon
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Edition Deluxe
- Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
- Minecraft
- Gris
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
- Rayman Legends
- Dark Souls Remastered
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Inside
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Among Us
- Moto Rush GT
- Crash Drive 3
- Limbo
- Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- Dicey Dungeon
- Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
- Gris
- Okami HD
- Suicide Guy
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Agent A – Casse-tête d’espions
- Bastion
- Monster Boy et le Royaume Maudit
- Cities : Sklylines – Nintendo Switch edition
- Broforce
- Death’s Door
- Marooners
- Pikuniku
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 – La Malédiction du Serpent
- Green Hell
- Evoland Legendary Edition
- Transistor
- Heave Ho
- The Last Campfire
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
