Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

2. Pokemon Shining Pearl

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Mario Party Superstars

5. Inside

6. Among Us

7. Unravel Two

8. Cuphead

9. Knights of the Old Republic

10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

11. Super Mario Odyssey

12. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

13. Minecraft

14. Just Dance 2022

15. Hades

16. Cooking Simulator

17. Jump Force

18. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

19. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

21. Dark Souls

22. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Double Pack

23. Stardew Valley

24. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

25. Subnautica

26. Little Nightmares

27. Monopoly

28. Limbo

29. Civilization VI

30. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

Download-Only Games

1. Inside

2. Among Us

3. Cuphead

4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

5. Cooking Simulator

6. Stardew Valley

7. Subnautica

8. Little Nightmares

9. Limbo

10. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

11. Castlevania Advance Collection

12. Thief Simulator

13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

14. Unpacking

15. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

16. Death’s Doro

17. Diablo II: Resurrected

18. Ruined King: A League of Legend Story

19. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

20. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

21. Contra Anniversary Collection

22. Hollow Knight

23. Tetris Effect: Connected

24. Hob

25. Minigolf Adventure

26. Castle Crashers Remastered

27. Dicey Dungeons

28. Overwatch

29. Don’t Starve

30. Green Hell