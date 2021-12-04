Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
2. Pokemon Shining Pearl
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Mario Party Superstars
5. Inside
6. Among Us
7. Unravel Two
8. Cuphead
9. Knights of the Old Republic
10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
11. Super Mario Odyssey
12. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
13. Minecraft
14. Just Dance 2022
15. Hades
16. Cooking Simulator
17. Jump Force
18. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
19. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
21. Dark Souls
22. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Double Pack
23. Stardew Valley
24. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
25. Subnautica
26. Little Nightmares
27. Monopoly
28. Limbo
29. Civilization VI
30. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

Download-Only Games

1. Inside
2. Among Us
3. Cuphead
4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
5. Cooking Simulator
6. Stardew Valley
7. Subnautica
8. Little Nightmares
9. Limbo
10. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
11. Castlevania Advance Collection
12. Thief Simulator
13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
14. Unpacking
15. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
16. Death’s Doro
17. Diablo II: Resurrected
18. Ruined King: A League of Legend Story
19. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
20. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
21. Contra Anniversary Collection
22. Hollow Knight
23. Tetris Effect: Connected
24. Hob
25. Minigolf Adventure
26. Castle Crashers Remastered
27. Dicey Dungeons
28. Overwatch
29. Don’t Starve
30. Green Hell

