Top des ventes sur l’eshop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 28 novembre au 4 décembre 2021 :
Classement toutes ventes :
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokémon Diamant Étincelant
- Pokémon Perle Scintillante
- Inside
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Unravel Two
- FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
- Animal Crossing New Horizon
- Cérébrale Académie : Bataille de méninges
- Mario Party Superstars
- Limbo
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
- Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Among Us
- Hades
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Crash Drive 3
- GRIS
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
- Moto Rush GT
- Dragon Quest XI S: Les combattants de la destinée – Edition Ultime
- Instant Sports
- Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
- Rayman Legends
- Dark Souls Remastered
- Death’s Door
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Inside
- Limbo
- Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
- Among Us
- Crash Drive 3
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
- Moto Rush GT
- Death’s Door
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Okami HD
- Marooners
- Bastion
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 – La Malédiction du Serpent
- Journey of the Broken Circle
- Pikuniku
- Cities : Sklylines – Nintendo Switch edition
- Subnautica
- Suicide Guy
- Monster Boy et le Royaume Maudit
- Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
- Broforce
- Urban Flow
- The Last Campfire
- Dicey Dungeon
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Knock’Em Down! Bowling
- Transistor
- Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 bundle
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
