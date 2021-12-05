Top des ventes sur l’eshop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Spoudy Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 28 novembre au 4 décembre 2021 :

 

Classement toutes ventes :

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Pokémon Diamant Étincelant
  3. Pokémon Perle Scintillante
  4. Inside
  5. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  6. Unravel Two
  7. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
  8. Animal Crossing New Horizon
  9. Cérébrale Académie : Bataille de méninges
  10. Mario Party Superstars
  11. Limbo
  12. Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
  13. Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
  14. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  15. Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  16. Among Us
  17. Hades
  18. Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
  19. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  20. Crash Drive 3
  21. GRIS
  22. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
  23. Moto Rush GT
  24. Dragon Quest XI S: Les combattants de la destinée – Edition Ultime
  25. Instant Sports
  26. Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
  27. Rayman Legends
  28. Dark Souls Remastered
  29. Death’s Door
  30. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :

  1. Inside
  2. Limbo
  3. Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
  4. Among Us
  5. Crash Drive 3
  6. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
  7. Moto Rush GT
  8. Death’s Door
  9. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  10. Okami HD
  11. Marooners
  12. Bastion
  13. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
  14. Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 – La Malédiction du Serpent
  15. Journey of the Broken Circle
  16. Pikuniku
  17. Cities : Sklylines – Nintendo Switch edition
  18. Subnautica
  19. Suicide Guy
  20. Monster Boy et le Royaume Maudit
  21. Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
  22. Broforce
  23. Urban Flow
  24. The Last Campfire
  25. Dicey Dungeon
  26. Diablo II: Resurrected
  27. FAR: Lone Sails
  28. Knock’Em Down! Bowling
  29. Transistor
  30. Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 bundle

 

C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.

Et, comme chaque dimanche, n’oubliez pas de venir ce soir sur notre chaine Twitch pour l’émission, à bientôt !

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire