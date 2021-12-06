Top 15 des ventes eShop en Europe sur Nintendo Switch en novembre 2021

Comme chaque mois, Nintendo présente le nouveau classement des téléchargements sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe via les notifications de la console. Ce classement est consultable dans l’onglet “Nouvelles” de la Nintendo Switch.

Les 15 jeux les plus téléchargés sur l’eShop européen en novembre 2021 (oui, Nintendo a donné le top 15 avec 17 jeux, on sait pas non plus pourquoi):

1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
2. Pokemon Shining Pearl
3. Mario Party Superstars
4. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
6. Shin Megami Tensei V
7. Minecraft
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
9. Unpacking
10. Among Us
11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
12. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
13. Stardew Valley
14. FIFA 22
15. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
16. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
17. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee

