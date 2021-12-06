Top 15 des ventes eShop en Europe sur Nintendo Switch en novembre 2021

Star Wars : Knights Of The Old Republic

Comme chaque mois, Nintendo présente le nouveau classement des téléchargements sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe via les notifications de la console. Ce classement est consultable dans l’onglet “Nouvelles” de la Nintendo Switch.

Les 15 jeux les plus téléchargés sur l’eShop européen en novembre 2021 (oui, Nintendo a donné le top 15 avec 17 jeux, on sait pas non plus pourquoi):

1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

2. Pokemon Shining Pearl

3. Mario Party Superstars

4. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

6. Shin Megami Tensei V

7. Minecraft

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9. Unpacking

10. Among Us

11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

12. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

13. Stardew Valley

14. FIFA 22

15. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

16. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu

17. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee