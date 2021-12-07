L’eShop de la Nintendo Switch ajoute une section « Les plus joués »

L’eShop de la Nintendo Switch vient d’être mis à jour avec une nouvelle section « Most Played » ou « Plus longues durée d’utilisation » chez nous. Elle se trouve dans l’onglet « Découvrir » de la boutique (tout en bas). Nintendo a listé les jeux qui ont connu le temps de jeu moyen le plus élevé, sur au moins 2 500 joueurs actifs, au cours des deux dernières semaines.
La liste:
– Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
– Football Manager Touch 2022
– AAA Clock
– Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
– Pokemon Shining Pearl
– Garden Paws
– Grow: Song of the Evertree
– Shin Megami Tensei V
– YouTube
– Dragon Quest Builders 2
– Olympia Soiree
– Empire of Sin
– Diablo II: Resurrected
– Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
– Fire Emblem: Three Houses
– Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition
– Civilization VI
– Divinity II: Original Sin – Definitive Edition
– My Time at Portia
– Danganronpa S
– Cupid Parasite
– The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
– XCOM 2
– Xenoblade Chronicles 2
– Rune Factory 4 Special
– Piofare: Fated Memories
– Collar X Malice
– Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
– Warframe
– Kingdom Two Crowns
– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
– Harvest Moon: One World
– The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
– ARK: Survival Evolved
– Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth
– Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx
– Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
– Dragon Quest XI S
– Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
– Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle
– The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
– Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
– Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
– Graveyard Keeper
– NBA 2K22
– Blue Reflection: Second Light
– Atelier Ryza 2
– The Wild at Heart
– Tropico 6
– Dying Light: Platinum Edition
– Cafe Enchante
– Surviving the Aftermath
– Spiritfarer
– The Long Dark
– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
– Ya IX: Monstrom Nox
– Disgaea 5 Complete
– NEO: The World Ends with You
– Dead by Daylight
– Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
– Stardew Valley
– Immortals Fenyx Rising
– The Outer Worlds
– Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
– Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
– Farm Together
– Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD
– Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
– Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
– The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
– Bravely Default II
– Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
– Mary Skelter 2
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
– Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
– Ya VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
– Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
– Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster
– The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
– Darkest Dungeon
– Dragon Quest Builders
– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
– AI: The Somnium Files
– Fortnite
– Monster Sanctuary
– Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms: Dungeons and Dragons
– Harvest Moon: Light of Hope
– Animal Crossing: New Horizons
– Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
– Octopath Traveler
– Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
– Monster Hunter Rise
– Valkyria Chronicles 4
– Northgard
– The Survivalists
– Disco Elysium: The Final Cut