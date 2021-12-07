L’eShop de la Nintendo Switch ajoute une section « Les plus joués »

L’eShop de la Nintendo Switch vient d’être mis à jour avec une nouvelle section « Most Played » ou « Plus longues durée d’utilisation » chez nous. Elle se trouve dans l’onglet « Découvrir » de la boutique (tout en bas). Nintendo a listé les jeux qui ont connu le temps de jeu moyen le plus élevé, sur au moins 2 500 joueurs actifs, au cours des deux dernières semaines.

La liste:

– Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

– Football Manager Touch 2022

– AAA Clock

– Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

– Pokemon Shining Pearl

– Garden Paws

– Grow: Song of the Evertree

– Shin Megami Tensei V

– YouTube

– Dragon Quest Builders 2

– Olympia Soiree

– Empire of Sin

– Diablo II: Resurrected

– Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition

– Fire Emblem: Three Houses

– Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition

– Civilization VI

– Divinity II: Original Sin – Definitive Edition

– My Time at Portia

– Danganronpa S

– Cupid Parasite

– The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

– XCOM 2

– Xenoblade Chronicles 2

– Rune Factory 4 Special

– Piofare: Fated Memories

– Collar X Malice

– Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

– Warframe

– Kingdom Two Crowns

– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

– Harvest Moon: One World

– The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

– ARK: Survival Evolved

– Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth

– Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx

– Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

– Dragon Quest XI S

– Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

– Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

– The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

– Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

– Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

– Graveyard Keeper

– NBA 2K22

– Blue Reflection: Second Light

– Atelier Ryza 2

– The Wild at Heart

– Tropico 6

– Dying Light: Platinum Edition

– Cafe Enchante

– Surviving the Aftermath

– Spiritfarer

– The Long Dark

– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

– Ya IX: Monstrom Nox

– Disgaea 5 Complete

– NEO: The World Ends with You

– Dead by Daylight

– Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

– Stardew Valley

– Immortals Fenyx Rising

– The Outer Worlds

– Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

– Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

– Farm Together

– Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD

– Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

– Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

– The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

– Bravely Default II

– Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

– Mary Skelter 2

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

– Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

– Ya VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

– Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

– Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster

– The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

– Darkest Dungeon

– Dragon Quest Builders

– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

– AI: The Somnium Files

– Fortnite

– Monster Sanctuary

– Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms: Dungeons and Dragons

– Harvest Moon: Light of Hope

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons

– Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

– Octopath Traveler

– Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

– Monster Hunter Rise

– Valkyria Chronicles 4

– Northgard

– The Survivalists

– Disco Elysium: The Final Cut