Nintendo lance des promotions pour les Game Awards 2021 sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Nintendo lance des promotions pour les Game Awards 2021 (l’événement aura lieu cette nuit à 2H du matin) via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits, qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera. Les promotions sont valides jusqu’au 30 novembre à 23h59 PT / 1er décembre à 2h59 ET. Elles ne seront pour le moment pas tous identiques en Europe.
|Jeu
|Réduction
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|30%
|MONSTER HUNTER RISE
|25%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – Bundle
|30%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass
|30%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|30%
|Mortal Kombat 11
|70%
|DOOM Eternal
|60%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|60%
|Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass – Bundle
|30%
|Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass
|30%
|Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
|30%
|FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition
|30%
|Knockout City
|50%
|Knockout City Deluxe Edition
|50%
|OCTOPATH TRAVELER
|30%
|Spelunky 2
|60%
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
|30%
|The Forgotten City – Cloud Version
|20%
|No Longer Home
|35%
|Splatoon 2 / Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion Bundle
|30%
|Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion
|30%
|Splatoon 2
|30%
|Spiritfarer
|50%
|CARRION
|40%
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|50%
|Röki
|60%
|Through the Darkest of Times
|66%