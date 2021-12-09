Nintendo lance des promotions pour les Game Awards 2021 sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Nintendo lance des promotions pour les Game Awards 2021 (l’événement aura lieu cette nuit à 2H du matin) via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits, qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera. Les promotions sont valides jusqu’au 30 novembre à 23h59 PT / 1er décembre à 2h59 ET. Elles ne seront pour le moment pas tous identiques en Europe.

Jeu Réduction
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening 30%
MONSTER HUNTER RISE 25%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – Bundle 30%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass 30%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 30%
Mortal Kombat 11 70%
DOOM Eternal 60%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps 60%
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass – Bundle 30%
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass 30%
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda 30%
FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 30%
Knockout City 50%
Knockout City Deluxe Edition 50%
OCTOPATH TRAVELER 30%
Spelunky 2 60%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 30%
The Forgotten City – Cloud Version 20%
No Longer Home 35%
Splatoon 2 / Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion Bundle 30%
Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion 30%
Splatoon 2 30%
Spiritfarer 50%
CARRION 40%
Raji: An Ancient Epic 50%
Röki 60%
Through the Darkest of Times 66%
