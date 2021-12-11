Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Pokemon Shining Pearl
4. Mario Party Superstars
5. Inside
6. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
7. Among Us
8. Unravel Two
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Minecraft
11. Cooking Simulator
12. Cuphead
13. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
14. Super Mario Odyssey
15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
16. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
17. Hades
18. Jump Force
19. Just Dance 2021
20. Stardew Valley
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
23. Thief Simulator
24. Danganronpa S
25. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
26. Limbo
27. LEGO Harry Potter
28. Dark Souls Remastered
29. Little Nightmares
30. Monopoly
Download-Only Games
1. Inside
2. Among Us
3. Cooking Simulator
4. Cuphead
5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
6. Stardew Valley
7. Thief Simulator
8. Limbo
9. Little Nightmares
10. Unpacking
11. Subnautica
12. Minigolf Adventure
13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
14. Castlevania Advance Collection
15. Rise Eterna
16. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX
17. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
18. Tools Up
19. Hollow Knight
20. Death’s Door
21. Diablo II: Resurrected
22. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
23. Loop Hero
24. Hob
25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
26. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
27. The Flame in the Flood
28. Green Hell
29. Contra Anniversary Collection
30. Castlevania Anniversary Collection