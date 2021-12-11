Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Pokemon Shining Pearl

4. Mario Party Superstars

5. Inside

6. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

7. Among Us

8. Unravel Two

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Minecraft

11. Cooking Simulator

12. Cuphead

13. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

14. Super Mario Odyssey

15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

16. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

17. Hades

18. Jump Force

19. Just Dance 2021

20. Stardew Valley

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

23. Thief Simulator

24. Danganronpa S

25. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

26. Limbo

27. LEGO Harry Potter

28. Dark Souls Remastered

29. Little Nightmares

30. Monopoly

Download-Only Games

1. Inside

2. Among Us

3. Cooking Simulator

4. Cuphead

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

6. Stardew Valley

7. Thief Simulator

8. Limbo

9. Little Nightmares

10. Unpacking

11. Subnautica

12. Minigolf Adventure

13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

14. Castlevania Advance Collection

15. Rise Eterna

16. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

17. The Jackbox Party Pack 7

18. Tools Up

19. Hollow Knight

20. Death’s Door

21. Diablo II: Resurrected

22. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

23. Loop Hero

24. Hob

25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

26. Ultimate Fishing Simulator

27. The Flame in the Flood

28. Green Hell

29. Contra Anniversary Collection

30. Castlevania Anniversary Collection