Surprise, 5 nouveaux jeux Megadrive ajoutés aux Nintendo Switch Online

L’application SEGA Megadrive Nintendo Switch Online vient d’être mise à jour avec cinq nouveaux jeux.
Les joueurs peuvent accéder à Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion et Thunder Force II. Notez qu’un abonnement actif au pack d’extension est nécessaire puisque ces jeux ne sont pas proposés dans l’abonnement de base à Switch Online (tout comme la console). C’est également la première fois que l’application Nintendo Switch Online de la SEGA Genesis reçoit de nouveaux titres. Sauf nouvelle surprise comme aujourd’hui, la prochain ajout du catalogue Nintendo Switch Online + est Banjo-Kazooie qui arrivera en janvier 2022.
Voici une bande-annonce promouvant l’annonce des dernières sorties SEGA Genesis sur Nintendo Switch :
La liste complète des jeux disponibles sur les deux catalogues :
Nintendo 64
Regular games
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Mario Tennis
- Paper Mario
- Sin and Punishment
- Star Fox 64
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- WinBack: Covert Operations
- Yoshi’s Story
SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive
Regular games
- Altered Beast
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- Ecco The Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Puyo Puyo (uniquement au Japon)
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master (uniquement au Japon)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
- Sword of Vermillion
- Thunder Force II
- ToeJam & Earl
Super Nintendo Entertainment System
Regular games
- Bombuzal
- Brawl Brothers
- Breath of Fire
- Breath of Fire II
- Caveman Ninja (Joe & Mac)
- Claymates (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Demon’s Crest
- Donkey Kong Country
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
- Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
- Doomsday Warrior
- F-Zero
- Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem (uniquement au Japon)
- Jelly Boy (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Kirby Super Star
- Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zenin Shuugou! (uniquement au Japon)
- Magical Drop 2
- Mario’s Super Picross
- Natsume Championship Wrestling
- Operation Logic Bomb (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Panel de Pon
- Pilotwings
- Pop ‘n TwinBee
- Prehistorik Man (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Psycho Dream
- Shin Megami Tensei (uniquement au Japon)
- Shin Megami Tensei II (uniquement au Japon)
- Shin Megami Tensei If… (uniquement au Japon)
- Smash Tennis (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Spanky’s Quest (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Star Fox
- Starfox 2
- Stunt Race FX / Wild Trax
- Sugoi Hebereke (uniquement au Japon)
- Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Family Tennis (uniquement au Japon)
- Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
- Super Mario All-Stars
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshis Island
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer / Super Formation Soccer
- Super Tennis
- Super Valis IV (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- The Ignition Factor
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- The Peace Keepers (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Tuff E Nuff
- Wild Guns
SP games
- Super Mario Kart SP
Nintendo Entertainment System
Regular games
- ADVENTURES OF LOLO
- Atlantis no Nazo (uniquement au Japon)
- Balloon Fight
- Baseball
- Blaster Master
- City Connection
- Clu Clu Land
- Crystalis (uniquement au Japon)
- Donkey Kong
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Donkey Kong 3
- Double Dragon
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Downtown Nekketsu Koushinkyoku: Soreyuke Daiundoukai (uniquement au Japon)
- Dr. Mario
- Eliminator Boat Duel (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Excitebike
- Famicom Wars (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire ‘n Ice
- Ghosts’n Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Ice Hockey (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Ice Hockey (Famicom Disk System version, uniquement au Japon)
- Journey to Silus
- Joy Mech Fight [uniquement au Japon]
- Kid Icarus (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Kid Icarus (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Legend of Zelda (The) (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Legend of Zelda (The) (Famicom Disk System version, uniquement au Japon)
- Mario Bros.
- Metroid (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Metroid (Famicom Disk System version, uniquement au Japon)
- Mighty Bomb Jack
- NES Open Tournament Golf
- Nightshade (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Ninja Gaiden
- Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
- Pro Wrestling (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Pro Wrestling (Famicom Disk System version, uniquement au Japon)
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr Dream
- River City Ransom
- Route 16 Turbo (uniquement au Japon)
- Rygar
- S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Shadow of the Ninja (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Smash Ping-Pong (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- Soccer
- Solomon’s Key
- Star Soldier
- Star Tropics [uniquement en Europe et aux USA]
- Super Chinese / Kung-Fu Heroes
- Super Dodge Ball
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels / Super Mario Bros. 2 (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- Super Mario Bros. 2 / Super Mario USA
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Tecmo Bowl
- Tennis
- The Immortal (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Tsuppari Ozumo (uniquement au Japon)
- TwinBee
- Vice: Project Doom
- Volley Ball (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Volley Ball (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- VS. Excitebike (Famicom Disk System)
- Wario’s Woods
- Wrecking Crew
- Yie Ar Kung-Fu (uniquement au Japon)
- Yoshi
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Nintendo Entertainment System ver., uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Famicom Disk System ver., uniquement au Japon)
SP Games
- Blaster Master SP
- Crystalis (uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Double Dragon SP
- Dr. Mario SP
- Fire Emblem: Climax Version (uniquement au Japon)
- Fire Emblem: Weapon Triangle Version (uniquement au Japon)
- Ghosts’n Goblins SP
- Gradius SP
- Gradius SP (2nd version)
- Kid Icarus SP (Nintendo Entertainment System, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Kid Icarus SP (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- Kirby’s Adventure SP
- Legend of Zelda SP (The)
- Metroid SP (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Metroid SP (Nintendo Entertainment System version, uniquement en Europe et aux USA) (2nd version)
- Metroid SP (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon)
- Metroid SP (Famicom Disk System, uniquement au Japon) (2nd version)
- Mighty Bomb Jack SP
- NES Open Tournament Golf SP (uniquement au Japon)
- Ninja Gaiden SP
- Star Soldier SP
- Super Mario Bros. SP
- Super Mario Bros. 3 SP
- TwinBee SP
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP (Nintendo Entertainment System ver., uniquement en Europe et aux USA)
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link SP (Famicom Disk System ver., uniquement au Japon)
linadonia
Cool, j’avais un peu peur que Nintendo laisse de côté la megadrive. On aura peut être Soleil un jour
Lestef
Cool! Maintenant faudrait penser aux « gueux » (et les autres) qui n’ont pas le NSO+ en ajoutant quelques pépites (ou pas) NES et SNES. J’aime bien le côté surprise avec annonce et téléchargement des jeux dans la foulée.