Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
2. Mario Party Superstars
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
5. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
6. Pokemon Shining Pearl
7. Minecraft
8. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
11. Among Us
12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
15. Stardew Valley
16. Tools Up
17. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX
18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
19. FIFA 22
20. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
21. Rise Eterna
22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
23. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
24. Loop Hero
25. Unpacking
26. Cooking Simulator
27. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 4
28. Metroid Dread
29. Zelda: Link’s Awakening
30. Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Tools Up
4. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX
5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
6. Rise Eterna
7. Loop Hero
8. Unpacking
9. Cooking Simulator
10. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 4
11. Cuphead
12. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
13. Hollow Knight
14. Wytchwood
15. Thief Simulator
16. Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!!
17. The Flame in the Flood
18. AER: Memories of Old
19. Minigolf Adventure
20. Death’s Door
21. Creepy Tale
22. South Park: The Stick of Truth
23. ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters 97
24. Figment
25. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
26. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
27. Dex
28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
29. Little Nightmares
30. Star Horizon

