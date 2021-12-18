Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

2. Mario Party Superstars

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

5. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

6. Pokemon Shining Pearl

7. Minecraft

8. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

11. Among Us

12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

15. Stardew Valley

16. Tools Up

17. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

19. FIFA 22

20. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

21. Rise Eterna

22. Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass

23. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

24. Loop Hero

25. Unpacking

26. Cooking Simulator

27. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 4

28. Metroid Dread

29. Zelda: Link’s Awakening

30. Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Tools Up

4. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

6. Rise Eterna

7. Loop Hero

8. Unpacking

9. Cooking Simulator

10. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 4

11. Cuphead

12. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

13. Hollow Knight

14. Wytchwood

15. Thief Simulator

16. Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!!

17. The Flame in the Flood

18. AER: Memories of Old

19. Minigolf Adventure

20. Death’s Door

21. Creepy Tale

22. South Park: The Stick of Truth

23. ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters 97

24. Figment

25. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

26. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

27. Dex

28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

29. Little Nightmares

30. Star Horizon