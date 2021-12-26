Top des ventes sur l’eshop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Spoudy Nintendo Switch

Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 19 au 25 décembre 2021 :

 

Classement toutes ventes :

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
  3. Saint’s Row IV
  4. Rayman Legends
  5. Animal Crossing New Horizon
  6. Overcooked Special Edition
  7. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  8. Among Us
  9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  10. Football Cup 2021
  11. Pokémon Diamant Étincelant
  12. Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
  13. Instant Sports
  14. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  15. Cérébrale Académie : Bataille de méninges
  16. New Super Lucky’s Tale
  17. Mario Party Superstars
  18. Inertial Drift
  19. Fantasy Friends
  20. Overcooked 2
  21. Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Island
  22. Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
  23. Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
  24. Super Bomberman R
  25. Cuphead
  26. Sine Mora EX
  27. Just Dance 2022
  28. All-Star Fruit Racing
  29. Trivial Pursuit Live
  30. Minecraft 

Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :

  1. Among Us
  2. Football Cup 2021
  3. New Super Lucky’s Tale
  4. Cuphead
  5. Trivial Pursuit Live
  6. Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  7. Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
  8. Stick Fight: The Game
  9. Worms W.M.D
  10. Oxenfree
  11. Jet Kave Adventure
  12. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  13. Final Fantasy VII
  14. Jurassic World Evolution: Édition Complète
  15. MotoGP21
  16. UNO
  17. Tools Up!
  18. Secret Neighbor
  19. Thief Simulator
  20. Torchligth III
  21. Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
  22. Hob: The Definitive Edition
  23. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
  24. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  25. Streets of Rage 4
  26. Cooking Simulator
  27. Don’t Starve
  28. Slime Rancher – Plortable Edition
  29. Bowling
  30. Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale !!

 

C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.

Et, comme chaque dimanche, n’oubliez pas de venir ce soir sur notre chaine Twitch pour l’émission, à bientôt !

