Top des ventes sur l’eshop Nintendo Switch de la semaine (France)

Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 19 au 25 décembre 2021 :
Classement toutes ventes :
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
- Saint’s Row IV
- Rayman Legends
- Animal Crossing New Horizon
- Overcooked Special Edition
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Among Us
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Football Cup 2021
- Pokémon Diamant Étincelant
- Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
- Instant Sports
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Cérébrale Académie : Bataille de méninges
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Mario Party Superstars
- Inertial Drift
- Fantasy Friends
- Overcooked 2
- Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Island
- Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
- Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch
- Super Bomberman R
- Cuphead
- Sine Mora EX
- Just Dance 2022
- All-Star Fruit Racing
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Minecraft
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Among Us
- Football Cup 2021
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Cuphead
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Naruto Shuppiden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Worms W.M.D
- Oxenfree
- Jet Kave Adventure
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Final Fantasy VII
- Jurassic World Evolution: Édition Complète
- MotoGP21
- UNO
- Tools Up!
- Secret Neighbor
- Thief Simulator
- Torchligth III
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
- Hob: The Definitive Edition
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Streets of Rage 4
- Cooking Simulator
- Don’t Starve
- Slime Rancher – Plortable Edition
- Bowling
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale !!
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
Et, comme chaque dimanche, n’oubliez pas de venir ce soir sur notre chaine Twitch pour l’émission, à bientôt !