Top 30 des jeux les plus vendus sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch au Japon en 2021

Au Japon, Nintendo dévoile régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Le Top 30 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop entre janvier et décembre 2021, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play).

Voici donc le Top 30 annuel des jeux pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er janvier au 26 décembre 2021 :

01./New. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [date de sortie du jeu: 26.3.2021] (prix du jeu sans promotion: 7 990¥)

02./13. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)

03./New – Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (The Pokémon Company) [19.11.2021] (6 578¥)

04./03. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)

05./New – Pokémon Shining Pearl (The Pokémon Company) [19.11.2021] (6 578¥)

06./04. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)

07./New. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021] (6 578¥)

08./05. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)

09./09. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)

10./07. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)

11./02. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378¥)

12./New. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] (6 500¥)

13./01. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] (6 578¥)

14./10. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678¥)

15./12. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (2 750¥)

16./New. – New Pokémon Snap (The Pokémon Company) [30.4.2020]

17./06. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2021] (6 578¥)

18./New. – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom) [09.7.2021] (6 990¥)

19./15. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018] (499¥)

20./New. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020] (6 380¥)

21./New. – Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) [25.2.2021] (6 578¥}

22./New. – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) [16.7.2021] (6 578¥)

23./00. – DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (5 478¥)

24./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019]

25./14. – Pokémon Sword (The Pokémon Company) [15.11.2020] (6 578¥)

26./New. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] (2 980¥)

27./23 – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] (6 578¥)

28./New. – Metroid Dread (Nintendo) [08.10.2021] (7 600¥)

29./24. – Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018] (1 620¥)

30./New. – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] (5 478¥)