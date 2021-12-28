TV Asahi dévoile le classement des 100 meilleurs jeux de tous les temps !

La chaine de télévision Japonaise, TV Asashi, a proposé récemment un vote à ses auditeurs, afin de dresser la liste des 100 meilleurs jeux de tous les temps. Ainsi, près de 50 000 personnes ont voté pour leurs jeux préférés… !
Dans le trio de tête, on retrouve… Final Fantasy VII, Dragon Quest V et…. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild fini en tête du classement !
Nous vous laissons découvrir le classement complet. Même si celui-ci n’est pas forcément représentatif de tous les joueurs du monde, vous constaterez que les jeux Nintendo y ont la part belle….
|1
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2
|Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
|3
|Final Fantasy VII
|4
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|5
|Splatoon 2
|6
|Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
|7
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|8
|Chrono Trigger
|9
|Final Fantasy X
|10
|Super Mario Bros. 3
|11
|Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
|12
|Super Mario Kart
|13
|UNDERTALE
|14
|Pokemon Sword / Shield
|15
|Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
|16
|Kingdom Hearts II
|17
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|18
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|19
|Suikoden II
|20
|Minecraft
|21
|Splatoon
|22
|Animal Crossing: New Leaf
|23
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|24
|Pokemon Red / Green / Blue
|25
|Tetris
|26
|Pokemon Black / White
|27
|Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
|28
|MOTHER 2
|29
|Okami
|30
|Apex Legends
|31
|Tactics Ogre
|32
|Biohazard
|33
|Final Fantasy VI
|34
|Final Fantasy V
|35
|Xenoblade 2
|36
|Pokemon Gold / Silver
|37
|Final Fantasy IX
|38
|Puyo Puyo
|39
|Dark Souls III
|40
|Xenogears
|41
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!
|42
|Persona 5
|43
|Xenoblade
|44
|Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online
|45
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|46
|Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
|47
|Final Fantasy XIV
|48
|NieR: Automata
|49
|Kingdom Hearts
|50
|Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
|51
|Final Fantasy IV
|52
|The Legend of Zelda
|53
|Tales of the Abyss
|54
|Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
|55
|Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters
|56
|Super Mario Galaxy
|57
|Super Donkey Kong
|58
|Animal Crossing
|59
|Dead by Daylight
|60
|Pokemon Black 2 / White 2
|61
|Super Smash Bros
|62
|Xevious
|63
|Final Fantasy III
|64
|Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver
|65
|Suikoden
|66
|Ghost of Tsushima
|67
|Bloodborne
|68
|Pokemon X / Y
|69
|Super Mario RPG
|70
|Monster Hunter: World
|71
|Dr. Mario
|72
|Kirby Super Star
|73
|Gran Turismo 4
|74
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|75
|Animal Crossing: Wild World
|76
|Kirby Air Ride
|77
|Mario Kart Wii
|78
|Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban
|79
|Metal Gear Solid
|80
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|81
|Dragon Quest Builders 2
|82
|Legend of Mana
|83
|Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
|84
|Final Fantasy XI
|85
|Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation
|86
|Monster Hunter
|87
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|88
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|89
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|90
|Final Fantasy VIII
|91
|Street Fighter II
|92
|Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
|93
|Persona 5 Royal
|94
|Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
|95
|MOTHER
|96
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms
|97
|Super Mario World
|98
|Persona 4
|99
|Pokemon Platinum Version
|100
|Persona 3