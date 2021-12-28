TV Asahi dévoile le classement des 100 meilleurs jeux de tous les temps !

La chaine de télévision Japonaise, TV Asashi, a proposé récemment un vote à ses auditeurs, afin de dresser la liste des 100 meilleurs jeux de tous les temps. Ainsi, près de 50 000 personnes ont voté pour leurs jeux préférés… !

Dans le trio de tête, on retrouve… Final Fantasy VII, Dragon Quest V et…. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild fini en tête du classement !

Nous vous laissons découvrir le classement complet. Même si celui-ci n’est pas forcément représentatif de tous les joueurs du monde, vous constaterez que les jeux Nintendo y ont la part belle….

 

1  The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
2  Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
3  Final Fantasy VII
4  Animal Crossing: New Horizons
5  Splatoon 2
6  Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
7  Super Smash Bros.  Ultimate
8  Chrono Trigger
9  Final Fantasy X
10  Super Mario Bros. 3
11  Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
12  Super Mario Kart
13  UNDERTALE
14  Pokemon Sword / Shield
15  Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
16  Kingdom Hearts II
17  The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
18  Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
19  Suikoden II
20  Minecraft
21  Splatoon
22  Animal Crossing: New Leaf
23  Fire Emblem: Three Houses
24  Pokemon Red / Green / Blue
25  Tetris
26  Pokemon Black / White
27  Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
28  MOTHER 2
29  Okami
30  Apex Legends
31  Tactics Ogre
32  Biohazard
33  Final Fantasy VI
34  Final Fantasy V
35  Xenoblade 2
36  Pokemon Gold / Silver
37  Final Fantasy IX
38  Puyo Puyo
39  Dark Souls III
40  Xenogears
41  Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!
42  Persona 5
43  Xenoblade
44  Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online
45  Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
46  Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
47  Final Fantasy XIV
48  NieR: Automata
49  Kingdom Hearts
50  Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire
51  Final Fantasy IV
52  The Legend of Zelda
53  Tales of the Abyss
54  Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
55  Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters
56  Super Mario Galaxy
57  Super Donkey Kong
58  Animal Crossing
59  Dead by Daylight
60  Pokemon Black 2 / White 2
61  Super Smash Bros
62  Xevious
63  Final Fantasy III
64  Pokemon Heart Gold / Soul Silver
65  Suikoden
66  Ghost of Tsushima
67  Bloodborne
68  Pokemon X / Y
69  Super Mario RPG
70  Monster Hunter: World
71  Dr. Mario
72  Kirby Super Star
73  Gran Turismo 4
74  Super Smash Bros. Brawl
75  Animal Crossing: Wild World
76  Kirby Air Ride
77  Mario Kart Wii
78  Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban
79  Metal Gear Solid
80  The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
81  Dragon Quest Builders 2
82  Legend of Mana
83  Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
84  Final Fantasy XI
85  Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation
86  Monster Hunter
87  Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
88  The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
89  Super Mario Galaxy 2
90  Final Fantasy VIII
91  Street Fighter II
92  Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
93  Persona 5 Royal
94  Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
95  MOTHER
96  Romance of the Three Kingdoms
97  Super Mario World
98  Persona 4
99  Pokemon Platinum Version
100  Persona 3

 

source

