Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Saints Row IV

3. Mario Party Superstars

4. Among Us

5. Overcooked: Special Edition

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

7. Minecraft

8. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Cuphead

11. Overcooked 2

12. Stardew Valley

13. Pokemon Shining Pearl

14. Mortal Kombat 11

15. Oxenfree

16. Just Dance 2022

17. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

18. Hades

19. Stick Fight: The Game

20. Figment

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. Sonic Mania

23. Slime Rancher

24. Unpacking

25. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

26. GTA: The Trilogy

27. Hollow Knight

28. Metroid Dread

29. Uno

30. Monopoly

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Cuphead

3. Stardew Valley

4. Oxenfree

5. Stick Fight: The Game

6. Figment

8. Unpacking

9. Hollow Knight

10. Uno

11. Death’s Door

12. Human: Fall Flat

13. Risk of Rain

14. Secret Neighbor

15. What Remains of Edith Finch

16. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

17. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

19. Blasphemous

20. Torchlight III

21. Night in the Woords

22. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

23. Pico Park

24. Final Fantasy VII

25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

26. A Short Hike

27. Ultimate Chicken Horse

28. Terraria

29. Cozy Grove

30. Limbo