Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Saints Row IV
3. Mario Party Superstars
4. Among Us
5. Overcooked: Special Edition
6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. Minecraft
8. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Cuphead
11. Overcooked 2
12. Stardew Valley
13. Pokemon Shining Pearl
14. Mortal Kombat 11
15. Oxenfree
16. Just Dance 2022
17. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
18. Hades
19. Stick Fight: The Game
20. Figment
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Sonic Mania
23. Slime Rancher
24. Unpacking
25. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
26. GTA: The Trilogy
27. Hollow Knight
28. Metroid Dread
29. Uno
30. Monopoly
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Cuphead
3. Stardew Valley
4. Oxenfree
5. Stick Fight: The Game
6. Figment
8. Unpacking
9. Hollow Knight
10. Uno
11. Death’s Door
12. Human: Fall Flat
13. Risk of Rain
14. Secret Neighbor
15. What Remains of Edith Finch
16. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
17. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
19. Blasphemous
20. Torchlight III
21. Night in the Woords
22. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
23. Pico Park
24. Final Fantasy VII
25. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
26. A Short Hike
27. Ultimate Chicken Horse
28. Terraria
29. Cozy Grove
30. Limbo