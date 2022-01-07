Top 20 des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch au Japon sur le mois de décembre 2021

Au Japon, Nintendo partage régulièrement le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en novembre 2021, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er novembre au 31 décembre :

01./03. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] (6 500¥)

02./12. – Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo) [03.12.2021] (3 200¥)

03./01. – Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (The Pokémon Company) [19.11.2021] (6 578¥)

04./14. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018] (499¥)

05./07. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)

06./02. – Pokémon Shining Pearl (The Pokémon Company) [19.11.2021] (6 578¥)

07./08. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)

08./13. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)

09./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)

10./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)

11./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378¥)

12./00. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] (6 578¥)

13./00. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (2 750¥)

14./16. – DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game (Playism) [25.11.2021] (1 980¥)

15./20. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678¥)

16./00. – Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) [13.6.2018] (1 480¥)

17./00. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)

18./00. – Undertale (8-4) [15.9.2018] (1 620¥)

19./00. – Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] (2 728¥)

20./00. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990¥)