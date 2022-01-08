Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 30 décembre 2021 au 5 janvier 2022).

01. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020] (6 930¥)

02. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378 ¥)

03. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.010.2021] (6 500 ¥)

04. – Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (3goo) [12.12.2019] (4 620 ¥)

05. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] (2 750 ¥)

06. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578 ¥)

07. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920 ¥)

08. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678 ¥)

09. – DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] (5 478 ¥)

10. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520 ¥)

11. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] (7 990 ¥)

12. – Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo) [03.12.2021] (3 200 ¥)

13. – Octopath Traveler (Square-Enix) [13.7.2018] (7 480 ¥)

14. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960 ¥)

15. – Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] (2 728 ¥)

16. – Yo-kai Watch 4++ (Level-5) [05.12.2019] (7 128 ¥)

17. – Rad Rodgers: Radical Edition (THQ Nordic Japan) [18.4.2019] (3 035 ¥)

18. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020] (6 380 ¥)

19. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] (6 578 ¥)

20. – Futari de! Nyanko Dai Senso (Ponos) [20.12.2018] (499 ¥)